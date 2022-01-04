Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung: Vacancy for Program Manager, North Africa office

The Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung is one of the six major political foundations in the Federal Republic of Germany, tasked primarily with conducting political education both in Germany and abroad. The foundation promotes a critical analysis of society and fosters networks of emancipatory political, social and cultural initiatives. For further information: www.rosaluxna.org

The Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung is working in North Africa since 2011, with a registered office in Tunis since 2014.

For our North African office, we are looking for a Program Manager starting from 1st of March 2022.

Main responsibilities

Analyze the environmental risks and vulnerabilities due to climate change, loss of biodiversity, pollution, mismanagement of land and water, extreme weather and natural disaster in the North Africa region;

Produce high quality analysis and reports based on extensive research including field trips for an academic and non-academic public;

Contribute to the strategic development of the “Political Ecology” component;

Participate in national and international dialogues and conferences;

Plan and implement national, regional and international research and dialogue projects with partners, in particular with civil society, in the region and beyond;

Work closely with partners in the region, monitor their activities, expenses and budget, take part in planning workshops and deal with administrative tasks related to these partners;

Networking with other RLS offices worldwide on programs and projects on climate justice and socio-ecological transformation.

Required qualifications

MA or PhD degree in geography, politics, sociology or environmental studies;

Publications in Arabic and English (French and German as an asset);

Work experience in North African context;

Experience in Project Management (e.g. Awarding of tenders, Budgeting), Administration and Monitoring;

Language skills: Arabic and English, (French and German as an asset);

Responsible and self-reliantly organized team worker,

Identification with the overall goals of the RLS.

Post Conditions

Type of contract: Local Tunisian contract for two years with the possibility of extension.

Working hours: Full time (40 hours/week)

Location: Tunis with deployments to other countries in the North African region

Salary & Conditions: According to RLS Tunis Salary Scale

Starting date: March 2022

Applicants are requested to send their English CV and letter of interest no later than 31 January 2022 to: Jobs.Tunis@rosalux.org with the subject line: Program Manager Political Ecology.

*Incomplete applications will not be considered

*Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted