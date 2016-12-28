Close
Readout of UN Secretary-General’s phone call with President-elect of The Islamic Republic of The Gambia

Today, the Secretary-General called Mr. Adama Barrow, President-elect of The Gambia, to congratulate him on his electoral victory. He confirmed that the United Nations welcomed and fully supported the ECOWAS decisions of 17 December on The Gambia, and he reiterated the commitment of the Organization to support a peaceful, timely and orderly transfer of power in full respect of the will of the Gambian people.  

The Secretary-General encouraged President-elect Barrow to call upon his supporters to show restraint and not to resort to violence. He expressed the readiness of the United Nations to support President-elect Barrow and his future Government in efforts to promote democracy and achieve sustainable development in The Gambia.

The Secretary-General has not yet been able to talk with President Yahya Jammeh, despite his efforts to reach him by telephone.  

Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

