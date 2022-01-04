Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung: Vacancy for Program Manager, North Africa office

The Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung is one of the six major political foundations in the Federal Republic of Germany, tasked primarily with conducting political education both in Germany and abroad. The foundation promotes a critical analysis of society and fosters networks of emancipatory political, social and cultural initiatives. For further information: www.rosaluxna.org
The Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung is working in North Africa since 2011, with a registered office in Tunis since 2014.
For our North African office, we are looking for a Program Manager starting from 1st of March 2022.
Main responsibilities
- Analyze the environmental risks and vulnerabilities due to climate change, loss of biodiversity, pollution, mismanagement of land and water, extreme weather and natural disaster in the North Africa region;
- Produce high quality analysis and reports based on extensive research including field trips for an academic and non-academic public;
- Contribute to the strategic development of the “Political Ecology” component;
- Participate in national and international dialogues and conferences;
- Plan and implement national, regional and international research and dialogue projects with partners, in particular with civil society, in the region and beyond;
- Work closely with partners in the region, monitor their activities, expenses and budget, take part in planning workshops and deal with administrative tasks related to these partners;
- Networking with other RLS offices worldwide on programs and projects on climate justice and socio-ecological transformation.
Required qualifications
- MA or PhD degree in geography, politics, sociology or environmental studies;
- Publications in Arabic and English (French and German as an asset);
- Work experience in North African context;
- Experience in Project Management (e.g. Awarding of tenders, Budgeting), Administration and Monitoring;
- Language skills: Arabic and English, (French and German as an asset);
- Responsible and self-reliantly organized team worker,
- Identification with the overall goals of the RLS.
Post Conditions
- Type of contract: Local Tunisian contract for two years with the possibility of extension.
- Working hours: Full time (40 hours/week)
- Location: Tunis with deployments to other countries in the North African region
- Salary & Conditions: According to RLS Tunis Salary Scale
- Starting date: March 2022
Applicants are requested to send their English CV and letter of interest no later than 31 January 2022 to: Jobs.Tunis@rosalux.org with the subject line: Program Manager Political Ecology.
*Incomplete applications will not be considered
*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted