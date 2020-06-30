President of Equatorial Guinea opens the 2020 edition of TEG Campus

Teg Campus is a unique opportunity which will allow young Equatoguineans to learn how to use new technologies in an ideal environment for putting into practice their knowledge and skills. On 25th June the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, described it thus in his message to mark the opening of the third edition of Teg Campus, which over five consecutive days will take place in the Malabo sports centre. The entire text of the presidential message is included with this article.

According to H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the Teg Campus is an unequalled shop window for sharing new ideas and demonstrating the capacity for innovation. It is the ideal event for young people to pursue their own initiatives, both national and international, and allows them to make contacts with others, through the revolution of their ideas and the solution to problems using the new updated technological realities.

The President underlined the importance of talent in the development of creative employment ideas, “The current generation is better trained, and has the greatest opportunities in the history of our country”, and he went on to express his pride in the youth of the nation, which he described as the most skilled and responsible, and ready to compete in the digital world and in new technologies.

At another point in his message he said that any business initiative requires well-honed working skills and better training in new technologies that allows the creation of new employment and opportunities in the country, because, “currently technology is improving the lives of people in all sectors; education, medical care, communications, transport and environmental protection, among others”.

The third edition of Teg Campus 2020 is taking place at a difficult time due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. On this issue, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo called on everyone to confront and learn to live with the virus without dismay.

Continuing his message, the Equatoguinean President said that this year the event was taking place digitally so that young people can forge their life experiences, take advantage of participation in the organisational activities and have a wider vision of the new planned objectives.

Finally, he congratulated and encouraged all the participants in the third edition of the event.

The Teg Campus is the most important technological event in our country, and is promoted by the Ministry for Transport, the Postal Service and Telecommunications, under the sponsorship of the Management of Equatorial Guinea Telecommunications Infrastructures (GITGE), with the aim of bringing together in a single space the promoters and talent, in order to create a professional network in the world of telecommunications.

The event will join together fans of computing, innovation, science, creativity, entrepreneurship and leisure in Equatorial Guinea, with conferences, workshops, development and programming, design, open software, entrepreneurship, multimedia and the design of video games, to name but a few, being the most common activities.

