UM6P organises Week of Science under the theme: At the Frontiers of Science

Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) presented the first edition of the Week of Science from 1-5 November. This will be an annual event open online to all Moroccan students and the public aimed at giving participants the tools to reflect, to question the world and to break down disciplinary silos through an approach that allows them to explore all spectrums of science.

Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) presented the first edition of the Week of Science from 1-5 November. This edition was held in person at the Benguerir Campus and was broadcast simultaneously on the UM6P sites in Rabat and Laâyoune, as well as on social networks for the interest of the public.

Dedicated to the promotion, celebration and popularisation of science, exact, human and social, this first edition was organised around a central symposium under the theme “When science spoke Arabic” which was an opportunity to pay tribute to Arab scientists and philosophers from the 7th to the 13th century who shaped the history of science through their innovations in many fields and disciplines.

Several world-renowned scientists and philosophers answered UM6P’s invitation to share their knowledge with the students and the public, among them: Ali BENMAKHLOUF, Inès SAFI, Gabriel MARTINEZ-GROS, Rachid GUERRAOUI, Bruno GUIDERDONI, Ahmed DJEBBAR and Reda BENKIRANE, as well as many other world-class specialists.

The programme is enriched by major central conferences, workshops and reading circles, and included several exhibitions of UM6P students’ works: The Architecture of the Sacred from the School of Architecture, Planning & Design, Chaos Fractals from the Department of Mathematics and Data Sciences, Robotics from the Green Tech Institute, Experiments in Chemistry from the Department of Chemical & Biochemical Sciences, and Photography & Photomicrography (UM6P).

One of the goals of this event was to enable the audience to acquire the tools to reflect, to question the world and to break down disciplinary silos through an approach that allows participants to explore all spectrums of science.

“Science Week is an event that will be organised every year, open to all Moroccan students and the public through the leverage of digital technology. This event supports the mission of the university in the dissemination of knowledge, in order to make its own contribution to the major transition projects of the Moroccan and African economies, based on science, technology and innovation,” said Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P.