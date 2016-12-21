Consideration of new applications for ECOSOCC General Assembly by the Credential Committee: Eleven qualified candidates join the General Assembly

The Credential Committee (CC) of the Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) met in Hilton Ramses, Cairo, Egypt from 17-19 December 2016 to examine and appraise the applications submitted by the African civil organizations members of the 2nd ECOSOCC General Assembly. The meeting was chaired by the Head of the CC, Mrs Nagwa Metwally.

The meeting took place ahead of the General Assembly scheduled for March 2017, as per the decision of the ECOSOCC Standing Committee that highlighted what needs to be achieved before the GA Meeting, including the finalization of the Strategic Plan, the Code of Ethics and Conduct, the Rules of Disciplinary Committee, rules of procedures of the SC and the elections of new members in the GA.

The Credential Committee meeting was attended by all the members representing the five African regions and representatives of the African Union Commission Departments involved previously in the ECOSOCC elections process.

The meeting considered more than fifty (50) CSOs applications coming from the following twenty one (21) Countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles, Kenya, Sudan, Senegal, Guinea, Niger, Togo, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Gabon, Cameroun, Congo, Chad and Libya.

Eleven (11) applications has been considered as successful and it was decided that the qualified candidates will join the next meeting of the General Assembly as new members after finalizing the necessary procedures.

The Credential Committee encouraged Civil Society Organizations from African Union Member States under represented or not represented at the General Assembly to apply for membership. In this regard, it was decided that the reception of new applications will be accepted till the 31st January 2017. At the end of this period, another meeting of the Credential Committee will be decided to review the set of applications received.