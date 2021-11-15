Batonga Foundation – Appointment of Director of Programmes

From potential to power

Batonga was founded in 2006 by fearless gender equality advocate and celebrated Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo. With strong support from both the creative industry and the social impact sector, Batonga addresses the pressing issues faced by adolescent girls and young women most in-need on the African continent. We focus on dismantling the norms and barriers holding them back and help them transform their potential into the power to lead healthy, independent, safe, and fulfilling lives.

As part of our new phase of growth, we are seeking a dynamic and committed feminist leader for our newly created Director of Programmes role. Reporting to the Executive Director, the Director of Programmes will develop and implement the strategic vision and provide leadership for programmes at Batonga. Our new Director of Programmes will play a vital role in the scaling of our organisation and programmes to ensure girls are empowered to be change-makers in their communities. The Director will provide leadership and mentoring to a growing team, ensuring the effectiveness and impact of our programmes. The Director will also support Batonga’s scaling through influencing and thought leadership within the field of girls and women’s rights.

Our new Director of Programmes will be an experienced and strategic leader with a track record of delivering excellence in programmes and of effective and collaborative team management. You will have a proven track record of experiences and commitment to the empowerment of women and girls and to ensuring the voices of girls are amplified in their communities.

The deadline for applications is 9am GMT on Monday 13th December.

The role will ideally be based in Dakar, Senegal but other locations across West Africa could be considered. The salary for the role is commensurate with the seniority of the role. Batonga benefits include: access to health insurance flexible remote work policies generous PTO policies.

Batonga Foundation is committed to creating a diverse, multicultural, and vibrant team, reflective of our values and the people whom we serve. Batonga provides equal employment, compensation and promotion opportunities to all applicants regardless of age, race, color, ethnicity, genetics, religion, gender identity, gender expression, sexual identity or orientation, disability, marital status, national origin, or any other characteristic as protected by federal, state, or local ordinance or law.

