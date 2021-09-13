Ambassador Jalel Trabelsi, Tunisia’s Africa man

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has honoured outgoing Tunisian Ambassador Jalel Trabelsi in a ceremony during which he warmly commended the work he has performed over the past five years to strengthen relations between Nigeria and Tunisia.

Jalel Trabelsi is a lover not only of Nigeria and its people but also the wider African continent, where he has served for a total of more than 10 years. He was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tunisia to Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Sierra Leone and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) since 2016.

Tunisia has always had a true African vocation. The country, which was called “Africa” ​​more than two millennia ago and which gave its name to Africa, has always had close and multifaceted ties with the continent to which it belongs, confirming its deep African anchoring.

Tunisia strongly supported national liberation movements on the continent and worked hard to help set up the Organisation of African Unity and other continental institutions such as the African Development Bank. Tunisia is deeply rooted, body and soul, in the African continent.

Jalel Trabelsi is a seasoned diplomat with over 30 years of diplomatic experience. Multilingual and he is an expert in international relations and international law as well as in economics and finance. He has an in-depth knowledge of Africa, its history, peoples, cultures and civilisations, economy and perspectives, regimes, regional groups and financial and banking institutions.