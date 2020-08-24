Malawi’s Chakwera falters in walking the talk

Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera is already back-pedalling on his campaign pledges, says David Phiri – his promise to create a million jobs is a chimera, his government has failed to help farmers in the way it said it would and his anti-corruption drive is nothing more than a witch-hunt against his opponents.

Malawi’s numbers on economy were not bad when a united opposition gunned for the Presidency in the Malawi June poll. Thus, winning candidate Lazarus Chakwera’s message in seeking office was not mostly on the economy. It was on other areas, for instance, the youth. Comprising of at least 65% of Malawi’s population, Chakwera promised the youth that he would create 1 million jobs in his first year. At his inauguration ceremony, however, he changed tune.

“When we promise to create 1 million jobs, we do not just mean that we will create programs to employ you. But also, that we will challenge you to stop seeing yourself as a job seeker. Start seeing yourself as a job creator,” he said. For those who thought Chakwera’s statement was not a man faltering on his campaign promise, his minister of Labour Ken Kandodo removed all doubt. When interns in the civil service demanded that their positions are solidified into proper jobs in the various departments that they have been working in for at least 2 years now, Kandodo told them that government could not employ them. At 4000, he said, they are just too many.

Now, with businesses collapsing and companies closing shops in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the promised 1 million jobs are not just an expectation of the majority of youth, they are an illusion whose shimmer ended on the campaign trail. On the other hand, Chakwera’s idea of job creation has involved recalling pensioners to take up senior civil service positions.

It is not just the youth that have seen Chakwera walk back on campaign promises. In Malawi where at least 80% of the people depend on agriculture, Chakwera promised a package for farmers. He promised to abolish the farm inputs subsidy programme that his predecessor Peter Mutharika was implementing. Whereas Mutharika’s program targeted vulnerable farmers only being given coupons to use in buying fertiliser and seeds at 25% of the actual price, Chakwera said he would make the subsidy available to all Malawians.

In his budget statement however, Chakwera’s Finance Minister Felix Mlusu disclosed that they would not be implementing a universal subsidy. Like Mutharika’s programme which they discredited during campaign, they would also target a few vulnerable farmers; not just that, each farmer would only be allowed to buy 2 bags of fertiliser. If there was any change from the programme by Mutharika, then it was just in the name.

The Finance Minister came with more bad news, strangling the hopes of many who believed the campaign promises. Having promised to move the tax base upward for those earning little, he announced that the government was not going to implement it yet. His statement, coming days after he had announced the implementation of the same in Parliament, simply communicated that they were committed to seeing the band moved however they needed to deal with some formalities. It seemed to be another hint at what lies in store under a Chakwera Presidency. However, Malawians are longsuffering as they still retained hope in Chakwera and trusted in his campaign rhetoric.

Thus, when he announced a cabinet comprising of siblings, a couple and a former president’s son, Malawians were shocked, but their protests fell on deaf ears as Chakwera defended the appointments. Chakwera, on the campaign trail and at inauguration, had strongly assured Malawians that time for mediocrity was over. He had promised that his appointments would be on merit. In his speech justifying the criticised appointments, Chakwera chose to redefine what merit means. He backpedalled on his earlier promises to deal with nepotism as he appointed 75% of people from his home region into cabinet, among them husband and wife, and brother and sister.

Chakwera recently irked the nation when he violated laws instituted by his own government to prevent coronavirus as he gathered with hundreds of people for a funeral of a party stalwart, a gathering that should have had no more than fifty people. Chakwera, who had promised equal treatment under the law, was however, completely unfazed.

Buoyed by his oratory skills sharpened by years of being a Christian Pentecostal Pastor, Chakwera keeps on making fresh promises and Malawians, for the most part, keep giving him the benefit of the doubt because hope is stubborn. Each time Chakwera is caught faltering on his promises, he is quick to re-interpret the promises in a fashion that is typical of a Pastor selectively interpreting the scriptures. Now, as he rallies Malawians with promises of trimming the power of the Presidency, respecting human rights and, his current favourite, dealing with corruption – cynics are waiting for the other shoe to inevitably drop.

So far, the anti-corruption drive has spared those who are part of the grand Tonse Alliance, some were even rewarded with cabinet posts, instead it has been weaponised to humiliate the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Just this week, news broke that the Anti-Corruption Body froze the bank accounts of the former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika ostensibly as a means of facilitating an investigation into a cement scandal for which the culprit is already known – and it is not the former President. Under the pretext of fighting corruption, Chakwera has launched what can only be characterised as a vindictive witch-hunt whose aim is to weaken the DPP party and also embarrass his predecessor. Time will tell whether this promise to fight corruption will amount to anything more than a public spectacle designed to disgrace former President Mutharika who, for all his failings, remained a democrat to the end by gracefully stepping aside when he lost the election and helped facilitate a smooth and peaceful transition that put the will of Malawians first. Chakwera would do well to emulate this, by putting Malawians first – particularly in honouring the campaign promises he made, through which, he secured the privilege of being our President.

This post was written and sponsored by David Phiri, a legal expert based in Geneva. It has not been edited by New African and does not represent the views of New African or IC Publications. David Phiri can be reached at feedback@davidphiri.com