Biggest and boldest 1-54 ever

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair returns to London from 14-17 October 2021 with work from 48 leading international galleries from 23 countries across Europe, Africa and North America.

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair returns to Somerset House from Thursday 14–Sunday 17 October 2021 for its 9th London edition, the largest yet. Since its inception, 1-54 has established itself as a leading voice in the global discussion on contemporary African art and has been at the forefront of the African art market with annual editions across three continents.

1-54 brings together a diverse set of perspectives from around the world and has carefully selected 48 leading international galleries from 23 countries across Europe, Africa and North America: Angola, Belgium, Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Switzerland, Uganda, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Among the exhibitors this year are 20 galleries from Africa – a record number from the continent including: Addis Fine Art, Afriart Gallery, Berman Contemporary, Circle Art Gallery, DADA Gallery, EBONY/CURATED, Galerie Atiss Dakar, Gallery 1957, Guns & Rain, Kalashnikovv Gallery, La Galerie 38, Loft Art Gallery, LouiSimone Guirandou Gallery, Mashrabia Gallery, Retro Africa, SMO Contemporary Art, THIS IS NOT A WHITE CUBE, THK Gallery, UBUNTU Gallery.

Of the 48 exhibitors, 14 galleries will be welcomed to the London fair for the first time: 31 PROJECT, Bubble’n’Squeak, EBONY/CURATED, Foreign Agent, Galerie Atiss Dakar, Galerie Carole Kvasnevski, Galerie Dominique Fiat, Galerie Le Sud, HOA Galeria, La Galerie 38, LouiSimone Guirandou Gallery, Nuweland, Richard Saltoun Gallery and Yamamoto Keiko Rochaix.

The fair will showcase the work of more than 150 emerging and established artists, working in a wide variety of mediums and from a range of geographical backgrounds including other countries not already mentioned.

The fair will be accompanied by 1-54 Forum, an extensive programme of artists’ talks, film screenings, panel discussions, performances and readings. It will be curated by Dr Omar Kholeif, Director of Collections and Senior Curator at Sharjah Art Foundation, and will take place both online and at Somerset House.