Close
Consideration of new applications for ECOSOCC General Assembly by the Credential Committee: Eleven qualified candidates join the General Assembly

The Latest

Consideration of new applications for ECOSOCC General Assembly by the Credential Committee: Eleven qualified candidates join the General Assembly

The Credential Committee (CC) of the Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) met in Hilton Ramses, Cairo, Egypt from 17-19 December 2016 to examine and appraise the applications submitted by the African civil organizations members of the 2nd ECOSOCC General Assembly. The meeting was chaired by the Head of the CC, Mrs Nagwa Metwally.

The meeting took place ahead of the General Assembly scheduled for March 2017, as per the decision of the ECOSOCC Standing Committee that highlighted what needs to be achieved before the GA Meeting, including the finalization of the Strategic Plan, the Code of Ethics and Conduct, the Rules of Disciplinary Committee, rules of procedures of the SC and the elections of new members in the GA.

The Credential Committee meeting was attended by all the members representing the five African regions and representatives of the African Union Commission Departments involved previously in the ECOSOCC elections process. 

The meeting considered more than fifty (50) CSOs applications coming from the following twenty one (21) Countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania, Seychelles, Kenya, Sudan, Senegal, Guinea, Niger, Togo, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Gabon, Cameroun, Congo, Chad and Libya.

Eleven (11) applications has been considered as successful and it was decided that the qualified candidates will join the next meeting of the General Assembly as new members after finalizing the necessary procedures. 

The Credential Committee encouraged Civil Society Organizations from African Union Member States under represented or not represented at the General Assembly to apply for membership. In this regard, it was decided that the reception of new applications will be accepted till the 31st January 2017. At the end of this period, another meeting of the Credential Committee will be decided to review the set of applications received. 

Distributed by APO on behalf of African Union Commission (AUC).

Media files
African Union Commission (AUC)
Download logo

Rate this article

Author Thumbnail
Written by Onyekachi Wambu

Onyekachi was educated at the University of Essex and completed his M.Phil in International Relations at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He worked extensively as a journalist and television documentary. He edited The Voice Newspaper at the end of the 1980s and has made documentaries and programmes for the BBC, Channel 4 and PBS.

Related Posts

  • IMF Managing Director to Visit Cameroon on December 23, 2016

    At the invitation of President Paul Biya of Cameroon, Managing Director Christine Lagarde will be in Yaoundé on December 23, 2016 to participate in a summit of heads of state of six Central African countries (Gabon, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo and Equitorial Guinea) to discuss the region’s economic outlook.

    We expect to communicate at the conclusion of the visit.

    Media contact: Lucie Mboto Fouda at lmbotofouda@imf.org  or +1 202 384 0497.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    Media files
    International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    Download logo

  • Nigeria: UN expert calls for budget plans to tackle “unacceptable” water crisis in Lagos

    A United Nations expert has urged the authorities in Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos, to ensure the 2017 budget improves funding for water and sanitation access for the estimated 21 million residents.
     

    The comments from the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to water and sanitation, Léo Heller, come after the State Governor presented the proposed budget to the Lagos House of Assembly.

    “Government reports indicate alarmingly high deficits in the sector, representing clearly unacceptable conditions for millions of the megacity’s residents,” said Mr. Heller. “The discussion of the annual budget is a great opportunity for the city to take steps towards delivering people their rights to water and sanitation.

    “It is profoundly worrying how many millions of people are exposed to this level of vulnerability,” he stressed. “There is no question that the city’s water and sanitation sector has deteriorated to this point because of the way it has been managed for many years.”

    Mr. Heller is urging the Government to consider alternatives such as boosting the effectiveness of the public service provider, including by adopting appropriate financing schemes and responsibly reducing water losses.

    “For more than a decade, the Government has adopted a hard-line policy according to which the solution would seem to only attract private capital, notably via public-private partnerships (PPPs). Numerous civil society groups have urged the Government to guarantee their right to participate in these processes,” the Special Rapporteur said.

    “I believe that a participatory process is key to finding an adequate solution. But the alternatives proposed by civil society are not given meaningful consideration, while negotiations to initiate PPPs between public authorities and private investors have reportedly occurred in secret,” he noted.

    Lagos continues to grow and residents’ access to water and sanitation is worsening. Current estimates suggest that only 10% of the population has access to water supplied by the state utility, LSWC.

    Many residents desperate for water now resort to drilling their own boreholes, but this practice has grave environmental and health consequences, especially when the holes are dug near soakaways that could contaminate the water.

    Others have to pay exorbitant prices to private vendors, who are often unregulated and provide water with no safety guarantees.

    Earlier this year, the Special Rapporteur contacted the Government of Nigeria to ask clarification about the water and sanitation situation in Lagos and had not received a response thus far.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

    Media files
    Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
    Download logo

  • African Union begins drafting appropriate plans and procedures in readiness for operations of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC)

    As Africa prepares to launch the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AfricaCDC) in January 2017, directors and other senior staff members of the African Union (AU) are meeting in Zanzibar from 21 to 23 December to draft appropriate plans and procedures to facilitate the rapid response required by the AfricaCDC.

    The Africa CDC was established by the AU Heads of States and Governments at the AU Summit in January 2015, with the mandate to support African countries in their efforts to effectively respond to public health emergencies through capacity building and technical assistance to address complex health challenges the countries may experience. The fact that in 2016 alone, the African Continent has experienced a number of disease outbreaks including yellow fever, cholera, dengue and other infections, underscores the importance of the center.

    Formation of the AfricaCDC supports the achievement of Africa’s Agenda 2063 aspiration 1, goal 3, i.e. healthy and well-nourished citizens. The center satisfies at least two indicative strategies of the agenda, as its work will strengthen health systems as well as develop/implement programmes to combat communicable and non-communicable diseases.

    Because disease epidemics, such as the Ebola outbreak that affected Africa in 2013-2015 are emergency situations needing immediate response, the meeting is reviewing critical components of the African Union’s policies and guidelines so that they may best serve the continent in the event that a public health emergency is declared.

    Departments attending the meeting include Social Affairs which is the host, and the Directorates of Information and Communication, Administration and Human Resources Management, Strategic Planning, Political Affairs, Finance, Internal Audit and Medical Services. Support is being reserved from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    The African Union Commissioner of Social Affairs Dr Mustapha Kaloko described the AfricaCDC as “a very important institution” in the AU’s efforts to safeguard Africa’s health. Speaking at the opening session of the Zanzibar meeting on 21 December, he reminded participants of the necessity to take the interests of member states of the AU in their planning.

    Talking about the next steps in the production of the operational manual, the AUC Director of Social Affairs Dr Olawale Maiyegun said, ”our expectation is that the outcome of the meeting will be presented to the two governing structures of the AfricaCDC i.e. the advisory and technical council and the governing board that will be meeting in March 2017”. “Our aim in this three day meeting is to put in place the necessary policies and regulations to enable the AfricaCDC to have a successful start”.

    In the lead up to its official launch, the AfricaCDC has already started some operations at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, including the emergency operating center (EOC) that serves as an early warning system for the continent. The EOC will work with and through regional centers that have been established in each of the continent’s five regions. A director for the center has also been appointed.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of African Union Commission (AUC).

    Media files
    African Union Commission (AUC)
    Download logo

  • UK Supports South Sudanese Refugees in Sudan

    The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of £3 million (approximately US$3.7 million) from the Government of the United Kingdom to respond to the critical needs of more than 164,000 South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.

    WFP will use the funds to purchase sorghum, a South Sudanese staple, that will be included in the food assistance it provides to South Sudanese refugees in the border states of White Nile; North, South and West Kordofan; East, North and South Darfur. WFP is buying the sorghum locally to support farmers and agricultural production.

    “The UK Government remains concerned about the South Sudanese refugee crisis and the vulnerable women and children who are affected by food insecurity and displacement,” said Christopher Pycroft, Head of the UK Department for Development (DFID) in Sudan. “We are committed to responding and assisting refugees in Sudan. To date, the UK Government has contributed nearly £16 million to the refugee response. We will continue to monitor the ongoing crisis and provide support as needed.”

    The UK has been a major donor to WFP in Sudan for years, contributing a total of £65.7 million (around US$81 million) in the past five years, enabling WFP to assist vulnerable groups and people who are food insecure across the country.

    In addition, the UK is a leading contributor to WFP Sudan’s continuing use of innovative and sustainable solutions to end hunger. Since 2013, DFID has contributed over £52 million to the WFP cash and voucher programme in Sudan. Launched in 2009 in eastern and central Sudan, this programme has expanded to the Darfur region where it currently supports more than half a million displaced people who exchange the vouchers for their choice of food items at 180 local shops.

    Thanks to DFID’s support, WFP has also successfully introduced electronic voucher technology in Darfur, supporting more than 30,000 displaced people living in Otash Camp in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

    “We are grateful to the UK for supporting our operations in Sudan, thus enabling us to tailor our response to the needs of the people we assist,” said WFP Sudan Representative and Country Director Matthew Hollingworth. “This particular contribution will help ensure that the South Sudanese refugees who have come to Sudan will not go hungry.”

    Sudan is one of WFP’s most complex emergencies, with recurring conflict, new and protracted displacement and crisis levels of malnutrition and food insecurity. During 2016, WFP planned to assist 4.6 million vulnerable people in Sudan through a mix of activities, including emergency food and cash-based transfers, nutritional support and resilience-building activities to help communities become self-reliant.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

    Media files
    World Food Programme (WFP)
    Download logo

  • Prolonged drought warning in the Horn of Africa

    Over 15 million people in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are facing imminent drought and famine with water scarcity, food shortage and increasing loss of livestock. Displaced people are experiencing severe shocks as a result of the ongoing phenomenon, which is likely to worsen in the new year. In addition, vulnerable local communities living in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are also likely to experience life-threatening conditions in coming weeks and months.

    “The drought is now beginning to claim people’s livelihoods. Aid agencies, together with UNHCR and governments in the Horn of Africa have raised the red flag concerning the drought condition which has been a slow-onset disaster throughout 2016. Action must be taken now. Peoples’ lives are at risk,” warned Abdirahman Jama, Acting Regional Director for NRC in the Horn of Africa.

    In Somalia:
    The Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit reports extreme drought conditions in Bari Region of Puntland, and parts of Nugaal, Sool and Sanag. Large parts of Awdal and Togdheer in Somaliland, and Mudug, Galgadud, Bay, Gedo, Lower Juba, Middle Juba and Lower Shabelle are experiencing extreme drought conditions.

    There is an acute water shortage in Bay and Bakool regions due to poor rainfall during the Deyr season. This is the second consecutive year when local communities have registered a poor harvest. Many households are migrating in search of food and water, heading towards Baidoa and Mogadishu. Buurhakaba is one of the most severely affected areas, where a drum of water costs US$5 up from $2 just 3 months ago. In parts of Somaliland, some communities are travelling a staggering 125km to find water. Water consumption has dropped to just 3 litres per person per day, which is way below the Sphere Minimum water use for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene of 15 litres per person per day.

    In Kenya:
    Over a million people in Kenya are affected by drought, with those in the northern Arid and Semi-Arid Lands region, and in coastal areas facing greatest food insecurity. Poor households in parts of Laisamis in Marsabit, Tana North in Tana River, and Fafi, Balambala and Dadaab in Garissa County -where refugees and vulnerable host communities live – are experiencing worrying levels of food insecurity.

    The National Drought Management Authority has issued drought Early Warnings covering 6 regions. Classified as ‘Alarming’, the Garissa County early warning report indicates increasing food scarcity in Dadaab and Balambala sub-counties. Pastoral areas have the highest number of households with poor access to food.

    In Ethiopia:
    An estimated 9.7 million people, up from 5.6 million, require emergency food assistance in 2017 as a result of a new drought affecting southern and south-eastern regions. Water shortage dues to the late onset, erratic and poor autumn rains are affecting Somali and Oromia regions.

    In response to the aggravated conditions, NRC and 15 other humanitarian agencies, under the umbrella of the Inter-Agency Working Group on Disaster Preparedness for East and Central Africa (IAWG), have agreed on the following recommendations for urgent action:

    Governments and humanitarian actors should:

    • Work with market actors to ensure urgent access to water by providing vouchers or cash to vulnerable people, and as a last resort undertake water trucking.
    • Scale up social protection mechanisms, and work with market actors to implement cash-based interventions in response to urgent food, livestock and livelihoods requirements.
    • Where necessary, provide direct food assistance, emergency support for livestock and agricultural inputs to farmers, so they can take advantage of any rain that falls.

    IGAD and the UN should:

    • Urgently lead and coordinate resource mobilisation through the IGAD Drought Disaster Resilience Sustainability Initiative (IDDRSI) platform and other IGAD mechanisms, to raise the visibility of this crisis and prompt a greater response.
    • Make special efforts to engage new donor countries in the Middle East and Asia in relation to the drought, and ensure they make commitments in response.
    • Undertake mediation with rival parties in areas of conflict to ensure humanitarian actors have access to affected communities, enabling them to deliver lifesaving assistance.

    Donors should:

    • Deliver urgent funding to provide lifesaving aid for people in need of food and water, and support the recovery of people who have lost their assets and livelihoods, including through the immediate expansion of social protection mechanisms.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Norwegian Refugee Council.

    Media files
    Norwegian Refugee Council
    Download logo

  • Gambian leaders must ensure peaceful transfer of power to President-elect, says Security Council

    Welcoming the African Union’s decision to recognize Adama Barrow as President-Elect of Gambia, the United Nations Security Council reiterated its call on outgoing President Yayha Jammeh to transfer power to the President-Elect in peaceful and orderly manner.

    “The Security Council reiterates its request to outgoing President Jammeh and the relevant Gambian Authorities to fully respect the results of the presidential election of 1 December 2016, to respect the will of the Gambian people and to carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process, and to transfer power to President-elect Adama Barrow by 19 January 2017 in accordance with the Gambian constitution,” said a Presidential Statement read out at a formal meeting of the 15-member body today.

    “[The Council] further welcomes the decision of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State to attend the 19 January inauguration of President-elect Barrow in Banjul (Gambia’s capital),” it added.

    In the statement, the Council also underlined the need to ensure the security of President-elect Barrow and that of all Gambians, and called on the country’s defence and security forces to demonstrate maximum restraint and maintain an atmosphere of calm in Banjul.

    Further, commending ECOWAS efforts aimed at diffusing the situation in the west African country, the Council welcomed the appointment of Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria as the Mediator in Gambia and that of John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana as Co-chair.

    Last week, an ECOWAS/UN high level delegation, led by the President of the Liberia and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, visited Banjul and undertook discussions aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition.

    Senior UN officials, including Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein have spoken out on the situation in Gambia, urging outgoing President Jammeh to respect the outcome of the results and to transfer power to the incoming President.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations (UN).

    Media files
    United Nations (UN)
    Download logo

Join our mailing list

If you would like Independent, Informative and Invaluable news analysis on the African continent, delivered straight to your inbox, join our mailing list.

Help us deliver better content