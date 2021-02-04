Africa now eye of global terrorism storm
Africa has become the centre of terrorist activity according to a new report on the global scourge. Neil Ford reviews the report and calls for a solution to this damaging trend.
An insurgency that has claimed 3,000 lives and is threatening to upend the state seems to be of little concern to the country’s neighbours or even the AU. Mushtak Parker reports.
As the deadly new mutant variant of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in South Africa, salvaging the economy will require a miracle, says Mushtak Parker.
Although Ethiopia’s President Abiy Ahmed to all intents and purposes triumphed militarily over his enemies in Tigray, there could still be plenty of trouble ahead.