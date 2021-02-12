Spread love this Valentine’s Day with Ecobank

As we approach Valentine’s Day, Diana Orry, Ecobank Group Head of Cards, explains why it’s important, now more than ever, to demonstrate love and gratitude – and how Ecobank has made it easier than ever to do so.

It is now customary, world-wide, to regard February as the ‘month of love’ as lovers, husbands, wives, families and friends celebrate Valentine’s Day on the 14th of February. Normally, of course, this is the time when bouquets of roses are flying off the shelves and the sale of chocolate reaches a peak. Amorous cards, sometimes anonymous, raise heartbeats and add to the magic and mystery of love.

This year, this magical moment of giving and sharing is disrupted by the dreaded coronavirus, with its social distancing rules and restrictions, and things may appear downcast.

In a number of countries across Africa hotels, bars, night clubs and restaurants are still closed, or may have restricted opening times. Curfews and lockdowns will limit people’s movements and activities, a necessary precaution, especially as Covid-19 numbers are on the rise.

But if anything, it is more important today than ever to share our love and gratitude with the people we most care about. Physical or social distance should never be a barrier to sharing love. And there are so many ways of doing it today, thanks in part to the marvels of technology.

At Ecobank, if there’s one thing that we’ve learnt from this pandemic it is that this is the time to be creative and to be able to serve our clients and deliver on their wishes. Digital payments and technology in general has opened up a new world of possibilities.

Say “I Love You” with a Virtual Card

A new product we have developed are our virtual cards. These are payment cards that can be used securely for making payments online. The Virtual Card is pre-loaded with specific amounts of money for use as opposed to the physical card which may be linked to your bank account.

So if you run out of ideas for what you could buy your loved one this Valentine’s Day, why not offer them an Ecobank Virtual Card. All you have to do is access the Ecobank Mobile App and create your virtual card easily, load it with money and share it as a gift to express your love.

Spoil your loved ones and enjoy seeing a smile on their faces

With all the restrictions, and for your own safety, some of you will certainly choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home with your loved ones this year. Many couples and relatives will be separated, for work or whatever other reason. So why not put a smile on their faces and surprise them on Valentine’s Day by sending them an Xpress Cash, also by simply using the Ecobank Mobile App.

Through the Ecobank Mobile App, you can quickly generate an e-token which you can then send via SMS, WhatsApp or email to the beneficiary who will be able to collect the cash at the nearest Ecobank ATM or Xpress Point.

So, whatever you do this Valentine’s Day, digital payments and Ecobank is here to make your life simpler and sweeter.

Don’t feel limited, spread the love. Love after all is limitless and has no barriers, no borders.