INVITATION FOR BIDS
Procurement Number: AUC/10/DIC/17
Supply and delivery of Audio Visual Archiving and Livestream Equipment.
The African Union Commission has reserved some funds towards the procurement of the above mentioned services.
The African Union Commission now invites bids from interested bidders for the Supply and Delivery of Audio Visual Archiving and Livestream Equipment for the Directorate of Information and Communication.
The items are categorized in different lots
LOT 1. Filming Equipment and Accessories
LOT 2. Audio Recording Equipment
LOT 3. Photography Equipment & Accessories
LOT 4. Live Stream machine
LOT 5. Computers and Accessories
LOT 6. Archiving System Equipment
Bidders can bid for LOT/LOTS of their preference
More details on the above requirements are provided in the bid document.
Interested firms can collect the bid documents from the African Union website: http://www.au.int/en/bids.
The closing date for the submission of bids shall be 10th November 2017 15:00hrs.
For further inquiries please use Tel: +251-11-5517700, Ext 4525. E-mail Tender@africa-union.org