myAgro is an award-winning US-based non-profit social enterprise with operations in West Africa. We have pioneered a mobile savings model that allows farmers to invest their own funds in high-quality seed, fertilizer, and agricultural training to increase their harvest and income by 50-100%. myAgro is at a pivotal moment in its history as it gears up to scale. Our mission is to move smallholder farmers out of poverty. Our North Star is to increase the incomes of 1 million smallholder farmers by $1.50 a day by 2026. We are now seeking to appoint a Managing Director, Africa to join our dynamic and growing team and to lead us towards achieving our mission. Reporting to the CEO of myAgro, the newly created role of Managing Director, Africa will lead a large, complex and multi-country operation by overseeing the development and execution of ambitious and impactful sales and operations plans as well as governmental relations. You will spearhead the drive to reach 1 million farmers by ensuring clarity and robust operations. This role is pivotal to myAgro pulling 1 million farmers out of poverty and will require someone with commercial drive, business acumen and a strong mission alignment. This is a time of tremendous opportunity for myAgro, but also a challenging juncture to improve our business performance. We are looking for a leader who will work at pace, demonstrate visible and inclusive leadership, as well as collaborate across the organization to take us to the next step of the journey. As a member of the Executive team, you will contribute to the overall direction and strategy of the organization. As our Managing Director, Africa you will draw on your experience of leading and coaching senior leaders to build alignment and commitment. As someone who thrives in an outcome-focused, high-growth environment, you will be tenacious and resilient. You will bring a cross-sectoral perspective and experience in order to lead a high-performing commercial team and a strong passion for improving quality of life among families and rural communities experiencing poverty. To apply, please submit a CV and covering letter, detailing how you fulfil the role description and personal specification to https://u15701307.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=iu4QpqFbCjZfFXvCHAxukvT6bqOOT4Aqc7IkA-2BOp3UPFk-2Brw8NJubQkmA4ydw-2BT4LgTPs603qSYi6id-2FqYPYig-3D-3DxW63_-2BHB8d5C343hfLp7ljYtulRKmHE5ZYa6JyNGiI7-2BOH04x4isN5gmBuUCsP-2FvQiiPfSYI0NM81hgdeg9muFpoDli8KDSTstFMdoZpNYXa9Se5wCIUB8nazqs2XBl2vavQlr7qDvbZu4JNU1gcdcZIW262QrZnD1RHdI6BeB1RU0YqFfS-2BMkQBB1QdZbmBUEtd8v2O7xrEa9ZTyOpWjjTW5uw-3D-3D quoting reference 5604. The deadline for applications is 9am EST Friday 11th February 2022. The role is based in Dakar, Senegal and the salary is commensurate with the seniority of appointment. myAgro provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants without regard to race, colour, religion, sexual orientation, marital/parental status, national origin, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, and genetics. myAgro complies with all applicable federal, provincial and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment. Protecting your personal data is of the utmost importance to Perrett Laver and we take this responsibility very seriously. Any information obtained by our trading divisions is held and processed in accordance with the relevant data protection legislation. The data you provide us with is securely stored on our computerised database and transferred to our clients for the purposes of presenting you as a candidate and/or considering your suitability for a role you have registered interest in. As defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Perrett Laver is a Data Controller and a Data Processor, and our legal basis for processing your personal data is ‘Legitimate Interests’. You have the right to object to us processing your data in this way. For more information about this, your rights, and our approach to Data Protection and Privacy, please visit our website: https://u15701307.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=jQ2UQp-2FT1Sk-2FfQZLRkm197N3acs3BbxIlFHuLJ3Iz2o11Gd66hxmPwKWvc-2FM4rsjHWEHuX4ylyKI661Qikc36Q-3D-3DNQA7_-2BHB8d5C343hfLp7ljYtulRKmHE5ZYa6JyNGiI7-2BOH04x4isN5gmBuUCsP-2FvQiiPf91OOL-2BLAxxixYBpMX9GlMUkyZ-2FmCxhju1Ke9E2oYlmaUlzU2OE4FhdPzive8lvoJa9w0NMV7WLaPKk8mO7JRotjUPP1CqcZ9NnhFkYpLK944BDTZ5MxIlp15vruEFiU1aAtKIaz78SXb-2FALiCW8eBw-3D-3D Accessibility Statement (For Perrett Laver’s website only) For a conversation in confidence or access to these documents in alternative formats, please contact Madeleine Loll at madeleine.loll@perrettlaver.com. If you have comments that would support us to improve access to documentation, or our application processes more generally, please do not hesitate to contact us via accessibility@perrettlaver.com.