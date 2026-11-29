Ivorian Tidjane Thiam is one of the most extraordinary African personalities over the last two decades. He made international headlines when, in 2007, he was appointed CFO of the UK’s Prudential insurance and banking group. He quickly became the CEO. In 2015, he was headhunted to run Credit Suisse, one of the biggest and most prestigious financial institutions in the world.

Credit Suisse was in trouble and wanted Thiam to sort out the crisis and put it back on a growth path. He did so but then ran into a personality clash with a former employee of Credit Suisse who had transferred to UBS. The intrigue and battle between the two was the stuff of movies and was perfectly captured in an award-winning article by Anver Versi, then editor of African Business magazine.

Thiam, who had worked at a very high level in the Ivorian government before his move to banking, returned home to contest the 2025 Ivorian Presidential election as leader of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast – African Democratic Rally (PDCI), but he was ruled ineligible because of his Ivorian / French dual nationality.