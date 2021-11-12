EBID secures XOF 40 billion line of credit from BOA Group

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has obtained a line of credit worth forty billion francs CFA from the Bank of Africa Group (BOA GROUP) for the financing of private sector projects aimed at boosting commerce and industries in the fifteen ECOWAS member states.

The signing of the loan agreement marks the commencement of a mutually beneficial partnership between EBID and BOA GROUP with respect to driving the social development agenda and promoting inclusive economic growth in West Africa.

During the momentous occasion, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr. George Agyekum DONKOR, stated: “In view of diversifying EBID’s resource portfolio, this line of credit from BOA GROUP will reinforce the capacity of EBID to continue financing private sector- projects in the Bank’s priority intervention areas, notably energy, infrastructure and industries, under the most ideal conditions.”

Representing BOA GROUP, Mr. Youssef IBRAHIMI, the Managing Director of BOA-TOGO, remarked: “the opening of the XOF 40 billion line of credit to our partner EBID is a proof of the BANK OF AFRICA group’s commitment to support the financing of the economy of ECOWAS countries impacted by the health crisis that we all know. We will reiterate our commitment as an African bank to support the economy of our countries”

The partnership between BOA GROUP and EBID will engender significant opportunities for private sector actors operating in diverse sectors within the fifteen member states of ECOWAS.