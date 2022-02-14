Vacancy: Chief Executive Officer, African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE)

AFRICAN COMMISSION ON NUCLEAR ENERGY
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (EXECUTIVE SECRETARY), SECRETARIAT OF THE AFRICAN COMMISSION ON NUCLEAR ENERGY (AFCONE)
Opening Date 24.01.2022
Closing Date: 24.02.2022
Organization: African Commission on Nuclear Energy
Post Information
Job title: Executive Secretary (Chief Executive Officer)
Post level: P6
Duty Station: Pretoria. South Africa
Unit: Office of the Executive Secretary
Supervisor: Chairperson of the AFCONE
Please find the full advertisement in the link below
https://www.afcone.org/2021/12/01/vacancy-announcement-chief-executive-officer-executive-secretary-secretariat-of-the-african- commission-on-nuclear-energy-afcone/
The Applications must be received not later than 24 February 2022 and should be addressed to:
The Chairman of the African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE) Unit B2003, Corobay Corner Building, 169 Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, 0010 Pretoria, South Africa. Email careers@afcone.org / Afcone.admin@afcone.org
Copy to:
Directorate of Administration and Human Resource Management,
African Union Commission Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. P.O. Box 3243
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Fax: +251-11-5525840 / 5510430
E-mail : au-recruits@africa-union.org