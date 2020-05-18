Miguel Angel Moratinos: ‘We need a united response to Covid-19’

Miguel Angel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) believes that in light of the current crisis we must practice an effective multilateralism that produces results and provides answers to the present challenges. Interview by Guillaume Weill-Raynal

What is the mission of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) ?

This Alliance of Civilisations – which I helped create when I was Foreign Minister in Spain – was launched in 2005. We were in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that had struck Madrid in March 2004. This initiative responded to the need to create an international tool to fight terrorism. We were witnessing a drift towards confrontation between the Western world and the Arab-Muslim world. It was necessary to stop this perverse tendency, which was likely to lead to confrontation.

This initiative was taken up by Kofi Annan, who was UN Secretary-General, who created a body directly attached to the United Nations. Today, this structure is no longer solely dedicated to the fight against terrorism, but deploys a whole series of initiatives in favour of mutual understanding, respect, acceptance and social cohesion, in order to mitigate the causes of religious and cultural confrontation that lead to crises and conflicts that are extremely damaging to all of humanity.

How well are you getting your message across ?

Our approach is more necessary than ever. Previously, we were already aware that discrimination, xenophobia, racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia were present in all societies. Since then, due to various crises, unacceptable behaviour has grown. This is why we have launched several calls within the United Nations to combat this negative trend, in particular through the voice of my friend Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide.

During the present Covid-19 crisis, we have heard a word go up, almost unanimously: solidarity. Every night, millions of people applaud at their windows and doors, but this solidarity is not then practised on the ground. It is completely forgotten when, for example, the Secretary General calls for a general cease-fire, wherever conflicts are tearing countries apart; or when it comes to guaranteeing the production of masks or respirators. Neighbouring countries are not in solidarity with each other, nor with the African continent, which suffers from a lack of resources to deal with this pandemic. The purpose of the Alliance of Civilisations is precisely to combat these shortcomings, which undermine good understanding between nations and peoples.

How can we fight against these negative tendencies?

Our motto is “Many cultures, one humanity”. However, the positive lesson that we can learn from the health crisis is the unanimous realisation that it provoked. It concerns all of humanity. For the first time in history, everyone – all cultures, all religious groups –felt affected, whether in terms of geopolitical, financial or economic issues. Everyone understood that the only way to deal with it was to act together.

Unfortunately, the response to the crisis so far has taken the form of divided, fragmented and unilateral initiatives where there should have been a united response. This is the whole point of the fight I am waging, with other United Nations actors, to promote this approach.

How do you assess the magnitude of the shock the world has just endured? Doesn’t it risk creating even stronger and more deadly tensions?

Even before the Covid-19 crisis, all those who, like me, work in international relations, were well aware that we were in a transition phase. We felt that we could no longer continue, as if nothing had happened, with this form of world organisation governed by the procedures and protocols of the previous century. They had to be changed and reformed.

The Covid 19 crisis confirmed this feeling in a manner as clear as it is brutal: the world has changed and we can no longer continue as before. The months and years to come will be completely different. No one knows what the future will be. The political decision-makers have not managed to agree on the essential prerequisites: pausing, putting multiple issues on the table in a context of particular complexity, and sharing the responsibility of leading the world to a new stage in its history.

How can we implement the necessary decisions in the face of this terrible shock? Faced with the risk of recession and the threats of poverty and hunger, peoples and societies could revolt tomorrow, perhaps even today.

We are faced with a world that is global, complex and uncertain. We have become accustomed to considering that the major actors capable of taking decisions were the governments of nation states. Admittedly, they are primarily responsible for managing daily life and driving the future. However, in recent years, I have clearly felt, during my various missions, a concern, a loss of confidence in them, on the part of what I will call global citizenship.

Civil societies aspire to participate in decision-making. New actors are emerging in global governance. Nation states are not going to disappear, but these new players will come and play their part alongside governments. Citizens will revolt and demand a change of course. I believe that an association between national players who are aware of these issues and this global citizenship that is going to mobilise could lead to change things.

Who will lead the game? This new situation could create opportunities for the Secretary-General of the United Nations to play a decisive role in this process of reflection and reform for the world of tomorrow.

Do you believe in what is called deglobalisation today? Are we witnessing the birth of a new model?

New models will appear, but globalisation exists, and it will not disappear. The virus is global! We are not going to fight national viruses. The challenges of hunger and climate change are global challenges. The fight against terrorism is a global challenge. But the approach to globalisation will change. Our current problems were born out of a poorly managed financial globalisation, where the human factor and the citizens – who are the centre of the equation – had not been sufficiently taken into account.

Today, a reflexion is starting. It is not contradictory to establish national or regional strategies to face the crisis while preserving the framework of globalisation. It will perhaps become more human – that is what I wish, in any case – more attentive to the challenges of the new situation in the world.

We cannot artificially oppose globalisation and the national or regional approach. The model will be more sophisticated: there will be global issues, regional issues – which will be the prerogative of institutions such as the European Union or the African Union – national issues, local issues, in relation to which everyone will have to assume their own responsibilities. Municipalities will see theirs increase in the management of daily life. All of this involves trade-offs. It is an exercise that requires work and commitment.

What will Africa’s place be in all this?

When I took office at the Head of the Alliance a little over a year ago, I found that despite a discourse and narrative that included Africa in our global vision, there was a lack of concrete action vis-à-vis the continent. I indicated in my inauguration speech that Africa deserved special attention.

We primarily carry out prevention work that covers education, youth, media and communication, migration, women, etc. I have added to all of this diplomatic work in conflicts where the religious and cultural crisis is significant. For example in the case of the Sahel, this dimension was too often overlooked or underestimated. This is why I created a working group to train mediators who can bring their knowledge to facilitate conflict resolution.

I intervened in the Central African Republic, in Burkina-Faso – where many places of worship had suffered particularly deadly attacks – and I also created, a Women’ Alliance for Peace, which assigns to African women a major role in conflict prevention and resolution. Africa is a priority for me today. I had planned a trip to Addis Ababa in April to present my plan to the African Union, from where I was to travel to Sudan and the Central African Republic. Unfortunately, this trip was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Today we are experiencing a crisis of multilateralism and world leadership. What are your biggest concerns in this regard?

I strongly believe in the values of effective multilateralism, which produces results and which provides answers to the challenges of the present. And for that, we have to reform it. We can no longer be satisfied with a definition of multilateralism inherited from the aftermath of the Second World War. Seventy-five years after this conflict and the creation of the United Nations, we must review in the most honest and committed way how we can update the instruments at our disposal. We cannot criticise institutions like the WHO or the Security Council without thinking deeply about how to remedy their shortcomings or bottlenecks. We must do this work voluntarily, to share the challenges common to all of humanity.