AU – INVITATION FOR BIDS – Procurement Number: AUC/SSSD/G/87

Classifieds

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Procurement Number: AUC/SSSD/G/87

Supply delivery and Installation of Walk through metal detector and heavy duty x-ray baggage screening machine

The African Union Commission has reserved some funds towards the procurement of the above mentioned services.

The African Union Commission now invites bids from interested bidders for the Supply delivery and Installation of Walk through metal detector and heavy duty x-ray baggage screening machine

More details on the above requirements are provided in the bid document.

Interested firms can collect the bid documents from the African Union website: http://www.au.int/en/bids.

The closing date for the submission of bids shall be 22nd September 2017 15:00hrs.

For further inquiries please use:

Tel: +251-11-5517700, Ext 4305.

E-mail Tender@africa-union.org

Written by Daniel Takyi

