Fighting for the right to remember

More museums and sites dedicated to the memory of slavery are being created, but they’re igniting debate, as Alecia McKenzie and Claire Oberon Garcia report.

It’s 1965, and a young AfricanAmerican fifth grader is on a school trip to Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, a meticulously restored living museum that preserves the lives, work, traditions and institutions of one of the original settlements in the US. The daughter of civil rights activists, the student knows that the English colony depended upon the labour of enslaved Africans, but when she gets to the city, with its tidy brick buildings, manicured lawns and lace-ruffled actors portraying the daily lives of early citizens, she sees no trace of black people. There are no slave quarters with original furniture, no black actors ploughing the fields, caring for their own and others’ children, going to church or cleaning kitchens, although African-descended people made up 50% of the region’s population at the time colonial Williamsburg depicts. Fifty years later, on a return trip, the former student sees a few changes: there are slave quarters, a reconstruction of a black teacher’s classroom, and acknowledgment of the importance of black work and creativity to the emergent American society. But how to depict the role of slavery in American history narratives is still controversial: the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) had march protested the re-enactment of a slave auction on the site, and it is still difficult to hire black actors to play the role of slaves in the living museum.

While many in Virginia, and around the globe, have since realised that the enslavement of Africans created much of the “wealth” of the modern world and that slavery’s legacy continues to affect racial relations on both sides of the Atlantic, alongside the push to remember is an opposing keenness to forget. Museums dedicated to slavery are meanwhile adding fuel to the debate about how history should be memorialised. The creation of the Arab world’s first museum dedicated to slavery, set to open this year in Qatar, and new and recent institutions elsewhere are intensifying the “remembrance” discussion in various countries, particularly in the Americas. The creation of the US’s first real museum on slavery – the Whitney Plantation near Wallace, Louisiana – has raised numerous questions about how to “present” the history of slavery and the slave trade, from whose perspective this should be done, and also, why it took so long for the US to have such a museum. While the exhibits at Williamsburg now include detailed information, performances, and commemorations, until recently there had not been a museum in the US focused on the experiences and contributions of the enslaved. Scheduled to open in Washington DC, this year, however, is the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture. Its management says it “will be a place where all Americans can learn about the richness and diversity of the African-American experience, what it means to their lives and how it helped us shape this nation”. But there is disagreement both within and outside AfricanAmerican communities on how much of a role slavery should play in the exhibitions. It is rather ironic, then, that the Whitney Plantation, the first US museum dedicated to educating current and future generations about slavery, has been brought to fruition by a white millionaire lawyer whose family had no direct ties to the slave trade or slaver y. John Cummings has spent more than $16m creating a museum organised around the experiences and perspectives of enslaved Africans. The museum says that it strives to be “a site of memory and consciousness … meant to pay homage to all slaves on the plantation itself and to all of those who lived elsewhere in the US South.” Ashley Rogers, the Whitney Plantation’s Director of Museum Operations, says that the museum is a “rare place” where conversations about difficult topics – race, identity, slavery, oppression – are welcome and encouraged.