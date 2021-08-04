Saving lives and livelihoods in Africa
The Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC have announced a new partnership dedicated to enabling Covid-19 vaccination in Africa and supporting Africa’s long-term health security.
Who is to blame for the vaccine inequality that has pushed Africa to the back of the queue? The answers are not so obvious as they first seem, says Moky Makura.
Mali is lurching from one crisis to another. Boubacar Haidara, a lecturer at the University of Ségou in Mali, looks at the country’s history to try and find solutions for its future.