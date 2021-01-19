The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) seeks to contract the services of reputable Consultancy firms, to assist in conducting two studies- one on the institutional reforms of the Bank, the other on the expansion of its capital base, valuation of shares and capital restructuring.

TENDER REF: RFP-01 CALL FOR TENDERS FOR THE SELECTION OF CONSULTANTS TO CONDUCT A STUDY ON THE INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS OF THE ECOWAS BANK FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT (EBID) CLOSING DATE: March 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. GMT

TENDER REF: RFP-02 CALL FOR TENDERS FOR THE SELECTION OF TRANSACTION ADVISOR FOR THE ECOWAS BANK FOR INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT (EBID) CLOSING DATE: March 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. GMT

Interested firms are invited to obtain the Terms of Reference on the following link: http://bidc-ebid.org/en/procurement/.

SUBMISSION OF TENDERS

Tenders must be enclosed in sealed envelopes and sent on or before 4.00 p.m. on the closing date to 128, BOULEVARD DU 13 JANVIER, BP 2704 LOME – TOGO.

Firms submitting their tenders directly to the Bank must clearly state (name, surname, date and signature of the applicant) on the form provided for this purpose. No offer will be accepted after the deadline.