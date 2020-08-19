Mali junta overthrows Keita and promises elections ‘in a reasonable time’

President Keita of Mali has announced his resignation after being arrested by members of the armed forces, who have promised fresh elections for the troubled country, but in the face of international condemnation the situation on the ground remains uncertain.

At around midnight on 18 August, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of Mali announced his resignation and the dissolution of parliament in a TV broadcast from a military camp where he was being held by mutinous soldiers along with Prime Minister Boubou Cissé. Hours later the military junta that had overthrown him stated its intention to set up a “civilian political transition” leading to elections within “a reasonable time”.

“Our country is sinking into chaos, anarchy and insecurity mostly due to the fault of the people who are in charge of its destiny,” said air force deputy chief of staff Col-Major Ismaël Wagué in a televised announcement on behalf of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

At time of writing on 18 August the country remains in a state of curfew, with its borders closed. The outcome of the military takeover remains uncertain, with the United Nations, African Union and European Union all condemning the coup.

“I strongly condemn the forced detention of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, the Prime Minister and other members of the Malian government, and call for their immediate release,” said the chairman of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in a statement.

The Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) said that Mali would be suspended from its decision-making bodies, financial flows would be halted and that no form of legitimacy should be conferred on the coup. The French newspaper Le Monde reported that the heads of state of the regional bloc were to hold a video conference about the situation in the country.

Trouble had been brewing for many months, but events moved rapidly on 18 August. Soldiers loyal to an adviser dismissed by Prime Minister Cissé seized arms from the military base of Kati, a few kilometres from Bamako, took up positions in the capital and later stormed the president’s residence. They arrested the President and Prime Minister and took them back to the base in Kati.

Supporters of the M5-RFP (Mouvement du 5 Juin-Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques) coalition of opposition groups celebrated these developments in the streets. The opposition has been gaining strength on the back of the President’s handling of Jihadist and Islamist insurrections in the country’s north and centre, discontent with pervasive corruption and the cancelling of the result of elections held in March.

Outrage over revised election results

On 10 April, the country’s Constitutional Court overturned the results for 31 seats in the country’s recent parliamentary elections on grounds of irregularity. The new result gave the President’s Rassemblement pour le Mali party a majority of 10 seats, leading to outrage.

Growing discontent led to the coming together of opposition parties in the M5-RFP coalition at the end of May, followed by nationwide protests in June and July calling for the President’s resignation and fresh elections, in which 11 people died. Demonstrations began again on 12 August, when security forces used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital.

ECOWAS had been acting as a mediator between the opposition and the government in order to forestall a coup, although the extent to which the army may have acted in coordination with civilian opponents of the regime is as yet unknown.

President Keita had been re-elected with a 67% majority in the 2018 presidential election, but faced accusations of vote rigging.

“This was widely seen as a corrupt government that has basically been unaccountable to the people for a number of years,” Susanna Wing, Associate Professor of Politics at Haverford College in the US, told the BBC’s World Service. “There was a great deal of disillusionment with the poor government of the country.”

She said that Mali was in a similar situation to 2012, when former President Amadou Toumani Touré was overthrown. “People don’t trust the system,” she said.

Security problems

The French government has also condemned the “mutiny”. The situation is complicated for the former colonial power, which has over 5,000 troops in the region as part of its Operation Barkhane security operation against Islamist insurgency in the Sahel.

Their presence has been another aggravating factor for the opposition, Vincent Rouget of Control Risks security consultancy told the BBC World Service.

The coup means that French troops could be faced with some “tricky questions” in terms of cooperation, he said. However, he did not think that the situation would create any big opportunities for the Jihadists to exploit.

Mali’s insurgency began in 2012 with an ethnic-based Tuareg rebellion, but later Islamist groups gained control of the area. Central government control was restored with the aid of French troops but fighting continues. The conflict is estimated to have cost some 3,500 lives and has led to the displacement of over 200,000 people.

For more on security problems in the Sahel, see ‘The growing threat of ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Africa‘ by security expert Al Venter; for more on efforts to resolve the region’s problems, see ‘How we can bring peace and security to the Sahel‘ by Mabingue Ngom, UNFPA Regional Director for West & Central Africa.

Which way forward for Mali?

At time of writing the unfolding of the situation in Mali is hard to predict, with international bodies steadfast in their opposition to the coup but many individual commentators welcoming the end of a regime that has not benefited the people of the country.

Crucial questions, according to regional expert Alex Thurston writing in his Sahel blog, include reactions to the coup outside the capital, the ability of the junta to retain “(partial) control” of the country, whether international actors attempt to restore Keita to power and the ramifications for international security forces in the region.

