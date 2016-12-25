New African 2016 Covers

Check out all New African Magazine covers from 2016. Click here to subscribe
JANUARY: For varied reasons, investigative journalism has not been very commonly practised in Africa. In this cover story we delve into the world of one man who is changing that – Ghana’s masked journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas – to reveal what fearless journalism can offer the continent.
FEBRUARY: Will the removal of presidential term limits send the Great Lakes into a tailspin? Jessica Hatcher reports from Bujumbura. Angelo Izama tracks military histories; Baffour Ankomah defends
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is facing the toughest test of his presidency yet. Xolela Mangcu and Simon Allison describe the events that led to the crisis
APRIL: Africa may not be suffering proxy wars, but the struggle against violent insurgents could be just as costly. Kalundi Seramuga, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ben Rawlence, Paul Goldsmith, Ngala Chome and Jeremy Keenan provide wide-ranging analysis.
MAY: The release of the Panama Papers has revealed the dark underbelly of the world’s financial system. We invite Khadija Sharife to provide an overview, Carlos Lopes to pen an op-ed; and join forces with the ANCIR to produce this special report.
JUNE: Coffee is the great stimulant enjoyed worldwide. Khat is similarly a great stimulant, but frowned upon by many cultures outside of the East Africa and Gulf regions. We investigate the two commodities and their inextricable antecedants.
JULY: Inside the AU Just who will replace Dr Nkosazana Dlamai-Zuma as the AU Commission’s chairperson is going to be top of the agenda at the AU Summit taking place in Rwanda. It is a crucial decision for the union and the continent as a whole.
AUG / SEPT : An investigation into the predicament of illegal Africans trapped in a vicious circle of police intimidation, low wages and criminal syndicates.
OCTOBER: A decade after 30 African states secured debt relief, several are back in debt. Having borrowed massively from the markets, they are now having difficulty with repayments. Is this a new crisis?
NOVEMBER: With the public hooked on mobile technology, newspapers are suffering, citizen journalists on the rise. The news business faces an existential crisis.
DECEMBER: We celebrate 100 personalities who made their mark in a challenging year. Guest edited by Carlos Lopes, Acha Leke, Fred Swaniker, Winnie Byanyima, Ory Okolloh, Bibi Bakare and Osasu Obayiuwana.