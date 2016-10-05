The Problem with our Education

My aunt recently found out how much I pay for my son’s education. She was taken aback. “That is the same amount for university here in the US. Why does he need to go to a private school?”

I could have replied by telling her that the same broken system that required her to move to the US for better opportunities for her family was the system that is so broken that, to allow my son the opportunities I had, I need to actually pay ridiculous amounts for what we grew up believing was a given.

My aunt and I studied at government schools in Zimbabwe in the 80s and early 90s. And I know many of my peers all over the continent who did and they turned out all right.

Back then, the infrastructure in the government primary school we attended, which was a 10-minute walk from my home, was spectacular. There was a team of groundsmen who tended the sports fields and the school swimming pool. In my school-going days, when the Minister of Finance walked to parliament and showed his briefcase to journalists before the annual budget was announced, we knew a large percentage of the budget would go to education.

Unlike now, we actually saw what the money did for education. Teachers earned enough to have mortgages. In primary, I was at a government school and the annual fees that my parents paid for a full year were equivalent to our grocery shopping for two weeks of food.

In high school, I went to a Catholic boarding school which was partially funded by government and that was considered expensive because my annual school fees, which included food and uniform, were equal to a month of my mother’s salary as a civil servant. From Grade One until I finished A Levels, the teachers went on strike only once, when I was in Form Two.

A major reason for the system I grew up with, I suspect, was because corruption was about securing their not-too-bright children a place in a government school with a high pass rate. My high school counted the daughters of cabinet ministers among its students.