Batonga Foundation – Appointment of Director, Administration and Finance

The Batonga Foundation equips the hardest-to-reach girls and young women with the knowledge and skills they need to be agents of change in their own lives and communities. Batonga was founded in 2006 by fearless gender equality advocate and celebrated Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo. With strong support from both the creative industry and the social impact sector, Batonga addresses the pressing issues faced by adolescent girls and young women most in-need on the African continent. We focus on dismantling the norms and barriers holding them back and help them transform their potential into the power to lead healthy, independent, safe, and fulfilling lives.

As part of our new phase of growth, we are seeking a dynamic and committed feminist leader for our newly created Director, Administration and Finance role. A member of our senior leadership team, the Director, Administration and Finance will provide operational support to the organisation. They will define the process and implement the infrastructure and systems needed to support substantial organisational growth over the next five to ten years. They will continue to build and manage effective and streamlined administrative/financial systems, including financial, accounting, legal, information technology (IT), human resources (HR), and physical infrastructure. In addition, the Director, Administration and Finance is deeply involved in strategic planning, evaluation, and professional development initiatives, as well helping plan for Batonga’s expansion to multiple new sites. They will also manage field accountants and staff who are responsible for financial management and reporting on grants.

The successful candidate for this role will bring at least eight years of professional experience, including demonstrable experience of managing the finances and administration of a high-growth organisation (preference will be given to non-profit experience). They will have experience creating and driving the analytic framework for planning and managing organisational change in a highly entrepreneurial organisation. We are seeking a flexible, self-starter who is adept as multitasking while also being highly detail-oriented. Most importantly, our first Director, Administration and Finance will bring the personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and a passionate commitment to Batonga’s mission.

To apply, please submit a CV and covering letter, detailing how you fulfil the role description and personal specification to https://candidates.perrettlaver.com/vacancies/ quoting reference 5133. The deadline for applications is 9am GMT on Monday 13th December.

The role can be based in Washington DC, USA or Dakar, Senegal and candidates must have the existing right to work. The salary for the role is commensurate with the seniority of the role. Batonga benefits include: access to health insurance, flexible remote work policies, generous PTO policies.

Working knowledge of French is highly desirable in this role.

