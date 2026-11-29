Interview with H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat
Cover Story
Wamkele Mene’s mission
Six years after its ratification, the AfCFTA has had some success but a lot remains to be done. New African Magazine sat down with its Secretary-General Wamkele Mene to discuss progress, challenges, and the potential for transforming the African continent.
By Kwame Ofori Appiah
African Voices
Thinkers, creators, experts redefining Africa on their own terms
60th Anniversary
Celebrating six decades · Since 1966
Afif Ben Bedder, Founder, New African & IC Publications
Afif Ben Bedder, Founder, New African & IC Publications
Anver Versi, Editor-in-Chief, New African
Anver Versi, Editor-in-Chief, New African
Africa in the World
A complex network: Trump’s ‘Third Country’ Deportations deals with African countries Part 1
Donald Trump’s administration is striking deals with African governments to accept migrants expelled from the United States. These ‘third-country deportations’ raise questions over diplomatic incentives, legal protections and the fate of those caught in the middle. Now, the case is being taken to the US Supreme Court. Jamila Versi spoke to some of the leading investigators and litigation experts on the case.
By Jamila Versi
Books
Africa’s destiny is shaped every day by the actions of Africans – Tidjane Thiam
By Hichem Ben Yaïche
UN General Assembly 2026
Co-edited with the UN Economic Commission for Africa, this special UNGA edition examines a world in flux and Africa’s growing influence within it. From reforming global institutions to strengthening health systems and accelerating industrialisation, we explore the priorities shaping the continent’s future.
Opinion
The most powerful storyteller you never think about
What narratives do Africans tell about themselves? Which stories are reported widely? Who decides? What is the role of the government? The answers may come as a surprise.
By Moky Makura
African Voices
Africa exports oil, cocoa, and athletes. Only two of those have a plan
By Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
African Voices
Africa’s trade corridors should be about value, not extraction
By Dr Kandeh K. Yumkella
Anver Versi
I felt a glow of pride that an African leader had stood up in front of the world and said what needed to be said boldly, honestly and without a tremor of fear.Read article →
Baffour Ankomah
It is time we stood up for South Africa in the court of Donald J. Trump... They have harassed South Africa for far too long.Read article →
Moky Makura
Like Afrobeats before it, The Polygamist was unapologetically African, and that is precisely why it travelled.Read article →
Dr Hippolyte Fofack
Recognising slavery’s enduring impact as the greatest crime against humanity is a crucial milestone in ongoing efforts to create a more just and equitable global order.Read article →
From the cotton fields of Benin and Mali to the mills of Egypt and Ethiopia and the ateliers of Lagos and Johannesburg, we meet the people reshaping Africa’s textile and fashion industries. Across the continent, new ideas and ambitions are taking shape, as countries seek to turn cotton into clothing, and bring African-made products to consumers at home and around the world. Can Africa move beyond exporting raw fibre to reclaim more of the value, creativity and opportunity that its cotton holds?
Industrialisation
Simandou: The curse is broken. Now comes the hard part
One year after Guinea began mining the world’s largest untapped high-grade iron-ore deposit, a journey along its new railway reveals an engineering triumph — and the scale of what remains to be done.
By Gavin Serkin
AfDB
Development projects should deliver safety, not just infrastructure
As the world marks 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, one question demands a clear answer: who is accountable when development investments expose people, especially women and girls, to harm?
By Jemimah Micere Njuki and Issa Maman-Sani
Afreximbank
CANEX Create-thon, powered by Gebeya, announces nine winners at Afreximbank’s CANEX WKND 2026
By NA Voice
Afreximbank
‘Power, Protect, Purchase’: Africa Made It unveils blueprint to capture $34Bn in GDP and accelerate Africa’s industrial sovereignty
By NA Voice
Afreximbank
CANEX WKND 2026 opens in Lagos
By NA Voice
Partner Insights
With some innovation, African kindness can be a force for growth and impact
By NA Voice
Partner Insights
Film Africa 2026 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Royal African Society
By NA Voice
Partner Insights
Inside the first Alamein Africa Forum: From dialogue to delivery
By Lennox Yieke
Africa Alamein Forum
Egypt’s successful health model offers lessons for other African countries
By Kwame Ofori Appiah
Africa Alamein Forum
Ghana’s Mahama urges leaders to prioritise health investment
By Kwame Ofori Appiah
Africa’s destiny is shaped every day by the actions of Africans – Tidjane Thiam
Ivorian Tidjane Thiam is one of the most extraordinary African personalities over the last two decades. He made international headlines when, in 2007, he was appointed CFO of the UK’s Prudential insurance and banking group. He quickly became the CEO. In 2015, he was headhunted to run Credit Suisse, one of the biggest and most prestigious financial institutions in the world.
Credit Suisse was in trouble and wanted Thiam to sort out the crisis and put it back on a growth path. He did so but then ran into a personality clash with a former employee of Credit Suisse who had transferred to UBS. The intrigue and battle between the two was the stuff of movies and was perfectly captured in an award-winning article by Anver Versi, then editor of African Business magazine.
Thiam, who had worked at a very high level in the Ivorian government before his move to banking, returned home to contest the 2025 Ivorian Presidential election as leader of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast – African Democratic Rally (PDCI), but he was ruled ineligible because of his Ivorian / French dual nationality.
S’dumo Mtshali
Playing the most hated man on Netflix
Nathalie Delapalme
Evidence-based guide to quality African leadership
Carlos Lopes
How NAFAD will release and grow Africa’s enormous latent capital
Maxwell Opondo
Kenyan inventor uses robots to open up STEM for deaf children
Jean Kaseya
It is imperative that we Africans take control of our health systems
Interview
Climate displacement adds to Africa’s internal migration numbers
Alain Antil
Rwanda’s diplomacy, Russia’s game and Sahelian instability
Badibanga Ndeka
Badi, a storyteller bridging Kinshasa and Brussels
Books
“I can never marry a polygamist” – Sue Nyathi on her hit novel and quitting banking to write
Lucky is the writer who walks away from the certainty of a steady income to chase the uncertainty of storytelling. Fewer still live to see that gamble transformed into a hit Netflix series.
By Toni Kan
Arts
Hassan Hajjaj takes his ‘Rock Stars’ to Paris
The exhibition “My Rock Stars” by British-Moroccan photographer, designer, and visual artist Hassan Hajjaj runs until 25 April 2027 at the Music Museum at Cité de la musique – Philharmonie de Paris. The artist talks to New African Magazine about growing up in London, the electro music band Acid Arab, and finding celebrities with the right energy for his muse.
By Melissa Chemam
Culture
The Serengeti at 75: What are the limits of safari tourism?
By Roman Goergen
Books
Africa’s destiny is shaped every day by the actions of Africans – Tidjane Thiam
By Hichem Ben Yaïche
Books
“I can never marry a polygamist” – Sue Nyathi on her hit novel and quitting banking to write
By Toni Kan
Arts
Adesokan’s ‘South Side’ wins Parrésia Press the CANEX prize for publishing 2026
By Terh Agbedeh
Culture
It’s Official. Nigeria Makes Africa’s Best Jollof
By Oris Aigbokhaevbolo
Music
Labdi, Kenyan chanteuse and Orutu player, thrills Lagos
By Toni Kan
Culture
CANEX WKND 2026: Africa’s creative economy is growing. Can its institutions keep up?
By Joseph Jonathan
Fashion
For Lagos Fashion Week, The Future is Craftsmanship
By Yinka Olatunbosun
Football
Senegal are AFCON champions. Again. For now
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed Senegal as the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but the long-drawn-out saga raises uncomfortable questions about football governance in Africa.
By Kwame Ofori Appiah
African Voices
Africa exports oil, cocoa, and athletes. Only two of those have a plan
By Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
Cotton Trade
How cotton, slavery and capitalism created the modern world
In this deeply researched article, Onyekachi Wambu delves into the origins of the global cotton trade, its role in Britain’s Industrial Revolution, the rise of colonialism and immense wealth, the inhuman Atlantic Slave Trade and the enduring consequences of the industry.
By Onyekachi Wambu
Tech
Ghanaian women are embracing e-bikes
As Ghana explores alternatives to conventional transport, the experiences of women already using electric bicycles offer a glimpse of how electric mobility could fit into everyday life, particularly for people who rely on affordable transport to earn a living.
By Michael Sarpong Mfum