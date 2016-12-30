Edelman Signs on Chain Reactions as Exclusive Affiliate in Nigeria

Edelman (www.Edelman.com), a leading global communications marketing firm, has announced that it has signed on Chain Reactions Nigeria (www.ChainReactionsNG.com), one of Nigeria’s most vibrant PR firms, as its exclusive affiliate in the country following a one-year strategic partnership. The affiliation further expands Edelman’s existing operation outside its South African office, located in Johannesburg.
“Our decision to partner exclusively with Chain Reactions Nigeria was informed by the team’s unique understanding of the Nigerian market, the richness of the strategic thinking and the creativity behind their work,” said Robert Holdheim, CEO, Edelman South Asia, Middle East & Africa. “The addition of Chain Reactions Nigeria into Edelman’s network of exclusive affiliates further enhances our ability to provide seamless, strategic communications marketing support across the African continent.”
Commenting on the news of Edelman’s decision, Israel Opayemi, MD/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria, said, “Our admission into Edelman’s affiliate network is an important milestone in our growth trajectory. It is the kind of best-of-breed partnership we have always desired. Our current and prospective clients can anticipate a balance of best-in-class services backed by Edelman’s international reach and expertise. Our affiliation with Edelman will continue to raise the bar of creativity and excellence in all that we do. Edelman’s global resources will propel us to do more of the creative work we have been known for in Nigeria.”Distributed by APO on behalf of Edelman.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Alex Scharf
Alex.Scharf@Edelman.com
+27 (0)11 504 4000
About Edelman Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Edelman (www.Edelman.com) is a leading global communications marketing firm that partners with many of the world’s largest and emerging businesses and organizations, helping them evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. Edelman operates in 13 countries across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APACMEA) and has affiliates in more than 40 cities. Edelman was named The Holmes Report’s 2013 Middle East, 2014 and 2016 Asia-Pacific Digital, 2015 Korean and 2016 North Asia Consultancy of the Year; Campaign’s 2013 Indonesia Digital, 2013 and 2015 South Asia PR, 2014 Australia/New Zealand PR and 2015 and 2016 Japan/Korea PR Agency of the Year; and Asia-Pacific Excellence Award’s 2015 Agency of the Year. Visit www.Edelman.com for more information.
About Chain Reactions Nigeria
Chain Reactions Nigeria (www.ChainReactionsNG.com) has evolved from a small public relations firm into one of Nigeria’s full-service PR and integrated communications consultancies, with practice expertise ranging from corporate communications, consumer/brand PR, media relations, digital PR, public affairs, litigation PR, issues and crises communications, thought leadership and scorecard leveraging, CSR and sustainability as well as event management. Visit www.ChainReactionsNG.com for more information.
Media files
Download logo
Multimedia content