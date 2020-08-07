African Leadership University – Head of Careers and Alumni Relations

“We are building one of the most consequential institutions of higher learning in the world.” Christopher Williams, President

We are currently seeking a well networked and dynamic leader to oversee our Career Development, Student Ventures and Alumni Relations efforts at this exciting time of growth and increased opportunity at ALU. We need someone who can take a holistic, pragmatic and strategic approach to our student journey both during their time at the University and when they go on to become our alumni. If you have strong management and communication skills, can leverage partnerships effectively, and are excited at the prospect of working with a driven and energetic team, then we are looking for YOU.

From the start, we’ve been on a mission to bring the “university of the future” to the world — a place where students declare missions not majors, where real-world experience takes precedence over theoretical classroom lectures, and where learning how to learn has replaced learning facts and figures. Today, ALU is on its way to helping unleash the human potential of a new generation of ethical and entrepreneurial leaders — and in the process, unlock a new era of prosperity and opportunity for Africa and beyond unlike the world has ever seen. Our mission is not going unnoticed. CNN described ALU — which has campuses in Mauritius and Rwanda — as “The Harvard of Africa;” Fast Company ranked ALU one of the 50 most innovative organizations in the world and the most innovative endeavor in Africa; and The New York Times recognized ALU as one of the eight places in the world “where history is being made”.

Our Head of Careers and Alumni Relations will be responsible for the strategic planning, development, management and leadership of the Career Development team across its range of activities and for ensuring that these are carried out in accordance with the mission and strategic plan of the University. You will help design and drive a comprehensive strategy to set up our young leaders for career success in internships, field-based work and permanent placement after graduation. You will also drive an Employer Engagement strategy to connect students to opportunity and maintain a network of alumni to support career development of our young leaders. You will be reporting to the President of ALU, and you will sit on the university’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

For further information and details on how to apply, please download the Appointment Details via the Perrett Laver website by visiting https://candidates.perrettlaver.com/vacancies/ and quoting reference 4768. Applications should consist of a cover letter and curriculum vitae.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon CAT on Wednesday 26 August 2020. Candidates who apply before this date will also be considered on a rolling basis.

This role will be based at our Rwanda campus, in the new Kigali Innovation City.

ALU is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate all applicants without unlawful considerations of race, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.

Perrett Laver is a Data Controller and a Data Processor, as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Any information obtained by our trading divisions is held and processed in accordance with the relevant data protection legislation. The data you provide us with is securely stored on our computerised database and transferred to our clients for the purposes of presenting you as a candidate and/or considering your suitability for a role you have registered interest in.

Our legal basis for much of our data processing activity is ‘Legitimate Interests’. You have the right to object to us processing your data in this way. For more information about this, your rights, and our approach to Data Protection and Privacy, please visit our website http://www.perrettlaver.com/information/privacy-policy/.