President Faure sends message of condolence to Russian Federation following aircraft crash in Black Sea

President Danny Faure has sent a message of condolence to the President of the Russian Federation, Mr Vladimir Putin following the tragic crash of a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea on route to Lataki, in the Syrian Arab Republic. 

In his message of condolence President Faure said that this disaster was a a great tragedy during this festive period and is further amplified by the fact that the artistic world mourns the loss of the famed Alexandrov military music ensemble.

“The Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles share in the pain of the families of the victims at this time and we offer our prayers for all those who have tragically perished in this disaster,” said President Faure in his message. 

Distributed by APO on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
  • USAID Provides School Supplies for Students in Drought Affected Areas

    The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development, has completed the printing and delivery of critical scholastic materials for an estimated 2.8 million boys and girls throughout Ethiopia. USAID’s efforts were aimed at protecting vulnerable children’s right to education, following one of the worst droughts in Ethiopia in more than 50 years.

    More than 8.2 million exercise books have been distributed to the most drought-affected woredas (districts) in Afar, Amhara Dire Dawa, Harari, Oromia, Gambella, SNNP, Somali and Tigray. In addition to these 8.2 million exercise books, USAID also delivered more than 5.5 million pens and pencils to affected schools and communities. USAID contracted Yekatit Paper Converting PLC, a local Ethiopian publishing company, as well as a small business in the United States, to quickly procure and deliver these materials for Ethiopia’s most affected students in grades one to eight. The Ministry of Education and regional education bureaus played key roles by ensuring the delivery of these materials to local schools.

    “With these critical scholastic materials, USAID and the Ministry of Education have effectively increased students’ engagement in the school system and eased the transition back to school for millions of students whose continued education was threatened due to the lingering effects of the recent drought,” said USAID Ethiopia Mission Director Leslie Reed.

    USAID determined that a targeted intervention would ease some of the hardships that traditionally impede students’ return to school following humanitarian crises. Globally, past experience and research indicates that students who drop out of school are less likely to contribute as productive members of their communities, and earn less throughout their lives while facing an increased risk of early marriage, trafficking, and child labor.

    USAID is one of the leading education bilateral donors in Ethiopia and works in close collaboration with a range of partners to reach 15 million Ethiopian children with improved educational services.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

    U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  • AU Statement on Cote d’Ivoire Parliamentary Elections

    The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma lauds the peaceful environment which surrounded the conduct of Legislative Elections on 18 December 2016 in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. Dr. Dlamini Zuma is delighted with the smooth organization and proper conduct of the vote which marked an important milestone toward democratic consolidation in this country.

    The AU Commission Chairperson expresses her sincere gratitude to the law-abiding people of Cote d’Ivoire, the authorities and all stakeholders in the electoral process for demonstrating political maturity, professionalism and a high sense of responsibility, which enabled the Ivorian people to freely elect their representatives, under very calm and serene conditions.   

    Faced with the comparatively low voter turnout registered in some parts of the country, the Chairperson encourages the government and people of Cote d’Ivoire to continue efforts in the domains of dialogue and reconciliation, to restore harmony amongst all the citizens, and confidence of all in the ongoing democratic consolidation process in Cote d’Ivoire. To this end, the Chairperson assures the people of Cote d’Ivoire of the African Union’s full commitment, in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations, to promote peace, stability and democratic progress in Cote d’Ivoire. 

    Distributed by APO on behalf of African Union Commission (AUC).

    African Union Commission (AUC)
  • The liberation of Sirte from ISIL in Libya (Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Yasuhisa Kawamura)　

    Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Yasuhisa Kawamura:

    1. Japan congratulates the successful towards liberation of Sirte from ISIL as a significant step in combatting terrorism and stability in Libya.

    2. Japan hopes that efforts of all stakeholders involved in the continuing political dialogue process through the United Nations’ support will lead to national reconciliation and the legitimate establishment of the Government of National Accord so that they can achieve the stability for all Libyan people.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
  • Joint statement on Libya

    Joint Statement on Libya by the Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States:

    One year after the signing of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) in Skhirat, Morocco, the Governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States commend the Presidency Council (PC) of the Government of National Accord (GNA) for its efforts to restore unified governance, prosperity, and security to Libya. We congratulate the GNA and the Libyan people on their successful operation to eject Da’esh from Sirte and applaud the Libyan people’s courage in confronting the scourge of Da’esh and other terrorist organizations.

    The PC of the GNA has our full support as it addresses ongoing security and economic challenges for the Libyan people. We reaffirm our support for the LPA as a transitional roadmap to a democratically elected government in Libya, recalling UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2259, which endorses the Rome Communiqué of 13 December 2015 and calls on members to support the GNA as the sole legitimate government of Libya and reject official contact with parallel institutions outside the LPA. We commend UNSMIL’s efforts and take note of ongoing regional activities towards a broadly based and inclusive implementation of the LPA.

    We condemn any threats of use of military force in Libya, including in Tripoli. We call on all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and national reconciliation.

    We encourage the PC of the GNA to strengthen its internal cohesion and tackle with renewed determination the multiple security, economic, and social emergencies facing Libya today, first among them building a secure environment where all citizens can feel safe and protected by unified Libyan forces operating under civilian oversight, including the Presidential Guard, devoted to serving and protecting Libyan institutions. We encourage the PC to step up preparations for its establishment and speedy deployment.

    We welcome the approval by the PC of the budget for 2017, and urge Libya’s State financial institutions to ensure their full cooperation with the PC, by enabling the country’s legitimate executive authority to carry out an effective economic policy addressing the most urgent needs of Libya’s population.

    We call on all Libyan parties to engage meaningfully in continued political dialogue and support the PC as it charts a peaceful transition to national reconciliation and an elected and unified government that represents all Libyans.

    Through maintaining a unified approach in support of these principles, the international community will work to help Libya through this transitional period. But in the end, Libyans alone must decide their country’s future.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

    United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office
  • Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at the Conclusion of her Meetings with the Heads of States of Central Africa

    Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary fund (IMF), issued the following statement today in Yaoundé after her participation to a Heads of States of Central summit:

    “Discussions during today’s summit in Yaoundé today have been very fruitful. We discussed the economic impact on the six Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) economies of the severe shocks that have hit the region in recent years. A sharp decline in commodity prices, in particular of oil, as well as security threats and civil unrest in the Central African Republic have profoundly impacted the region’s external and fiscal balances.

    “Addressing the current regional imbalances requires a strong and coordinated policy response. I encouraged CCEMAC leaders to intensify their collaboration to design and implement the economic reforms needed to reestablish macroeconomic stability in each country and the region as a whole. This, together with reforms to foster diversification, will lay the foundation for a sustained rebound in growth. I also welcomed the authorities’ intentions to consider measures to mitigate adverse impacts on the most vulnerable segments of the population.

    “The IMF stands ready to work closely with all governments in the region to help them during this challenging period. We will continue to support CEMAC countries as well as the regional institutions, including through capacity development to the CEMAC Commission, the BEAC, and the COBAC in the areas of public finance management and monetary policy.

    “I would like to sincerely thank President Paul Biya, President Obiang in his capacity of CEMAC President, and all CEMAC Heads of State for their warm welcome and wonderful hospitality. The IMF remains CEMAC’s partner in meeting its economic challenges.”

     

    Distributed by APO on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    International Monetary Fund (IMF)
  • South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council

    The United Nations Security Council’s failure to approve a December 23, 2016, resolution that would have imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and placed a travel ban and asset freeze on three senior South Sudanese leaders was deeply disappointing, seven nongovernmental groups said today. The measure failed to gain the nine votes needed to pass, with seven in favor and eight abstentions.
     

    “South Sudanese civilians had a reasonable expectation that the Security Council would make good on its long-standing threat to impose an arms embargo and extend sanctions to some of the senior leaders who have been responsible for grave human rights abuses” said John Prendergast, founding director at the Enough Project. “I can only imagine their frustration with today’s vote.”

    Amnesty International, Control Arms, Enough Project, Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, Humanity United, Human Rights Watch, and PAX issued the statement jointly.

    African Union and UN investigators have documented war crimes, including killings and rape of civilians, and forced recruitment of children by the warring parties in South Sudan since the conflict began on December 15, 2013. In the last few months there has been an increase in incitement to violence, hate speech by senior leaders, and targeting of civilians, sometimes based on ethnicity, in parts of the country that were previously untouched by the civil war.

    “The Security Council had an opportunity to show that it stands with the civilian victims of this conflict,” said Akshaya Kumar, deputy United Nations director at Human Rights Watch. “Instead, this failure gives the warring parties in South Sudan a green light to buy more weapons and materiel that will end up being used against civilians.”

    The coalition is especially concerned that the Security Council was unable to come together and take action recommended by the UN’s senior leadership, including the secretary-general and his adviser on genocide prevention. “Once again, we are seeing civilians in dire need of protection being abandoned by the Security Council,” said Dr. Simon Adams, executive director of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect. “We hope this effort can be revived in January when we have a new Security Council, with five new members.”

    The coalition noted that some Security Council members cited President Salva Kiir’s December 2016 announcement of an inclusive national dialogue as a reason for not supporting the resolution. However, given the very limited role that nongovernmental groups, faith leaders, and women had in the process leading up to the August 2015 peace agreement, and the severe restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly in South Sudan, these assurances need to be tested.

    “In a country where the media cannot report on the political situation and many civil society advocates have fled to neighboring countries for their safety – who is left to participate in a dialogue?” said David Abramowitz, managing director of Humanity United. “Rather than taking President Kiir’s announcement on face value, the international community should be asking a lot more questions about who will be part of this dialogue, who will facilitate it, and what safety assurances citizens will be given ahead of joining it.”

    Following the December 23 vote, the coalition said that the Intergovernmental Authority in Development (IGAD), together with the AU and countries in the region, should take greater responsibility for ending crimes under international law and other serious violations and human rights abuses and the impunity for these crimes in South Sudan.

    “African leaders should use all tools at their disposal and act swiftly – ending the atrocities should not be relegated to the AU Summit at the end of January 2017,” said Muthoni Wanyeki, Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes at Amnesty International.

    The coalition asked the Security Council to strengthen its efforts to work with the AU and the regional security mechanism, IGAD, to end abuses against civilians, prevent further loss of civilian lives and support efforts to combat impunity in South Sudan by swiftly establishing a competent, independent and impartial hybrid court.

     

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

    Human Rights Watch (HRW)
