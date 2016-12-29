Close
SGI Dubai to bring about revolutionary changes to Africa’s signage sector

International Expo Consults (IEC) (www.IECDubai.com) part of Falak Holding, organisers of the SGI Dubai show (http://www.SignMiddleEast.com) are confident of catering to the needs of the print and signage industry in the African region. The latest technology being showcased by global and regional brands will add to the industry’s growth in Africa. The SGI Dubai 2017 show would be held from January 15th to 17th 2017 at the halls 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

There are several upcoming developments in terms of malls being developed in the African region which will necessitate the requirement of digital signages. Also old equipments are slowly and steadily being phased out to usher in new machinery and with the new technology in stride the automation process is fast catching up. This growth translates into vast opportunities for printers, raw material suppliers and print equipment suppliers.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of IEC said, “The printing industry is euphoric as it has witnessed a drastic change over the last few years, as technology has empowered quality and the industry has been growing exponentially from regional to international. Print is the first choice for organisations in the MENA region as it dominates the industry and continues to be potent enough to transmit a message to the end user. The benefits of print can help foster a brand apart from increasing the effectiveness of marketing efforts.”

Inkjet, laser and dot-matrix printers together form the core of major printer technologies. In the recent years the economy of Africa has witnessed a surge in investments in verticals like energy, and information and communication technology. More than 33 percent of African counties have a GDP growth rate of more than 6 percent according to the African Development Bank. This kind of growth has appealed global printer manufacturers towards Africa’s emerging economies.

Technological developments are expected to bring down the average cost per colour impression significantly and thus have been spurring demand in recent years. The printing industry is touted to consolidate its existing position as the economies of the Middle East and Africa mature to develop and sustain growth opportunities in the market.

“The printing press is regarded as one of the important inventions of all times. This has given us books, magazines and newspapers without which we would have found it a bit difficult to read and enlighten ourselves. New technologies have been boosting the process of printing, thereby helping GCC countries to expand their domestic industries. Also the increasing specialisation of the UAE’s printing sector has seen a tremendous growth in creation of new jobs.  The printing industry has spiralled from a meagre amount of printers few years ago to a substantial amount of printers seen today,” said Mr. Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC.

The SGI Dubai show is  one of the most anticipated events of the year in the MENA region within the signage, digital signage, retail signage solutions, outdoor media, screen and digital printing industries.

SGI Dubai 2017 is bringing exhibitors and visitors from USA, UK, Germany, China and Japan, among others. The 20th edition of SGI Dubai is expected to receive over thousand visitors from different countries and they are set to witness the industry’s latest products and trends. This forum will also include seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts.

Sign and Graphic Imaging Dubai (SGI Dubai) is an ideal converging point where visitors and exhibitors can reach out with architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others. The event is a deep-rooted 19 year old business forum which is recognised globally and constitutes workshops and seminars held by industry experts.

Distributed by APO on behalf of International Expo-Consults (IEC).

For further information please contact:
Prem A. Ramachandran
Managing Director
White Water Public Relations
GSM:0097150-4537253
PO. Box 18936, Dubai, UAE
Email: prem@whitewaterpr.com                                                                                                                     
            www.whitewaterpr.com 

About International Expo-Consults (IEC):
International Expo-Consults (IEC) (www.IECDubai.com) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI Dubai) and the Dubai, Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL). Dubai-based conglomerate, Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 33 years having diversified business interests. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. Kindly log on to www.SignmMiddleEast.com for more information on the show.


International Expo-Consults (IEC)
  • Statement by the Secretary-General on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

    The Secretary-General welcomes the signing today in Kinshasa, by the opposition and the Majorité présidentielle, of a political agreement on the holding of elections in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and transitional arrangements leading up to the polls.
     

    This long-awaited development builds on an initial agreement signed on 18 October between part of the opposition and the Majorité présidentielle. It represents a significant step towards a peacefully managed transition consistent with the democratic principles enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

    The Secretary-General commends all actors involved in this effort, including the leaders of the opposition and of the Majorité présidentielle, and the Conférence épiscopale nationale du Congo (CENCO) for leading the mediation. He calls on them to abide by the agreement just signed. He underscores the commitment of the United Nations to support its implementation, in line with resolution 2277 (2016).

    Concrete steps must now be taken to prepare the ground for the holding of elections without further delay. The update of the voter register must proceed in a timely fashion.  All political actors must work to ensure an environment conducive to free, fair, and credible elections, including by refraining from violence. The Secretary-General encourages the Government to redouble its efforts to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms, which are essential to a credible electoral process.

    On his final day at the helm of the United Nations, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wishes continued success to the people and the Government of the DRC in their efforts to achieve peace and stability.  

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

    United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
  • António Guterres – Biography

    António Guterres, the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations, took office on 1st January 2017.

    Having witnessed the suffering of the most vulnerable people on earth, in refugee camps and in war zones, the Secretary-General is determined to make human dignity the core of his work, and to serve as a peace broker, a bridge-builder and a promoter of reform and innovation.

    Prior to his election as Secretary-General, Mr. Guterres served as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015,  heading one of the world’s foremost humanitarian organizations during some of the most serious displacement crises in decades. The conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and the crises in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Yemen, led to a huge rise in UNHCR’s activities as the number of people displaced by conflict and persecution rose from 38 million in 2005 to over 60 million in 2015.

    Before joining UNHCR, Mr. Guterres spent more than 20 years in government and public service. He served as prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002, during which time he was heavily involved in the international effort to resolve the crisis in East Timor.

    As president of the European Council in early 2000, he led the adoption of the Lisbon Agenda for growth and jobs, and co-chaired the first European Union-Africa summit. He was a member of the Portuguese Council of State from 1991 to 2002.

    Mr. Guterres was elected to the Portuguese Parliament in 1976 where he served as a member for 17 years. During that time, he chaired the Parliamentary Committee for Economy, Finance and Planning, and later the Parliamentary Committee for Territorial Administration, Municipalities and Environment. He was also leader of his party’s parliamentary group.

    From 1981 to 1983, Mr. Guterres was a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, where he chaired the Committee on Demography, Migration and Refugees.

    For many years Mr. Guterres was active in the Socialist International, a worldwide organization of social democratic political parties. He was the group’s vice-president from 1992 to 1999, co-chairing the African Committee and later the Development Committee. He served as President from 1999 until mid-2005. In addition, he founded the Portuguese Refugee Council as well as the Portuguese Consumers Association DECO, and served as president of the Centro de Acção Social Universitário, an association carrying out social development projects in poor neighbourhoods of Lisbon, in the early 1970s.

    Mr. Guterres is a member of the Club of Madrid, a leadership alliance of democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world.

    Mr. Guterres was born in Lisbon in 1949 and graduated from the Instituto Superior Técnico with a degree in engineering. He is fluent in Portuguese, English, French and Spanish. He is married to Catarina de Almeida Vaz Pinto, Deputy Mayor for Culture of Lisbon, and has two children, a stepson and three grandchildren.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

    United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
  • Edelman Signs on Chain Reactions as Exclusive Affiliate in Nigeria

    Edelman (www.Edelman.com), a leading global communications marketing firm, has announced that it has signed on Chain Reactions Nigeria (www.ChainReactionsNG.com), one of Nigeria’s most vibrant PR firms, as its exclusive affiliate in the country following a one-year strategic partnership. The affiliation further expands Edelman’s existing operation outside its South African office, located in Johannesburg.

    “Our decision to partner exclusively with Chain Reactions Nigeria was informed by the team’s unique understanding of the Nigerian market, the richness of the strategic thinking and the creativity behind their work,” said Robert Holdheim, CEO, Edelman South Asia, Middle East & Africa. “The addition of Chain Reactions Nigeria into Edelman’s network of exclusive affiliates further enhances our ability to provide seamless, strategic communications marketing support across the African continent.”

    Commenting on the news of Edelman’s decision, Israel Opayemi, MD/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria, said, “Our admission into Edelman’s affiliate network is an important milestone in our growth trajectory. It is the kind of best-of-breed partnership we have always desired. Our current and prospective clients can anticipate a balance of best-in-class services backed by Edelman’s international reach and expertise. Our affiliation with Edelman will continue to raise the bar of creativity and excellence in all that we do. Edelman’s global resources will propel us to do more of the creative work we have been known for in Nigeria.”

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Edelman.

    For media inquiries, please contact:
    Alex Scharf
    Alex.Scharf@Edelman.com
    +27 (0)11 504 4000 

    About Edelman Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
    Edelman (www.Edelman.com) is a leading global communications marketing firm that partners with many of the world’s largest and emerging businesses and organizations, helping them evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. Edelman operates in 13 countries across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APACMEA) and has affiliates in more than 40 cities. Edelman was named The Holmes Report’s 2013 Middle East, 2014 and 2016 Asia-Pacific Digital, 2015 Korean and 2016 North Asia Consultancy of the Year; Campaign’s 2013 Indonesia Digital, 2013 and 2015 South Asia PR, 2014 Australia/New Zealand PR and 2015 and 2016 Japan/Korea PR Agency of the Year; and Asia-Pacific Excellence Award’s 2015 Agency of the Year. Visit www.Edelman.com for more information.
     
    About Chain Reactions Nigeria
    Chain Reactions Nigeria (www.ChainReactionsNG.com) has evolved from a small public relations firm into one of Nigeria’s full-service PR and integrated communications consultancies, with practice expertise ranging from corporate communications, consumer/brand PR, media relations, digital PR, public affairs, litigation PR, issues and crises communications, thought leadership and scorecard leveraging, CSR and sustainability as well as event management. Visit www.ChainReactionsNG.com for more information.

    Edelman
  • New Year Message for Year 2017 by President Jacob Zuma

    New Year Message for Year 2017 by President Jacob Zuma:

    Economic Transformation and Nation Building Key in 2017

    We have come to the conclusion of a fruitful and productive year.

    We moved a step further this year in fighting poverty, inequality and unemployment, as we continued working hard together, to reverse the legacy of apartheid colonialism.

    Further progress was made in extending services to our people including housing, water, electricity, accessible education, health care, roads, transport, social grants and in fighting hunger through public employment schemes and other programmes.

    Most of these services are included in the Constitution as the socio-economic rights that South Africans are entitled to.

    The year 2017 must be a decisive one for the country as we take the reconstruction and development programme forward.

    Jobs remain high on the list of priorities of our people. In this regard, we must continue to promote unity in action to reignite economic growth.

    The collaboration between business, labour and government to support the economy, which is one of the key achievements of the year 2016, must continue in the New Year.

    Importantly, together we must take the economic transformation programme forward. We need to change the commanding heights of the economy, and increase the participation of black people as owners and managers.

    Progress made on the achievement of this goal will greatly enhance the national reconciliation programme.

    Business, government and society must work together on this national imperative.

    We also need to make meaningful progress on the land reform and restitution programme in 2017, in in line with the Constitution.

    As we continue to invest in the future, access to education and training as well as the provision of youth employment and economic opportunities must remain key priorities for all decision makers in the country.

    Nation building and promoting social cohesion will need to elevate in 2017. One of the key tasks in this regard, should be a heightened fight against racism.

    All institutions and businesses must promote inclusion and non-racialism. Nobody must be excluded on the basis of colour or race, through subtle and unconstitutional means.

    We will mark two important centenaries next year.

    We will celebrate the centenary of His Excellency Oliver Reginald Tambo, the late President of the ANC and national hero who worked tirelessly so that all South Africans can live in peace, freedom and democracy.

    Secondly, we will mark the centenary of the sinking of the ship, the Mendi, in which scores of black soldiers died on 21 February 1917.

    The two centenaries must be used to unite all our people in appreciation of what the country has achieved against all odds, in building a new society from the ashes of apartheid colonialism.

    We are one people. Regardless of the challenges we face, we must continue to work together, to build the South Africa of our dreams.

    We congratulate Christians including religious leaders, as well as all in the country, for a successful and joyous Christmas. 

    We also extend our heartfelt condolences to all who lost their loved ones during the festive season. May their souls rest in peace.

    We thank our law enforcement agencies, especially the police and traffic authorities, for ensuring order and peace during the holidays.

    We also acknowledge health care professionals and other public sector workers, retail and hospitality sector staff, the media, and all others who are on duty during the holidays.

    We reiterate our call to all road users to obey the rules of the road. Irresponsible behaviour costs lives.

    We wish you all a happy, successful, productive and prosperous new year, 2017.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.

    Republic of South Africa: The Presidency
  • End of the year 2016 message, on behalf of Moustapha Soumaré, the Acting UNMISS SRSG and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan

    End of the year 2016 message, on behalf of Moustapha Soumaré, the Acting UNMISS SRSG  and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan:

    I would like to extend warm greetings to all the people of South Sudan as we enter this holiday season. As we approach the end of 2016, let us be reminded of the universal values of unity, equality and compassion, which bind us together as human beings – the spirit of Ubuntu (humanity). These values should always be far stronger than anything that divides us.

    Sadly, our hopes for sustainable peace were not realized this year and prospects for an end to the conflict have been thwarted with a resurgence of violence in the capital and in many other areas of the country. This has resulted in terrible humanitarian and economic consequences for many South Sudanese. I call on all those engaged in conflict, be with organized forces, armed groups, militias, youth groups with arms and others, to stop all fighting and silence the guns immediately.

    While there is no doubt that the fighting has cast a dark shadow over the implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement, we must never lose sight of the ultimate goal – a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of South Sudan. My colleagues and I serving with the United Nations stand ready to support South Sudan as it renews its commitment to the peace process and to help address its pressing humanitarian needs.

    But we must be reminded at this crucial transition period, that working for peace lies not only with our leaders, but with each of us individually. Peace starts within each one of us. I encourage us all to come together to help shape a better future through dialogue and reconciliation at all levels of the South Sudan society. 

    On behalf of the entire UN Family in South Sudan, I wish all a happy holiday season and a peaceful and prosperous New Year. 

    Thank you.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

    United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
  • In December Alone, WFP Assists More Than One Million People In Northeast Nigeria

    In barely a month since the beginning of December, WFP has delivered food or cash to more than a million Nigerians in conflict-affected zones in the Northeast. This means that over half of those in need of urgent humanitarian assistance have now been reached.

    The milestone came as WFP ramped up its response in Borno and Yobe States, where as many as four million people are food insecure. The region has been devastated by years of violence linked to the Boko Haram insurgency: in some areas, more than half of all children under five suffer from acute malnutrition.
     
    “The needs are of course tremendous, and more has to be done. Even so, this is a dramatic expansion from the 160,000 people we were able to assist as recently as October. It is only thanks to the joint efforts of all humanitarian partners, including the Government of Nigeria, that we have achieved such high numbers,” said Sory Ouane, WFP’s Nigeria Country Director and Emergency Coordinator.
     
    In areas with functioning markets, more than 170,000 people were assisted with cash. Nearly 800,000 people – most of them internally displaced, in camps or in host communities – benefited from food distributions; and almost 180,000 children under five were given specialized nutritious food.

    Under its new Rapid Response Mechanism, which includes extensive use of helicopters and the pooling of logistics and telecommunications resources across the humanitarian community, WFP has managed to reach areas that were previously inaccessible.
     
    “While it has been challenging to scale up and provide timely, life-saving food assistance, we are now looking at ways to assist even more people in need – as many as 2.5 million by April 2017,” Ouane added.
     
    WFP is funded entirely by voluntary contributions and needs a total of US$208 million for its humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria over the next six months, of which US$143 million has yet to be found.

    “We have achieved a lot in the past months, and plan to do more, said Abdou Dieng, WFP’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa. “But an operation of this scope and complexity requires sustained funding to maintain momentum.”

    Distributed by APO on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

    World Food Programme (WFP)
