Codesria appoints Dr Goodwin Murunga as its 7th Executive Secretary

The Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Godwin Murunga as its seventh executive secretary.

Dr Murunga is a historian and political analyst of Kenyan origin, currently teaching at the Institute of Development Studies of the University of Nairobi. He is the immediate past director of the Africa Leadership Centre in Nairobi, and was a member of the Executive Committee ofCODESRIA for two consecutive terms (2005-2011). Dr. Murunga brings to CODESRIA many years of robust scholarship as evidenced by the incisive analysis that characterized his numerous scholarly publications. As well, he has valuable teaching and management experience and a deep knowledge of the higher education landscape in Africa. His appointment by the Executive Committee during its recent meeting in Accra brings to a close a long search and selection process in which a high level pan African Search Committee played a major role.

This is the sixth transition that CODESRIA has successfully concluded in its 44-year history. Dr Murunga will take over from Dr Ebrima Sall, whose second and last term as executive secretary is about to end. In the eight years of Dr Sall’s tenure as executive secretary, CODESRIAextended the frontiers of social research in its research, training and publications programmes to cover issues such as higher education leadership; democratic governance of natural resources in the context of climate change; the gendered nature of fundamentalisms; security regimens; and how Africans are creating futures for the continent, among others.

Over the past three years, CODESRIA has also devoted great attention to its own systems, processes, and engagements with its constituencies and stakeholders, particularly the policy communities, and carried out three thorough and comprehensive reviews of its governance, management, and intellectual agenda. Following the reviews, the Council amended its Charter, reconstituted its scientific committee, and developed a new strategic plan, together with a roadmap for the full implementation of reforms, all of which are aimed at making CODESRIAstronger and better positioned to continue to play its agenda setting role in the advancement of the social sciences and humanities in Africa. Dr Murunga will work with the Executive and Scientific Committees of CODESRIA to continue the path-breaking work carried out by his predecessors that earned the Council the enviable position of best think tank of Africa, and one of the best in the world in development thinking, impact on public policy, and other areas in the 2016 GoTo Global Think Tanks Report.

In appointing him to the high office of CODESRIA Executive Secretary, the Executive Committee considered Dr. Murunga uniquely qualified for the position given his in-depth knowledge of CODESRIA, a track record of robust scholarship and exemplary leadership, and his strong and clear vision for CODESRIA’s future. It is therefore our expectation that he will bring his immense gifts to the service of the organisation to ensure that CODESRIA grows from strength to strength.