SGI Dubai to bring about revolutionary changes to Africa’s signage sector

International Expo Consults (IEC) (www.IECDubai.com) part of Falak Holding, organisers of the SGI Dubai show (http://www.SignMiddleEast.com) are confident of catering to the needs of the print and signage industry in the African region. The latest technology being showcased by global and regional brands will add to the industry’s growth in Africa. The SGI Dubai 2017 show would be held from January 15th to 17th 2017 at the halls 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

There are several upcoming developments in terms of malls being developed in the African region which will necessitate the requirement of digital signages. Also old equipments are slowly and steadily being phased out to usher in new machinery and with the new technology in stride the automation process is fast catching up. This growth translates into vast opportunities for printers, raw material suppliers and print equipment suppliers.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of IEC said, “The printing industry is euphoric as it has witnessed a drastic change over the last few years, as technology has empowered quality and the industry has been growing exponentially from regional to international. Print is the first choice for organisations in the MENA region as it dominates the industry and continues to be potent enough to transmit a message to the end user. The benefits of print can help foster a brand apart from increasing the effectiveness of marketing efforts.”

Inkjet, laser and dot-matrix printers together form the core of major printer technologies. In the recent years the economy of Africa has witnessed a surge in investments in verticals like energy, and information and communication technology. More than 33 percent of African counties have a GDP growth rate of more than 6 percent according to the African Development Bank. This kind of growth has appealed global printer manufacturers towards Africa’s emerging economies.

Technological developments are expected to bring down the average cost per colour impression significantly and thus have been spurring demand in recent years. The printing industry is touted to consolidate its existing position as the economies of the Middle East and Africa mature to develop and sustain growth opportunities in the market.

“The printing press is regarded as one of the important inventions of all times. This has given us books, magazines and newspapers without which we would have found it a bit difficult to read and enlighten ourselves. New technologies have been boosting the process of printing, thereby helping GCC countries to expand their domestic industries. Also the increasing specialisation of the UAE’s printing sector has seen a tremendous growth in creation of new jobs. The printing industry has spiralled from a meagre amount of printers few years ago to a substantial amount of printers seen today,” said Mr. Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC.

The SGI Dubai show is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the MENA region within the signage, digital signage, retail signage solutions, outdoor media, screen and digital printing industries.

SGI Dubai 2017 is bringing exhibitors and visitors from USA, UK, Germany, China and Japan, among others. The 20th edition of SGI Dubai is expected to receive over thousand visitors from different countries and they are set to witness the industry’s latest products and trends. This forum will also include seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts.

Sign and Graphic Imaging Dubai (SGI Dubai) is an ideal converging point where visitors and exhibitors can reach out with architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others. The event is a deep-rooted 19 year old business forum which is recognised globally and constitutes workshops and seminars held by industry experts.

