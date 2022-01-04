Close
Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung: Vacancy for Program Manager, North Africa office

Classifieds

Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung: Vacancy for Program Manager, North Africa office

The Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung is one of the six major political foundations in the Federal Republic of Germany, tasked primarily with conducting political education both in Germany and abroad. The foundation promotes a critical analysis of society and fosters networks of emancipatory political, social and cultural initiatives. For further information: www.rosaluxna.org

The Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung is working in North Africa since 2011, with a registered office in Tunis since 2014.

For our North African office, we are looking for a Program Manager starting from 1st of March 2022.

Main responsibilities

  • Analyze the environmental risks and vulnerabilities due to climate change, loss of biodiversity, pollution, mismanagement of land and water, extreme weather and natural disaster in the North Africa region;
  • Produce high quality analysis and reports based on extensive research including field trips for an academic and non-academic public;
  • Contribute to the strategic development of the “Political Ecology” component;
  • Participate in national and international dialogues and conferences;
  • Plan and implement national, regional and international research and dialogue projects with partners, in particular with civil society, in the region and beyond;
  • Work closely with partners in the region, monitor their activities, expenses and budget, take part in planning workshops and deal with administrative tasks related to these partners;
  • Networking with other RLS offices worldwide on programs and projects on climate justice and socio-ecological transformation.

Required qualifications

  • MA or PhD degree in geography, politics, sociology or environmental studies;
  • Publications in Arabic and English (French and German as an asset);
  • Work experience in North African context;
  • Experience in Project Management (e.g. Awarding of tenders, Budgeting), Administration and Monitoring;
  • Language skills: Arabic and English, (French and German as an asset);
  • Responsible and self-reliantly organized team worker,
  • Identification with the overall goals of the RLS.

Post Conditions

  • Type of contract: Local Tunisian contract for two years with the possibility of extension.
  • Working hours: Full time (40 hours/week)
  • Location: Tunis with deployments to other countries in the North African region
  • Salary & Conditions: According to RLS Tunis Salary Scale
  • Starting date: March 2022

Applicants are requested to send their English CV and letter of interest no later than 31 January 2022 to: Jobs.Tunis@rosalux.org with the subject line: Program Manager Political Ecology.

*Incomplete applications will not be considered
*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Rate this article

Author Thumbnail
Written by Brendan

Related Posts

Unmissable Past Stories