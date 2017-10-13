INVITATION FOR BIDS

Procurement Number: AUC/10/DIC/17

Supply and delivery of Audio Visual Archiving and Livestream Equipment.





The African Union Commission has reserved some funds towards the procurement of the above mentioned services.

The African Union Commission now invites bids from interested bidders for the Supply and Delivery of Audio Visual Archiving and Livestream Equipment for the Directorate of Information and Communication.

The items are categorized in different lots

LOT 1. Filming Equipment and Accessories

LOT 2. Audio Recording Equipment

LOT 3. Photography Equipment & Accessories

LOT 4. Live Stream machine

LOT 5. Computers and Accessories

LOT 6. Archiving System Equipment

Bidders can bid for LOT/LOTS of their preference

More details on the above requirements are provided in the bid document.

Interested firms can collect the bid documents from the African Union website: http://www.au.int/en/bids.

The closing date for the submission of bids shall be 10th November 2017 15:00hrs.

For further inquiries please use Tel: +251-11-5517700, Ext 4525. E-mail Tender@africa-union.org