VACANCY: Senior Reporter on African Business

African Business Magazine and www.african.business, Africa’s leading monthly business title and website published by the IC Publications group, is seeking a senior reporter to drive our coverage of the continent.

The ideal candidate will be a talented journalist with at least five years’ experience and a demonstrable interest in corporate and political affairs in Africa.

The candidate will contribute regular news stories and analysis to drive traffic to our new website www.african.business, and work with the editor to deliver a compelling content for all our platforms (web / magazine) including exclusive interviews and exciting long–form business features across Africa’s diverse business sectors and economies.

They will have strong digital journalism skills, including a familiarity with WordPress and SEO, an impressive grasp of social media and firm ideas of what makes a strong online story.

Our senior reporter will feel at home writing about technology in Lagos, banking in Nairobi and shipping in Mozambique. An impeccable writing style, attention to detail, and an ability to meet tight deadlines are absolutely essential.

The journalist will regularly land exclusive interviews with business leaders and senior politicians, and will be passionate about Africa and full of ideas for how to improve our coverage of the continent and its vibrant corporate sector.

The senior reporter will work closely with our network of freelancers and in-house journalists to collaborate on stories. They must have a can-do attitude and a willingness to pull out all the stops to support a small team.

The candidate will be introduced to the team in London and work in the office for several months, Covid-permitting, but the job could ultimately be carried out from London or Africa. Candidates must be willing to travel to Africa and other countries at short notice for conferences and other events, Covid-permitting.

Requirements

● At least five years’ experience as a journalist

● Demonstrable interest in Africa’s business sector

● Knowledge of Africa’s political environment and key personalities

● Impeccable writing skills and attention to detail

● Ability to meet tight deadlines

● Strong digital and social media skills, including familiarity with WordPress and SEO

● Educated to degree level at minimum

● Excellent command of spoken and written English. Additional languages encouraged

● Creative self-starter who is comfortable working in collaboration

● A can-do attitude and willingness to put in extra hours in a small team

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills with team members and external stakeholders

Start date ASAP

Salary – £30k+ depending on experience

Closing date for applications: 30 April 2021

Interested candidates should submit their CVs and any published work to David Thomas d.thomas@icpublications.com