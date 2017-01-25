WorldFish

Appointment of Director General

Are you passionate about providing dynamic leadership, vision and stability in a rapidly changing world?

An international, nonprofit research organization, WorldFish is the world’s leading scientific research organization that harnesses the potential of fisheries and aquaculture to strengthen livelihoods and improve food and nutrition security. Globally, more than 1 billion people obtain most of their animal protein from fish and 800 million depend on fisheries and aquaculture for their livelihoods. As a member of the CGIAR Consortium and with offices in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, we pursue our mission through research partnerships focused on helping those who stand to benefit the most – poor produces and consumers, women and children.

We are currently seeking an outstanding person to lead the implementation of our ambitious new six-year strategy. The Director General is responsible to the Board of Trustees for the overall scientific leadership, operation, and management of WorldFish. S/he will position the organization and lead on the development of collaborative partnerships, and represent and advance the WorldFish brand, reputation and influence at the highest levels.

The role offers a unique opportunity for an individual passionate about sustainable development to lead a world-class organization as it seeks to grow and develop. You will bring relevant knowledge and expertise in fisheries and aquaculture and the ability to articulate the unique capabilities of WorldFish and its track record of delivering transformational impacts in the developing world. In addition, you will have the authority and acumen to lead the organization’s relations with a wide range of partners and donors. You will also bring strategic and scientific vision, coupled with strong leadership and people management skills. You will be a courageous change agent in an international environment to build and improve organizational culture, efficiency, and effectiveness, with a commitment to the mission and vision of WorldFish.

The role is based in Penang, Malaysia and the salary is competitive depending on experience.

If you have the experience, leadership qualities and are motivated to make our future and strategy a success, you can apply or download further information for the role at www.perrettlaver.com/candidates quoting reference 2835.

The closing date for applications is 12pm GMT on Thursday 2nd March 2017.