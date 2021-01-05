Vacancy- announcement Innnovation policy Consultant Abidjan

Technopolis Group provides evidence-based policy advice and insights with offices in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Our experts support decision-makers who want to tackle environmental or societal issues or look to achieve fair and sustainable growth through science, technology, innovation, health and education.

In three decades, Technopolis Group has grown into a leading international consultancy with offices in ten countries. We have grown beyond our European roots to develop a unique understanding and expertise in Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Africa. We have also successfully completed projects in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

We work with decision-makers in different levels and fields, from international institutions, such as the European Commission, the OECD and multilateral development banks, to regional and local authorities. Our clients include universities and R&D centres, network organisations such as business associations, clusters and incubators as well as governments.

Technopolis Group boosts of an arsenal of over +190 in house consultants in our offices in Abidjan, Amsterdam, Berlin, Bogota, Brighton, Brussels, Frankfurt / Main, Paris, Stockholm, Tallinn et Vienne.

Technopolis Group has been active on the African continent for more than fifteen years. We work for the African Development Bank and the Work Bank, UN organisations, European institutions and organisations, bilateral donors’ agencies, African national governments, higher education and research institutions in Africa.

Since 2020, we have opened a regional office in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire – Technopolis Africa. We are now looking for:

Function title

Analyst/Consultant in Private Sector Development/Innovation Public Policy, based in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Profile description

We are looking for a motivated individual with a strong interested in public development and innovation policies.

Hold a master’s degree in economics or related field.

Strong analytical, research and writing skills.

Ability to work in a multicultural team.

Ability to write and speak in English is a must; a professional level of French is highly appreciated.

2-3 years of relevant professional experience in public policy consulting or in the public sector are an asset.

Experience working in emerging and developing countries in Africa.

Thematic expertise in the areas of private sector development, innovation, entrepreneurship, or agro-economy.

We are looking for a person based in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. However, we encourage those who do not reside there to apply.

Role

She/He will be required to work on projects covering a wide range of sectors such as private sector development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and agro-economy mostly.

The role of the analyst/consultant in Private sector development/innovation public policy will be to provide cross-cutting support in conducting policy evaluations, sectoral and technical studies, strategic support and consultancy projects for our major clients in Africa.

She/He will contribute to the company’s business development activities (i.e. proposal preparation).

Level of experience wanted

2-3 years

Permanent contract

Full-time

Proposed interview dates

10th February 2021

Office location

Abidjan

Deadline for applications

15th January 2021

How to apply?

Through our website/vacancies – https://www.technopolis-group.com/vacancies/