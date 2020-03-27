Covid-19: Live updates from across Africa

For all the latest news about coronavirus from across Africa visit the African Business liveblog
Related Posts
Manu Dibango – Last of the great African musical icons
The death of saxophonist Manu Dibango was sad news for music lovers across the world. In what was probably his last major interview, he spoke to New African magazine
Coronavirus: harsh lessons from an awful reality
As the latest New African goes to print, and the world goes into an unprecedented lockdown, Anver Versi considers some of the possible consequences of the coronavirus pandemic
Mbappé and Mandanda – two African World Cup heroes
Both the youngest and the oldest player in the 2018 French World Cup squad were of African origin – Kylian Mbappé, born in Paris in 1998 of African parents, and Steve Mandanda, born in Kinshasa in 1985
Hear me roar: The women behind Algeria’s revolution of smiles
Algeria’s revolution of smiles has given the country new hope, but what is most significant about the revolution is the vital role women played in it
Sold into modern slavery
Many young Africans are being lured into modern slavery by trafficking gangs. A Ugandan woman recounts how she was bought by a couple in the Middle East
What turns African heroes into villains?
Many African leaders started out as heroes but ended up as villains. Allen Choruma identifies the causes of this recurring pattern