0 DOCTYPE html> Kenya: Ocampo’s bombshell leaves ICC flat on its face - New African Magazine
Close
Kenya: Ocampo’s bombshell leaves ICC flat on its face

News and Analysis

Kenya: Ocampo’s bombshell leaves ICC flat on its face

The International Criminal Court (ICC) cases against the Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and his deputy William Ruto were bound to fail. The question was when would they fail and who would be embarrassed? Wanjohi Kabukuru provides the answers.

Luis Moreno Ocampo, the dashing former ICC prosecutor who initiated the cases against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, has finally spilled the beans. In an exclusive interview with Radio Netherlands Worldwide (RNW) in early February 2014, Ocampo revealed that the Kenyan ICC cases were trumped up charges by Western foreign envoys who had asked him to block Kenyatta and Ruto from contesting Kenya’s presidency.

“There were some diplomats asking me to do something more to prevent Kenyatta or Ruto from running in the elections,” Ocampo told the RNW. “And I said it’s not my job. Judges in Kenya should do that. And if they authorise them to run, people will vote. And if people vote for them, we have nothing to say.”

As expected, Ocampo’s disclosures in the RNW interview have excited the Kenyan public. As God will have it, his revelations came two weeks after Ruto’s lawyer, Karim Khan, had said at the ICC while cross-examining a witness that USAID and the former US ambassador to Kenya, Michael Ranneberger, had tried to implicate his client in the 2007-08 post-election violence. Thus, Ocampo’s confession could not have come at a better time for Ruto and Kenyatta.

While for the last four years the ICC has claimed it had a water-tight case, Ocampo’s weighty confession is a severe embarrassment to the Court. In the last few months, Ocampo’s successor Fatou Bensouda has had a difficult time keeping the cases together, with dozens of witnesses withdrawing and recanting their testimonies.

In Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, the ICC cases have largely been seen as the worst political secret surrounding the “Kibaki succession”. The Kenyan civil society caucus who were embedded in the charade by the EU and US diplomatic corps in Nairobi to have their favoured men succeed the then outgoing President Mwai Kibaki, have now been exposed as the dirty faces behind the attempt to lock out Kenyatta and Ruto from the presidency, using the cover of the ICC.

The position taken by the EU and US was largely interpreted as “neo-colonialism” as the ICC cases were more politically-oriented than justice-focused. The voting pattern which saw Uhuru and Ruto winning against their main rival, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who had led the opinion polls for more than five years, was a protest vote by Kenyans against the Western interference in the country’s internal affairs.

By coming out of the closet, Ocampo has confirmed the consistent narrative that Kenyatta and Ruto have long held – that they were innocent and that the West was using the ICC to prop up a puppet regime in Kenya.

And what is worse, Ocampo’s revelations are not only humiliating to the ICC and its EU paymasters, they have also done more harm than good for the political ambitions of Raila Odinga, who is reinventing himself in readiness for the 2017 presidential race.

The strange envelope

It is interesting to note that all the ICC cases against the various Kenyans named by the Court came about from a simple envelope. When the Kenyan judge, Justice Philip Waki, was appointed to chair what became the Commission of Inquiry into the Post Election Violence (CIPEV) in 2008, not much was expected of him. No one anticipated that he would be the person who would set the ball rolling in determining Kenya’s fourth president, and the eventual embarrassment of the ICC and biased diplomats.

In Justice Waki’s mind his commission was above board in ensuring justice was done. Unlike previous commissions of inquiry in Kenya, Waki’s was going to be different. He knew how the findings of such commissions had been but time-buying gimmicks for the Executive.

In the end, Waki presented his commission’s findings to the appointing authority, President Kibaki, but his most prized recommendation came in a sealed envelope, which he gave to the former UN secretary general Kofi Annan on 17 October 2008. This was unheard of and an open defiance of Kibaki. The irony could not be lost on anybody: Justice Waki took the unprecedented act by ignoring his own findings.

In fact, the admission made on page 17 of the CIPEV Final Report is quite telling: “The evidence the Commission has gathered so far is not in our assessment sufficient to meet the threshold of proof required for criminal matters in this country: that it be beyond reasonable doubt. It may even fall short of the proof required for international crimes against humanity. We believe, however, that the Commission’s evidence forms a firm basis for more investigations of the alleged perpetrators,” the CIPEV Final Report said.

Yet, despite this admission, Justice Waki still went on to give Kofi Annan the prized envelope, which contained the names of the alleged main masterminds of the 2007-08 post-election violence. Annan had steered the then opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and President Kibaki to cobble together a power-sharing deal which saw Odinga becoming prime minister in an effort to reduce the tensions and heal the bitterness in the country.

On 9 July 2009, Annan gave the now famous envelope to Ocampo and the circus came to town. Soon after receiving the envelope, Ocampo declared that he would make Kenya an example to the world. True to his word, in December 2010 he revealed the names in the envelope. Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto, General  Mohammed Hussein Ali, Francis Muthaura, Henry Kosgey, and the journalist Joshua Sang were the six individuals named in the envelope as the lead perpetrators of the ignominy of 2007-08.

With Ocampo’s recent revelations in the RNW interview, it is now emerging that the ICC cases against the Kenyan leaders are nothing but a neatly choreographed plot by Western diplomats and their home governments to deny Kenyans of the leaders voters wanted.

The events that followed the opening of the envelope indicate a premeditated agenda, which had nothing to do with justice for the victims of the post-election violence but everything to do with geopolitical interests of the EU and the US.

Days after the opening of the envelope, the ICC and its benefactors set in motion an intense and well-funded media campaign involving much of the world media in a farce, which painted the six accused persons in a negative light and enhanced the ICC’s public profile in Kenya.

Initially, the ICC enjoyed a favourable rating in Kenya and the two visits that Ocampo made to Nairobi were accorded high status befitting the visit of a head of state. As Ocampo enjoyed the media limelight, the six accused were demonised.

On the back of this came large monetary contributions by the US and the EU countries to the ICC for witness protection, creating the impression that the witnesses were going to reveal damaging information against the accused.

Civil society exposed

Strange as it may sound, human rights groups in Kenya joined the fray and became wholly fixated with the ICC cases more than in any of their previous campaigns. Exploiting all available avenues, the human rights fraternity filed numerous cases in the Kenyan High Court in their vain attempts to block Kenyatta and Ruto from contesting the 4 March 2013 presidential election.

It was obvious that the EU-US partnership was using the civil societies and the ICC process to bolster the political fortunes of Raila Odinga. This open bias even came with brazen warnings by the diplomats that “choices have consequences”, but try as they did, the warnings did not help their agenda. If anything, they turned the Kenyan voting public against Odinga.

Not surprisingly, since coming to power, Kenyatta and Ruto have picked up from where Kibaki had left in lobbying African and other countries to have their cases deferred. The African Union has since passed resolutions, in May and October last year, in support of deferment of the cases, and asking member-countries not to cooperate with the ICC on the Kenyan cases if the voice of the AU continues to be ignored by the UN Security Council on the matter.

Incidentally, when the Kenyan cases were deliberated on by the Security Council on 9 November 2013, it became clear that the ICC “fixers” would have their way. Although Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Togo, Rwanda, Morocco, and Pakistan voted in favour of a deferral, Luxembourg, Australia, South Korea, Guatemala, Argentina, France, the US, and Britain abstained from the vote, meaning that the deferral issue was off the table. For the deferral resolution to have been carried, it needed 9 of the 15 members of the Security Council to have voted in favour, but because only 7 did, and 8 abstained, the resolution died a natural death.

Prior to the 9 November Security Council meeting, The New York Times had published a pro-ICC editorial comment, claiming that: “The charge of racism against the ICC, while specious, has a certain appeal: Of the eight cases brought by the Court, all involve African states. There are indeed real questions about why charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity have not been pressed elsewhere – in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

“Still serious abuses occurred in each of the African cases now before the Court, and they need to be adjudicated. While the court may be flawed, it is the last resort to deliver justice for victims of conflict in countries that lack the capacity or will to do so themselves. Last May, the African Union passed a resolution accusing the court of targeting Africans. What it really should have focused on, and applauded, is that the Court is also defending Africans including the 1,100 Kenyans slaughtered in 2007-2008.”

It was clear from the tone of the editorial that the AU and Kenya’s push for deferral was headed for doom, and the Security Council’s later decision proved it. However, with the new revelations made by Ocampo, The New York Times, as well as many other media outlets and governments, may be forced to reconsider their positions on the Kenyan cases.

One glaring blunder made by the forces behind the ICC is underestimating Kenyatta and Ruto, and the collective spirit and determination of the African Union. The ICC and its supporters now have egg on their faces. Ocampo’s shock revelations are likely to cause diplomatic disharmony and further damage the ICC’s already blotched image.

The repercussions of Ocampo’s candid revelations attest to the fact that the EU and US diplomats in Nairobi abused their positions. Secondly, the revelations buttress the AU position that the ICC is a colour-biased court, which is inadvertently undermining its own integrity by its strident prosecution of Africans irrespective of the evidence. In the meantime, Kenyans are still coming to terms with the realisation that an envelope which began its journey in 2008 became the centrepiece of their lives for six years. Many are yet to understand how this envelope has duped the world for the last four years. But they take comfort in the fact that after all has been said and done, it is the same envelope that encouraged them to vote down a puppet regime that was being foisted on them by outside forces.

19

Rate this article

Author Thumbnail
Written by New African Magazine

For over 45 years New African provides unparalleled insights and analysis on African politics and economics, via an African perspective, always. With in-depth monthly reports, New African brings Africa closer to the world and is ideal for those looking to gain a better understanding of the most important issues affecting Africa.

  • Frankyzilla

    Excellent reporting and analysis.

  • Behold, the prince is right again. I hate to always be right, but I cannot help it. While seated, I am seeing things that many who are standing on skyscrapers cannot even see. I told you all that the ICC was a weapon of western governments. I began singing this more than 5 years ago!

  • D@ IT guy

    greedy western govt, killing africans since the slave trade.

  • Poor people will never feature anywhare even in comments ,,as much as we want to villify the rich countries fixing us third world which i believe is , i really hate when we ourselves do not see the IDPS and their case and that they are real and most guys got real DEATH

    • Gusest1

      Yes, its a real pity about the IDP’. However, as a civilised society. we do not just pick any person we THINK is guilty and charge them for crimes they did not commit, while the real culprits get away.

      This shows you that the Western powers and civil soceity were never really interested in real justice….this was just an opportunity to further their own agenda.Sad

      • Good ,Blaming western ,southern or northern powers will never help in our justice to the Dead ..we Kenyans killed ,displaced , robbed and raped fellow Kenyans FACT..Which KENYAN cares to bring it up in court or even offer food voluntary to the IDPs , But talk about AIR… We can only be civilised after doing justice in kenya by kenyans which no one has done from the leaders to fellow kenyans who are more interested to defend their RICH leaders to the expence of a fellow kenyan , medi who would rather give air time to corrupt system than JUSTICE .

  • Omung’are

    I am glad I stopped buying this mouthpiece of African tyrants. I am a Kenyan citizen but can tell you that that writer of yours shares the same ethnicity with the people in power, so no objectivity at all in representing both sides of the argument.

    • Guest

      It’s *losing….

    • digitalnomad

      you sound but hurt you need Vaseline next time for your tribal ass

      • Omung’are

        If you are truly brave as you seem to suggest, why don’t you stop hiding behind internet, come out in the open and say the things you say?

  • afcombiz

    How much do you pay this tribalism editor $1 would be too expensive, he is u objective, does no research instead relies on local brew shabeen rumours. You are loosing readers like me I have been an ardent reader of your magazine for the last 15 years, if your coverage Kenya will continue to so misleading and unbalanced I will vote with my eyeballs and abandon your publications and hear I speak for a sizeable

    • Ben Kago

      It’s *losing

    • Ben Kago

      It’s *losing

  • lee mwangi

    Its about God damn time!!!!

  • Shoa Ehsani

    The West may well have used this issue for political gain, but this does not absolve the current leaders from crimes against humanity – which could still have occurred and still be used fro political traction by West,

    • James Muriithi

      You look Indian from your picture. You have completely forgotten the crimes against humanity that were visited upon you and your people by the British when they had colonized you.

      You have conveniently forgotten events that took place just over 50 years ago and have now tuned to the same white man to tell you how to live your lives. Yes lives were lost in 2007/8 just as lives were lost in the world wars, the american civil war, are being lost in Afghanistan, Syria , Iraq etc. it is not right but it is the way of the world. Do not look at Kenya’s scenario in isolation. Instead look at what it unlocked. An understanding among Kenyans and other Africans that the “western world ” has nothing but its own interests at heart, that we are more than capable of determining our own destiny and that the reason we are where we are is because we succumbed to neo colonialism and allowed the “western world” to prop up puppets , enriching and empowering them so that they{the western world} could continue to pillage this continent and it people.

      • Shoa Ehsani

        Actually, I am not Indian, nor from any country that you mentioned – not that this has anything to do with what I said.. What I mention is purely based on logic and has nothing to do with history – ie the present leaders can be guilty of crimes against humanity AND the West could be milking it for political gain. I don’t believe that the current leaders have the interests of Africa at heart any more than the West/ British did. However, if it makes you feel better that you are being pillaged by one of your own, then you are welcome to that point of view.

      • Tribal and racial Histories are important but if this is your answer to serious problems of injustice during the 2007 Elections, then your view is trivial as it comes ,i wish your western word was there to kill kikuyus in eldoret or kill jaluos in Naivasha etc,,,,so full of a our tribal sentiments that we can protect a carnivorous IDI Amin on the table having a human steak for dinner not realizing we are to him steak too

  • Saichovsky

    How can I verify the authenticity of this report?

  • Monty Best

    Evidence on the ground does not support either ocampo or the authors views. The fact is that more than 1000 people lost their lives and people behind the chaos are known and will be brought to book one day…..

  • Joseph Kaity

    A very excellent analysis of the situation but it was common knowledge to Kenyans that the Western Nations had a strong opinion over one candidate and used their positions to have their way against the will of the majority of the Kenyans. But the greatest question remains: why would a fellow Kenyan take a sword against his/her own fellow citizen after living together in peace for decades. The answers need to be sought in order to ensure that this will never happen again in our beloved country.

  • Wanjohi

    Many thanks for the discussion. Interesting perspectives and quite encouraging feedback given that the article was published early last year. A lot has happened since then……. Yet again…Thank you all.

  • Williams Tomos

    YOU MUST BE CAREFUL HERE,MOST OF THE
    COMMENT ABOUT
    JOINING ILLUMINATI ARE FAKE I WAS
    RECENTLY SCAM BY 3
    PEOPLE CLAIMING TO BE ILLUMINATI AGENT.I
    LOST OVER
    $12800 UNTIL A FRIEND DIRECT ME TO A REAL
    AGENT PLEASE IF
    YOU WANT TO BE A MEMBER OF ILLUMINATI
    QUICKLY CALL
    +2348130790663 OR you can send messages on
    Whatsapp on
    same number +23408130790663 or email us at williamstomos4@gmail.com,you can call our new head office in USA because
    our head office is no longer in UK we are now located In USA for
    confirmations call our head office number
    HEAD OFFICE NUMBER: +1(862)260-4433.

Related Posts

  • Ethiopia: divisive deployments

    The reasons behind Ethiopia’s sudden withdrawal from Somalia holds key lessons for the future success of AMISOM in Somalia, for Somalia as a viable nation …

  • The Zuma succession and the economy

    As the ANC goes to the polls to elect Zuma’s successor, another year of intra-party competition could postpone efforts to revive South Africa’s slumping economy, …

  • Life in a state of emergency

    With the clampdown on the internet, restrictions on movement, and ethnic tensions growing, James Jeffrey finds that the ouzo in the dives around the Piazza …

  • How terror came to the Sahel

    In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, US security mandarins made a deal with the Algerian intelligence services, as they pursued Islamists across the region, …

Join our mailing list

If you would like Independent, Informative and Invaluable news analysis on the African continent, delivered straight to your inbox, join our mailing list.

Help us deliver better content