Can PM Abiy Ahmed hold Ethiopia together?

The political shootout in Amhara province and a military assassination in Addis Ababa on the same day in late June came as a shock to observers who have praised Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s slew of reforms, including freeing political prisoners and lifting bans on exiled groups. What is behind the violence? Did Abiy move too fast to reform what is probably the world’s only federal state based on ethnicity? Subscribe today to read more of this Cover Story analysis.

