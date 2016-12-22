Close
US$2 million ECHO funds helped UNICEF reach hundreds of thousands of Somalis with nutrition, WASH and child protection services

In 2016, UNICEF, through its implementing partners, treated nearly 100,000 Somali children suffering from malnutrition, and provided their mother with critical nutrition and hygiene education. The life-saving work was made possible thanks to the generous contributions from donors, including US$2 million from ECHO – the European Commission’s Humanitarian Aid department.

The ECHO funding, covering six months from July to December, was also used for water, sanitation and hygiene projects and child protection for children and families especially those affected by emergencies such as drought and conflict. Some 552,000 people benefited from the ECHO grant.

The grant enabled UNICEF to procure ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), a high-energy, lipid-based paste for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, train health workers at nutrition service delivery points and provide nutrition and hygiene education to mothers such as exclusive breastfeeding and handwashing washing with soap.

UNICEF partners were able to rehabilitate water facilities in communities affected by emergencies, including schools, health clinics and camps for the internally displaced and assisted families with hygiene kits and other WASH supplies. They also desludged 300 overflowing pit latrines across the IDP camps in Mogadishu.

In the area of child protection, UNICEF was able to reach 900 young men and young women formerly associated with armed groups with reintegration services, including psychosocial counselling and vocational training.

“We are deeply grateful to ECHO and the people of the European Union for their unwavering support for UNICEF’s work,” said Steven Lauwerier, UNICEF Somalia Representative. “The latest funds from ECHO not only saved lives but also built the resilience of Somali families. Because of this, more Somali mothers are getting to know how to protect their children from malnutrition and disease; families are having a better chance at surviving when emergencies strike; and more former child soldiers are on their way to become productive members of their communities.”

The current situation for Somali children remains precarious. After several poor rainy seasons, the country is again gripped by drought. Some 323,000 children under-five are malnourished, 50,000 of them are severely malnourished and need urgent treatment. In the areas worst hit by drought, 830,000 people are facing water shortages. UNICEF is working to respond to the most pressing needs of the affected population.

Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

  • Joint statement on Libya

    Joint Statement on Libya by the Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States:

    One year after the signing of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) in Skhirat, Morocco, the Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States commend the Presidency Council (PC) of the Government of National Accord (GNA) for its efforts to restore unified governance, prosperity, and security to Libya. We congratulate the GNA and the Libyan people on their successful operation to eject Da’esh from Sirte and applaud the Libyan people’s courage in confronting the scourge of Da’esh and other terrorist organizations.

    The PC of the GNA has our full support as it addresses ongoing security and economic challenges for the Libyan people. We reaffirm our support for the LPA as a transitional roadmap to a democratically elected government in Libya, recalling UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2259, which endorses the Rome Communiqué of 13 December 2015 and calls on members to support the GNA as the sole legitimate government of Libya and reject official contact with parallel institutions outside the LPA. We commend UNSMIL’s efforts and take note of ongoing regional activities towards a broadly based and inclusive implementation of the LPA.

    We condemn any threats of use of military force in Libya, including in Tripoli. We call on all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and national reconciliation.

    We encourage the PC of the GNA to strengthen its internal cohesion and tackle with renewed determination the multiple security, economic, and social emergencies facing Libya today, first among them building a secure environment where all citizens can feel safe and protected by unified Libyan forces operating under civilian oversight, including the Presidential Guard, devoted to serving and protecting Libyan institutions. We encourage the PC to step up preparations for its establishment and speedy deployment.

    We welcome the approval by the PC of the budget for 2017, and urge Libya’s State financial institutions to ensure their full cooperation with the PC, by enabling the country’s legitimate executive authority to carry out an effective economic policy addressing the most urgent needs of Libya’s population.

    We call on all Libyan parties to engage meaningfully in continued political dialogue and support the PC as it charts a peaceful transition to national reconciliation and an elected and unified government that represents all Libyans.

    Through maintaining a unified approach in support of these principles, the international community will work to help Libya through this transitional period. But in the end, Libyans alone must decide their country’s future.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

  • Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at the Conclusion of her Meetings with the Heads of States of Central Africa

    Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary fund (IMF), issued the following statement today in Yaoundé after her participation to a Heads of States of Central summit:

    “Discussions during today’s summit in Yaoundé today have been very fruitful. We discussed the economic impact on the six Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) economies of the severe shocks that have hit the region in recent years. A sharp decline in commodity prices, in particular of oil, as well as security threats and civil unrest in the Central African Republic have profoundly impacted the region’s external and fiscal balances.

    “Addressing the current regional imbalances requires a strong and coordinated policy response. I encouraged CCEMAC leaders to intensify their collaboration to design and implement the economic reforms needed to reestablish macroeconomic stability in each country and the region as a whole. This, together with reforms to foster diversification, will lay the foundation for a sustained rebound in growth. I also welcomed the authorities’ intentions to consider measures to mitigate adverse impacts on the most vulnerable segments of the population.

    “The IMF stands ready to work closely with all governments in the region to help them during this challenging period. We will continue to support CEMAC countries as well as the regional institutions, including through capacity development to the CEMAC Commission, the BEAC, and the COBAC in the areas of public finance management and monetary policy.

    “I would like to sincerely thank President Paul Biya, President Obiang in his capacity of CEMAC President, and all CEMAC Heads of State for their warm welcome and wonderful hospitality. The IMF remains CEMAC’s partner in meeting its economic challenges.”

     

    Distributed by APO on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

  • South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council

    The United Nations Security Council’s failure to approve a December 23, 2016, resolution that would have imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and placed a travel ban and asset freeze on three senior South Sudanese leaders was deeply disappointing, seven nongovernmental groups said today. The measure failed to gain the nine votes needed to pass, with seven in favor and eight abstentions.
     

    “South Sudanese civilians had a reasonable expectation that the Security Council would make good on its long-standing threat to impose an arms embargo and extend sanctions to some of the senior leaders who have been responsible for grave human rights abuses” said John Prendergast, founding director at the Enough Project. “I can only imagine their frustration with today’s vote.”

    Amnesty International, Control Arms, Enough Project, Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, Humanity United, Human Rights Watch, and PAX issued the statement jointly.

    African Union and UN investigators have documented war crimes, including killings and rape of civilians, and forced recruitment of children by the warring parties in South Sudan since the conflict began on December 15, 2013. In the last few months there has been an increase in incitement to violence, hate speech by senior leaders, and targeting of civilians, sometimes based on ethnicity, in parts of the country that were previously untouched by the civil war.

    “The Security Council had an opportunity to show that it stands with the civilian victims of this conflict,” said Akshaya Kumar, deputy United Nations director at Human Rights Watch. “Instead, this failure gives the warring parties in South Sudan a green light to buy more weapons and materiel that will end up being used against civilians.”

    The coalition is especially concerned that the Security Council was unable to come together and take action recommended by the UN’s senior leadership, including the secretary-general and his adviser on genocide prevention. “Once again, we are seeing civilians in dire need of protection being abandoned by the Security Council,” said Dr. Simon Adams, executive director of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect. “We hope this effort can be revived in January when we have a new Security Council, with five new members.”

    The coalition noted that some Security Council members cited President Salva Kiir’s December 2016 announcement of an inclusive national dialogue as a reason for not supporting the resolution. However, given the very limited role that nongovernmental groups, faith leaders, and women had in the process leading up to the August 2015 peace agreement, and the severe restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly in South Sudan, these assurances need to be tested.

    “In a country where the media cannot report on the political situation and many civil society advocates have fled to neighboring countries for their safety – who is left to participate in a dialogue?” said David Abramowitz, managing director of Humanity United. “Rather than taking President Kiir’s announcement on face value, the international community should be asking a lot more questions about who will be part of this dialogue, who will facilitate it, and what safety assurances citizens will be given ahead of joining it.”

    Following the December 23 vote, the coalition said that the Intergovernmental Authority in Development (IGAD), together with the AU and countries in the region, should take greater responsibility for ending crimes under international law and other serious violations and human rights abuses and the impunity for these crimes in South Sudan.

    “African leaders should use all tools at their disposal and act swiftly – ending the atrocities should not be relegated to the AU Summit at the end of January 2017,” said Muthoni Wanyeki, Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes at Amnesty International.

    The coalition asked the Security Council to strengthen its efforts to work with the AU and the regional security mechanism, IGAD, to end abuses against civilians, prevent further loss of civilian lives and support efforts to combat impunity in South Sudan by swiftly establishing a competent, independent and impartial hybrid court.

     

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

  • British Ambassador to Somalia meets key regional stakeholders

    British ambassador to Somalia Harriet Mathews led a cross-embassy team of security, stabilisation, humanitarian and political colleagues on a visit to Baidoa, Kismayo and Garowe. During the visits to the regions, Ambassador Mathews held discussions with key regional stakeholders on a range of political, security, humanitarian and development matters.

    In Baidoa, Ambassador Mathews met with South West President Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan and South West Ministers. The UK delegation also met security leaders in the region to discuss the security priorities in a meeting led by General Yarow, Chief of Defence Staff of the Somali National Army (SNA) and African Union Mission in Somalia sector Commander General Gebre. Ambassador Mathews visited the site where the SNA Headquarters is being built and officially opened the newly finished transport hub – both of which the UK is supporting.

    In Kismayo, Ambassador Mathews met with President of Jubbaland Sheikh Ahmed Islam ‘Madobe’, representatives of the Jubbaland Government and members of civil society groups. The delegation also met with AMISOM Sector commander to discuss security plans and ongoing challenges for the sector.

    In Garowe, the UK delegation convened a meeting with humanitarian and development partners to discuss the growing urgency of the drought and its humanitarian challenges. The delegation also met with key Puntland security actors, including Puntland Minister for Interior, Deputy Minister for Security, and Police Commissioner.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of British Embassy Mogadishu.

  • UK invests £1.5m to support nationwide Somalia Infrastructure Fund

    The UK Department for International Development (DFID) is providing £1.5 million of support to help establish a new fund to deliver key infrastructure projects in Somalia.

    The support, delivered through the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) multi partner “Somalia Infrastructure Fund”, will make a vital contribution to Somalia’s stability by focusing on infrastructure rehabilitation and development, with specific investments in the energy, water and sanitation and transport sectors.

    The funds will also help strengthen government capabilities in infrastructure development and management, and provide skills training for young people.

    These investments will be critical in building Somalia’s economy, creating employment opportunities and supporting peace and state building.

    The Head of DFID Somalia, Phil Evans said:

    Somalia’s economic development is a top priority. This new fund will help bridge a gap in international donor funding to Somalia. Our contribution is part of the UK’s wider efforts in helping boost economic growth across all regions in Somalia, with the aim of improving productivity, reducing the costs of doing business and creating jobs. The Somalia Infrastructure Fund is part of the Somali New Deal Compact commitments endorsed by Somalia and its international development partners in Brussels in September, 2013.

    Further Information

    1. The AfDB attaches great importance to the Somalia Infrastructure Fund (SIF), one of the Multi-Partner initiatives for assisting Somalia in its state and peace-building efforts, following the country’s prolonged civil strife. The SIF is one of the three funding windows administered by the AfDB, World Bank, and UN under the Somali Development and Reconstruction Facility (SDRF).
    2. DFID Somalia’s Economic Development Programme aims to address the key constraints to inclusive growth across all regions in Somalia and promote job creation, particularly for women and youth, in line with government priorities. The programme focusses on:
    • Strengthening economic institutions through creation of legal and regulatory environment necessary to stimulate business and investment; Increased accountable management of public finances to enable provision of public goods; and improving access to finance.
    • Support for critical economic infrastructure to reduce the costs of doing business and facilitate trade.
    • Improving productivity and competitiveness in key domestic and export sectors, including through market driven technical and vocational training and business management skills as well as building production, marketing and sales capacity.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of British Embassy Mogadishu.

  • FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking: Africans make a move, USA end 2016 on top

    Africa has produced the most dramatic moves in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking, due in part to the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with a number of sides from the “Mother Continent” taking strides up the table in December. Kenya gained 35 points and ten places, the most of any country worldwide, not so much because of their performance at the African finals – where they lost all three of their matches – but thanks to their serious preparation for the tournament. Positive results in their seven friendly games leading up to Cameroon 2016 certainly stood them in good stead in the latest ranking.
     

    Meanwhile, the two countries to lose most ground are also from Africa. Both Egypt and South Africa had disappointing outings in Cameroon and lost over 30 rating points and three places in the ranking.

    Elsewhere, qualifying for the 2017 UEFA Women’s Championship and a host of other friendlies have seen changes up and down the table, with two European sides – Iceland and the Republic of Ireland – dropping more places (four) than any other team, due to defeats against Scotland and Portugal, respectively.

    Denmark’s 2-0 win over Nordic rivals Sweden, courtesy of goals from Johanna Rasmussen and Nadia Nadim, sees the Danes climb back towards the top ten, moving from 20th to 15th, while the visitors have dropped a couple of places – from sixth to eighth. The Swedes remain in the top ten, alongside Brazil and Korea DPR, who switched places at ninth and tenth. The Seleção’s move comes courtesy of their impressive 1-1 draw against third-placed France, earned after Marta cancelled out Claire Lavogez’s opener in Grenoble.

    The USA continue to lead the way, winning all six of their games since the last ranking was published, scoring an astonishing 39 goals in those half-dozen matches – with Christen Press bagging nine – as their year concluded with a flurry of impressive victories.

    While two countries, Andorra and Rwanda, make their maiden appearance in the ranking, no fewer than nine have dropped out due to prolonged inactivity, meaning 15 countries have attained their best-ever positions in this latest edition.

    The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on Friday, 24 March 2017.

    Leader USA
    Moves into top ten None
    Moves out of top ten None
    Matches played in total 121
    Most matches played Kenya (10)
    Biggest move by ranks Kenya (122nd), up 10
    Biggest drop by ranks Iceland (20th), Republic of Ireland (34th) down 4
    Newly ranked teams Rwanda, Andorra
    Teams no longer ranked due to prolonged inactivity Ecuador, Iran, Indonesia, Laos, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Gabon, Lebanon, Swaziland
     

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA).

