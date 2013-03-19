Close
Aids: Anomalies and Contradictions

News and Analysis

Aids: Anomalies and Contradictions

African scientists and policymakers should familiarise themselves with the body of literature that demonstrates the contradictions, anomalies and inconsistencies in the conventional view of Aids, writes Prof. Charles Geshekter in this review of two new and controversial books on “African Aids”.

Africa has suffered from numerous real wars over the past 30 years, but a prism called “the war on Aids” continues to distort its public health landscape. It is time for a critical look at Aids in Africa. Although these books embrace the reigning orthodoxy, they are instructive in other ways.  To explain African Aids, the traditional narrative alleges that a monkey virus, long submerged in the central African rainforest, somehow leapt to humans via bush meat hunters when one of them accidentally cut himself with a knife, enabling the butchered chimp’s tainted blood to mix with his, sometime between the 1890s and 1930s.

The “infected” hunter had sex with unsuspecting women who, in turn, had sex with unwary men. Moving slowly, the interspecies jumping virus made its way into Leopoldville (now Kinshasa in DRCongo) where African prostitutes passed it to bisexual Europeans and Haitians working in the newly independent Congo. Eventually these bisexual men transmitted it to promiscuous gay men and injection drug users in America and Europe during the 1970s, and the Aids pandemic ensued.

However, the first cases of what was called “Aids” were identified in the United States among a small cohort of highly promiscuous, extremely unhealthy, and heavily drug-using urban gay men. They suffered from pneumonia, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory ailments, and a variety of skin rashes. A viral cause was soon hypothesised (but rarely doubted) and within a few years, Africa was deemed the source of the new infectious agent.  

This standard storyline claims one type of HIV was heterosexually transmitted in Africa, while in the West another type remained largely and mysteriously confined to injection drug users and homosexuals. The wily mutating virus appeared able to distinguish the race, gender, sexual orientation, continent and even postal codes of its carriers! Both books ignore the serious errors, scientific inconsistencies, historical distortions, and appalling racism in this narrative.  According to the current orthodoxy, a case of African Aids is defined by a set of clinical symptoms that were established at a WHO Conference in Bangui, Central African Republic, in October 1985. But these key symptoms – fever, diarrhoea, weight loss, and persistent cough – are manifestations of malnutrition, unsanitary drinking water, untreated illnesses, and parasitic infections, not the result of any unusual sexuality.

Mortality and morbidity patterns amassed over the past 30 years show that Africans remained afflicted by the same preventable diseases and common conditions as they were before 1985: nutritional deficiencies, protein anaemia, communicable diseases (such as TB), acute respiratory infections, diarrhoeal disease, injuries and mental disorders. Nonetheless, the conventional clichés insist we fight African Aids with “ABCD” – abstinence, be faithful, use condoms, take antiviral drugs. These imperatives form the basis for any career involving African Aids.

A revisionist history of African Aids must be rooted in a reconstruction of the political economies of poverty whose attendant public health effects and clinical symptoms were already on the rise in the early 1980s. Long-standing ailments, the byproducts of poverty, were instead blamed on a sexually transmitted virus.

With missionary-like zeal, condom manufacturers and Aids activists said those familiar symptoms were the result of exotic, non-existent “African sexual cultures”. In the late 1990s, Rev. Eugene Rivers of Boston launched a crusade to change those sexual practices, an effort reminiscent of Victorian voyeurs who routinely equated black people with sexual licentiousness.

The first book

In their book Tinderbox, Craig Timberg and Daniel Halperin – Washington Post reporter and university anthropologist – explore the origins of Aids. They trace HIV back to the “forbidding equatorial forests of Cameroon”, where chimpanzees carried the simian virus (SIV) for millennia causing no outbreak in humans until the alleged “cut hunter” incident enabled SIV allegedly to cross over to humans.

Tinderbox tries to show that Western colonialism triggered African Aids because after the imperialist partition, colonial companies “blazed new routes through the jungle in search of rubber” and other riches, sending African porters into remote regions, building roads and railroads leading to much travelling that brought more Africans into sexual encounters where they contracted HIV.

That is how European colonial regimes laid the groundwork for HIV and Aids, i.e. created a combustible “tinderbox”.
Routinely combining the acronyms “HIV” and “Aids” or using them interchangeably, Timberg and Halperin have composed a story, not written a critical history. I asked Timberg at a public talk in Washington, D.C. if he could carefully explain the differences among HIV, HIV disease, HIV/Aids, and Aids. He could not. Nor could he grasp that a host of widespread tropical infections and parasitic afflictions had been relabelled and fused together to form “African Aids”.

In response to an email, Halperin was unable to provide actual cause of death data from Aids for Zimbabwe, the focus of his research, or for any African country between 1980 and 2010, aside from South Africa which has the most reliable vital registry system on the continent.  
Tinderbox asserts that Europeans turned a localised outbreak into a sprawling epidemic because when Christian missionaries campaigned to suppress polygamy, they left in its place “fractured sexual cultures that proved uncommonly vulnerable to HIV”. Reductions in male circumcision allegedly rendered men more susceptible to HIV, yet studies demonstrate that the procedure offers statistically insignificant protection against HIV infection.

For a book that stretches from Leopold-ville to San Francisco and on to Cape Town, it begins like a fairy tale: “There once was a place deep in the forest where few people dared go.” Timberg and Halperin condemn Western policies during the colonial era and criticise the way billions of dollars are spent on Aids today.  

They insist that sexual behaviour is what is behind African “Aids” symptoms. Are they unaware that cheap, easily available nutritional and vitamin supplement interventions have proven extremely effective in ameliorating those very symptoms and restoring people’s health?
Instead, they vow we can stop this epidemic by pouring in annually $30-50bn to defeat it with behaviour modification programmes and providing a new range of powerful drugs.

The second book

The second book is by Nicoli Nattrass, an economist at the University of Cape Town who seethes when anyone challenges the core Aids beliefs. Omitting the 1980s socio-economic context in Africa when the single virus theory of Aids was first proposed and rendered impervious to second thoughts, Nattrass garbles the medical history of her own country yet insists we trust “HIV science”.

Her book, The AIDS Conspiracy: Science Fights Back, provides a fascinating inside look at the lengths to which Aids mainstreamers go when confronted by critics. Nattrass disdains the professional physicians, biologists, chemists, epidemiologists, journalists, and social scientists (including this writer) who pepper the Aids industry with thorny questions. She bitterly dismisses them as a conspiratorial cabal.

African Aids is surrounded by groupthink bodyguards who exercise a censorship no one will admit exists. Nattrass wants her critics silenced in the name of public health. Like a religious fundamentalist, she supports the suppression of views that challenge the official Aids doctrine, calling it “boundary work in defence of science”, a euphemism to shield her own lockstep conformity from objective scrutiny.

She attacks former South African President Thabo Mbeki because he “did not value the way that scientific communities exist as networks of cooperation, trust and authority” and denounces his consultations with specialists and experts, including some who question HIV/Aids beliefs.  
Nattrass concedes that “poverty has been associated with increased vulnerability to HIV” and advocates funding “more research on poverty as a potentially neglected cause of the Aids epidemic”, exactly what Mbeki had urged; but she never distinguishes HIV test results from the socio-economic conditions that produce the clinical symptoms of African Aids.

Slaying Mbeki

Determined to indict Mbeki, Nattrass wondered, “how many HIV infections and premature deaths could have been prevented” if Mbeki had allowed the distribution of several questionable drugs? In a 2008 article, she conjured up figures drawn from a spurious demographic regression model powered by an “alternative hypothetical scenario” to produce a contrived number of 330,000 deaths and 180,000 avoidable HIV infections.

With remarkable statistical sophistry, Nattrass ignored the lingering after-effects of apartheid on African public health. Throughout the apartheid era (1948-1994), rural African vital registries were often kept separate from official government lists – excluded because they were classified as “citizens” of the squalid Bantustans. When the data on infectious disease disparities for millions of Africans were re-integrated into a newly unified vital registry after 1994, skewed statistical spikes appeared that Nattrass misinterprets as “Aids”.

An article in 2010 by Max Essex and Pride Chigwedere repeated Nattrass’s groundless claim that 330,000 South Africans died prematurely between 2000 and 2005 and 180,000 were infected with HIV due to Mbeki’s caution in dispensing drugs.

Their article was also based on questionable mathematical modelling – not epidemiology – and quoted hyperbolic Aids activists who compared Aids critics like Mbeki to Nazi collaborators and urged that criminal charges be filed against them. In late 2010, however, an essay meticulously refuting all these charges, co-authored by nine scientists and physicians, appeared online, accepted for publication in the journal Medical Hypotheses.
During the past 30 years, over 400,000 articles, conference papers and books had been written about HIV and Aids, nearly all adhering to the same infectious viral theory, with over $400bn spent on the subject.
In Chapters 7 and 8, Nattrass reveals the astonishing fragility of this vast enterprise as she recounts how the appearance of that one article led the Aids industry to organise a vigorous campaign to halt its publication.
The scientific dissidents’ article dismantled the viral theory of Aids and cogently exonerated Mbeki. Nattrass and her allies mobilised a massive counter-attack.

Describing the relentless campaign against Medical Hypotheses and its editor Bruce Charlton, Nattrass shows us the frantic side of the Aids establishment and how its brand of science “fights back”. Nattrass details how she and her collaborators worked feverishly (conspiratorially?) to get the publisher to withdraw the paper. The editor was removed and his replacement promised to avoid controversial views.
Alas for Nattrass, ‘twas all for naught. In early 2012, the Italian Journal of Anatomy and Embryology published a revised version of the article, dissecting the Aids orthodoxy.

Sneering at doubters

Obsessed with African sexual behaviour, Nattrass disregards how common disease prevalence among Africans reflects savage racial inequalities, even in post-apartheid South Africa. She thinks antiviral drugs restore immune functions and “extend life in poverty-stricken urban and rural settings”.
She dismisses doubters with a sneer: “To continue to assert that HIV science lacks credible evidence is simply perverse and beyond any acceptable standard of reasonable dissent.” Really? Let’s have Nattrass explain why every HIV test packet contains a form of the critical disclaimer that the test has not been approved for diagnosis of infection.
Nattrass, Timberg and Halperin, and other exponents of the orthodox view, take for granted that promiscuous sexuality is the key to Aids in Africa. Rather than spend billions of dollars on behaviour modification schemes or in pursuit of an illusory Aids vaccine, multilateral aid to Africa should subsidise inexpensive but effective medicines to treat the common illnesses that result from impoverished living conditions.

For example, for about $20, one can acquire a six-month supply of rifampicin, isoniazid, pyrazinamide and ethambutol, followed by a 4-month continuation phase of rifampicin and isoniazid that will cure an African of tuberculosis. The regimen is a simple, proven, effective remedy for one of the real scourges of Africa.

Similarly inexpensive are antibiotics to treat syphilis or gonorrhoea, rehydration tablets for diarrhoea, and micronutrients and vitamin supplements for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

‘We need food’

African scientists and policy-makers should familiarise themselves with the literature that demonstrates the contradictions, anomalies and inconsistencies in the conventional view that the symptoms of Aids are caused by a single viral infection.

Western researchers, funding agencies, drug manufacturers, and the authors of these books imagine they will rescue a continent ravaged by Aids. This orthodoxy has medicalised poverty, infantilised African behaviour, and perversely sexualised everyday African life. It is time to stop.
Historical knowledge provides an important basis for challenging external constructions about African reproductive health and can help correct errors derived from mistaken assumptions over the past 30 years. Even the former executive director of the UNAids Programme, Peter Piot, seemed to understand this:
“I was in Malawi [in 2003] and met with a group of women living with HIV. As I always do when I meet people with Aids I asked them what their highest priority was. Their answer was clear and unanimous: food. Not care, not drugs for treatment, not relief from stigma, but food.”
I would simply add that the cure for Aids is as near at hand as an alternative, more rational explanation for what’s making Africans sick in the first place.

  • susan james

    Greetings, i am very happy, that is why i want to testify on how Dr obaseki helped me and how he has help people that i have directed to him, i am not shy to tell about how i suffered of HIV disease because i am free now, i was positive for 4years but now i am HIV Negative. My brothers and sisters am glad to say Dr obaseki cured me and made my family happy again. he can cure any disease or sickness so i advice you to contact him if you have any problem you can email him today via Email: dr.obasekihomeofsolution@gmail.com, i also understand that he can cure HERPES, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, HIV/AIDS, LOW SPERM COUNT, MENOPAUSE DISEASE, EPILEPSY, ASEPSIS, CANCER, ANXIETY DEPRESSION, PREGNANCY PROBLEM and many more. I assure you that your heart desire will be granted.

  • susan james

    Greetings, i am very happy, that is why i want to testify on how Dr obaseki helped me and how he has help people that i have directed to him, i am not shy to tell about how i suffered of HIV disease because i am free now, i was positive for 4years but now i am HIV Negative. My brothers and sisters am glad to say Dr obaseki cured me and made my family happy again. he can cure any disease or sickness so i advice you to contact him if you have any problem you can email him today via Email: dr.obasekihomeofsolution@gmail.com, i also understand that he can cure HERPES, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, HIV/AIDS, LOW SPERM COUNT, MENOPAUSE DISEASE, EPILEPSY, ASEPSIS, CANCER, ANXIETY DEPRESSION, PREGNANCY PROBLEM and many more. I assure you that your heart desire will be granted.,,,,,,,,,,

  • DR. KANAYO

    YOU ARE WELCOME TO MY CENTRE OF INSTANT SOLUTIONS WERE AMAZING RESULTS ARE GIVEN TO EVERY IMPOSSIBLE SITUATION.
    GREETINGS MY BELOVED CHILD,
    YOU ARE WELCOME TO MY HERBAL SOLUTION CENTRE.
    AS YOU HAVE KNOWN BEFORE, I AM DR. KANAYO, THE ONE TRUE SPELL DOCTOR FROM THE ANCIENT PART OF WEST AFRICA.
    I HAVE USED MY AMAZING POWERS TO HELP A LOT OF PEOPLE IN MANY TYPE OF SITUATIONS LIKE YOURS.
    WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN THINKING OF, THAT IS LAMENTING AND REDUCING YOUR
    FEELINGS EACH DAY? WHY DON’T YOU ALLOW ME TO HELP YOU WITH MY GREAT POWERS.
    A GIFT GIVEN TO ME BY MY ANCESTORS.
    I AM A SPELL CASTER WITH A DIFFERENCE.
    I AM VERY POWERFUL, TRUTHFUL AND SUCCESSFUL IN WHAT I DO MY CHILD.
    LET ME START YOUR SERVICE BY LETTING YOU FILL OUT THE FORM AND SEND IT BACK TO ME FOR CONSULTATIONS.
    FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME AT ANYTIME. MY SERVICE IS 100% GUARANTEED, NO SIDE EFFECT AND RESULT ARE GOTTEN IN WITHIN 48 HOURS.

    FILL IN THE INFORMATION AND SEND IT TO THIS E-MAIL: doctorkanayoherbalhome@gmail.com

    YOUR NAME:
    COUNTRY/STATE OF RESIDENCE:
    MOBILE NUMBER:
    YOUR AGE:
    A PHOTOGRAPH OF YOU:
    OCCUPATION:
    TYPE OF ILLNESS:
    HOW LONG HAS SHE BEEN FEELING THIS ILLNESS?

    REMEMBER THAT THE ABOVE DETAILS NEED TO BE FILLED AND SENT BACK
    IMMEDIATELY. {FOR ONLY SERIOUS PEOPLE} YOU MUST BE FULLY READY BEFORE FILLING THE FORM.
    MOTTO: YOU WILL NEVER RETURN THE WAY YOU CAME TO MY SHRINE, BECAUSE THE POWERS POSSESSED IN ME HERE ARE MUCH
    MORE POWERFUL TO HELP YOU AND MAKE YOU EMBRACE HAPPINESS IN LESS THAN 48 HOURS.

    LOVE AND REGARDS,
    DR. KANAYO
    THE GREAT HEALER.
    FOR VOCAL ASSISTANCE.
    MAKE SURE YOUY SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO THIS E-MAIL: doctorkanayoherbalhome@gmail.com

  • Jessica Ruiz Hasiba

    Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor from South Africa who can cure any disease? Like Cancer, HIV, HPV, syphilis, diabetes, herpes, anthrax, madness, low spam count, pregnancy And also bring back your Lover E.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, DR. ITUA did for me. My name is Jessica Ruiz Hasiba, I was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2012 ever since then I was taking my medications, until I met the great spell caster, though I never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how he cured deadly diseases. I contacted him through his Email ituaherbalcenter@gmail.com I Email him, he asked me to send him my information, which I did. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for me to send him the money, and then he can help me to get the items and herbs for my treatment. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me and also sent me a herbal potion, I used it as He instructed. 7 days later he asked me to go for check up, when I did the check up I was tested HIV Negative. I am so happy, I can not stop thanking Him, if you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email on ituaherbalcenter@gmail.com n

  • Jennifer Tracy

    Good day everyone my name is jennifer tracy from U.S.A, I have this great opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my HIV,three years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man, about how dr.agbebaku help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me try him I contact him on his email address and he gave me instructions and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email; dragbebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com or call him on +2349035850834 or his whatsapp number +2349053099479 and he can also help you get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you……….

  • Josh White

    Greetings to the general public, i want to tell about how i was cured of HIV/AIDS disease by a Doctor called Osahon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HIV and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor Osahon cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i was having no hope of been cured of HIV/AIDS so i decided to contact him with his email that was listed on the comment (dr.osahonherbalhome@gmail.com ) when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HIV result came out negative. I pray for you Dr Osahon God will give you everlasting life, you shall not die before your time for being a sincere and grate men. Am so happy, you can also contact him if you have any problem Email: dr.osahonherbalhome@gmail.com

Related Posts

Join our mailing list

If you would like Independent, Informative and Invaluable news analysis on the African continent, delivered straight to your inbox, join our mailing list.

Help us deliver better content