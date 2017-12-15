0 DOCTYPE html> Procurement Number: 14/PSD/17 - Supply and delivery of Medals, Military Accoutrements, and Flags Under Two Years Framework Contract - New African Magazine
Procurement Number: 14/PSD/17 – Supply and delivery of Medals, Military Accoutrements, and Flags Under Two Years Framework Contract

Procurement Number: 14/PSD/17 – Supply and delivery of Medals, Military Accoutrements, and Flags Under Two Years Framework Contract

The African Union Commission now invites bids from interested bidders for the Supply and Delivery of supply and delivery of Medals, Military Accoutrements, and Flags for its various Peace Support Missions.

The items are categorized in different lots:

LOT 1. Medal Sets

LOT 2.   Military Accoutrements

LOT 3. Flags

 

Bidders can bid for LOT/LOTS of their preference

More details on the above requirements are provided in the bid document.

Interested firms can collect the bid documents from the African Union website: http://www.au.int/en/bids.

The closing date for the submission of bids shall be 16th February 2018 15:00hrs.

For further inquiries please use Tel: +251-11-5517700, Ext 4305. E-mail Tender@africa-union.org

