INVITATION FOR BIDS

Procurement Number: 09/ACDC/17

TENDER RENOVATION, FURNISHING AND EQUIPPING OFFICE AFRICA CDC.

PROCUREMENT NUMBER: 09ACDC/17

The African Union Commission has reserved fund to cover cost of Renovation, Furnishing and equipping Office of Africa CDC.

The African Union Commission now invites sealed bids from eligible bidders for the renovation of The Africa CDC office, Supply delivery and installation office furniture, Communication equipment and IT equipment whose Bill of quantity and specifications s are detailed in the bid document.

This project is a Turnkey project and a successful bidder shall be responsible for all the deliverables under the resultant contract.

More details on the above requirements are provided in the bid document.

Interested firms can collect the bid documents from the African Union website: http://www.au.int/en/bids.

The closing date for the submission of bids shall be 7th July 2017 15:00hrs.

For further inquiries please use Tel: +251-11-5517700, Ext 4305. E-mail Tender@africa-union.org