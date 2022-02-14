Close
Vacancy: Chief Executive Officer, African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE)

AFRICAN COMMISSION ON NUCLEAR ENERGY

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (EXECUTIVE SECRETARY), SECRETARIAT OF THE AFRICAN COMMISSION ON NUCLEAR ENERGY (AFCONE)

Opening Date          24.01.2022

Closing Date:          24.02.2022

Organization: African Commission on Nuclear Energy

 

Post Information

Job title:            Executive Secretary (Chief Executive Officer)

Post level:         P6

Duty Station:   Pretoria. South Africa

Unit:                    Office of the Executive Secretary

Supervisor:       Chairperson of the AFCONE

 

Please find the full advertisement in the link below

https://www.afcone.org/2021/12/01/vacancy-announcement-chief-executive-officer-executive-secretary-secretariat-of-the-african- commission-on-nuclear-energy-afcone/

 

The Applications must be received not later than 24 February 2022 and should be addressed to:

The Chairman of the African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE) Unit B2003, Corobay Corner Building, 169 Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, 0010 Pretoria, South Africa. Email careers@afcone.org / Afcone.admin@afcone.org

Copy to:

Directorate of Administration and Human Resource Management,

African Union Commission Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. P.O. Box 3243

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Fax: +251-11-5525840 / 5510430

E-mail : au-recruits@africa-union.org

 

