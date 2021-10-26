Chief Executive, Fund For Export Development In Africa (FEDA)

Fund For Export Development In Africa (FEDA)

The Company

The Fund for Export-Development in Africa – FEDA – was established as a subsidiary of the African Export-Import Bank (“the Bank”) in February 2019. With headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda, FEDA is tasked with implementing the Bank’s equity investment programme by providing seed capital to export-focused companies within a wide range of sectors. FEDA was established by the Bank to facilitate foreign direct investment flows into Africa’s trade and export sectors and to fill the equity funding gap that amounts to $110 billion per annum in exports related sectors.

FEDA has engaged the Willis Partnership to assist them with the recruitment of a new CEO for the Fund.

The Role

Based in Kigali and reporting to the Board of Directors, the CEO is responsible for leading and developing a team of professionals to manage a large and diverse portfolio across the African continent. They will be expected to develop investment strategies across growth equity, project finance, and structured debt to pursue mostly direct investment opportunities across multiple sectors and industries.

The CEO will spearhead the development of deep industry knowledge in target sectors and lead the sourcing of new transaction opportunities through a broad professional network. The position is accountable for managing the entire value chain including due diligence, structuring/negotiating, and closing new deals. Post-closing, the CEO will hold Board seats and work with the Private Equity team to monitor, manage, and add value to portfolio companies through well planned exits.

The CEO serves as the leader of the FEDA Senior leadership Team and as the liaison between FEDA, the Board of Directors, investors and other stakeholders. They are expected to contribute to thought leadership across FEDA’s investment program, asset classes and development impact themes. The CEO is expected to foster a healthy workplace culture which supports professional development, staff well-being and the transformation of the African continent.

The Candidate

Eligible candidates for this role must be able to demonstrate the following:

● Relevant undergraduate degree and a post graduate degree or professional qualification in lieu;

● Minimum of 15 years’ relevant experience in international finance, with a demonstrable track record in the private equity industry at C-Suite level;

● Knowledge of and experience of leading and managing trade and/or export development related investments coupled with strong knowledge of the African trade and investment environment;

● Strong business acumen, maturity and tact, with substantial experience of building successful relationships at ministerial and board levels in government and the private sector;

● Relevant stakeholder management experience along with strong decision-making and problem-solving skills.

● Excellent communication, business presentation and analytical skills with good general knowledge of key investment sectors;

● National of an African country.

If you believe you meet the eligibility criteria for this role, and wish to apply, please send a full curriculum vitae to our retained Consultant, Robert Baldwin, at: robertbaldwin@willis-partnership.co.uk, quoting reference FEDA/21. Applications sent directly to the Bank will not be considered. The closing date for applications to be received will be the 3rd of December 2021.