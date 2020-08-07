African Leadership University – Head of Enrolment Management

“We are building one of the most consequential institutions of higher learning in the world.” Christopher Williams, President

We are currently seeking an effective, strategic and driven leader to oversee our undergraduate recruitment, admissions and financial aid activities at this exciting time of growth and increased opportunity at ALU. We need someone who will take a targeted approach to recruitment, will ensure our undergraduate admission strategy is holistic, and will work with our partners to make our financial aid transformational for the lives of students. If you are a highly motivated, dynamic professional who has the experience and is ready to lead ALU’s recruitment and enrolment efforts to a higher level of prominence and success in today’s complex higher education environment, then we are looking for YOU.

From the start, we’ve been on a mission to bring the “university of the future” to the world — a place where students declare missions not majors, where real-world experience takes precedence over theoretical classroom lectures, and where learning how to learn has replaced learning facts and figures. Today, ALU is on its way to helping unleash the human potential of a new generation of ethical and entrepreneurial leaders — and in the process, unlock a new era of prosperity and opportunity for Africa and beyond unlike the world has ever seen. Our mission is not going unnoticed. CNN described ALU — which has campuses in Mauritius and Rwanda — as “The Harvard of Africa;” Fast Company ranked ALU one of the 50 most innovative organizations in the world and the most innovative endeavor in Africa; and The New York Times recognized ALU as one of the eight places in the world “where history is being made”.

The Head of Enrolment Management will work collaboratively with campus partners in Academic Affairs, including Undergraduate and Graduate Programs, Student Life, and Marketing. You will be expected to achieve and maintain enrolment growth for ALU through a combination of new student recruitment and enhancement of continuing student retention, tied together with consistent initiatives on enrolment and retention. Overseeing the areas of Undergraduate Recruitment, Admissions and Financial Aid, the Head of Enrolment Management will serve as ALU’s senior enrolment officer. Keys to success include setting and executing targeted and differentiated recruitment strategies, refining and executing ALU’s selective, holistic admissions process, driving a financial aid team committed to enabling all qualified students to attend ALU and working to facilitate the integration and further development of institutional retention actions and plans. You will be reporting to the President of ALU, and you will sit on the university’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

For further information and details on how to apply, please download the Appointment Details via the Perrett Laver website by visiting https://candidates.perrettlaver.com/vacancies/ and quoting reference 4769. Applications should consist of a cover letter and curriculum vitae.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon CAT on Wednesday 26 August 2020. Candidates who apply before this date will also be considered on a rolling basis.

This role can be based in either our Rwanda or Mauritius campus.

ALU is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate all applicants without unlawful considerations of race, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.

