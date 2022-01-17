Vacancy: Senior Vice President, Africa – Conservation International

Fighting to protect nature for people.

Since 1987, Conservation International has worked to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides to humanity. Building upon a strong foundation of science, partnership and field demonstration, Conservation International empowers societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature, our global biodiversity, for the well-being of humanity.

Conservation International has worked in Africa since 1990, contributing to the protection of approximately 7 million hectares (17 million acres) of crucial natural ecosystems. From our five field offices and through innovative partnerships across the continent and beyond, we are helping build resilient communities that balance the protection of nature with other important priorities like agriculture, infrastructure and energy.

Conservation International is now seeking an ambitious and mission-oriented individual to join us as Senior Vice President, Africa. Reporting to the Executive Vice President, Field Programs, this role is a key member of CI’s Leadership Team and will be responsible for developing and overseeing a Pan-African strategy, raising and allocating resources, and fundamentally representing CI to internal and external partners including high-level decisionmakers, donors, governments and private sector leaders. You will oversee more than 200 staff and an annual budget of $20m.

We are seeking a dynamic individual with deep strategic engagement experience to lead across Africa in a truly global, ambitious and highly mission-driven organization. The successful Senior Vice President, Africa will demonstrate significant leadership ideally gained in conservation and/or natural resources and sustainability related fields. You will bring experience in leading high impact projects and high caliber multi-disciplinary teams in complex environments.

The ideal candidate will demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and success in influencing and communicating with diverse audiences, governments, and donors at the national, regional and international level. Most importantly, you will demonstrate a genuine alignment with the values of Conservation International and seek to apply your passion and skills to work to tackle the most important challenges humanity has ever faced.

To apply for this role, please submit a CV and covering letter, detailing how you fulfil the role description and personal specification to https://candidates.perrettlaver.com/vacancies/ quoting reference 5603. The deadline for applications is Monday, February 21, 2022.

The role will be based in Nairobi, Kenya. The salary is competitive and commensurate with the experience required.

