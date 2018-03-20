African migrants in Israel “worse than terrorist,” says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Earlier this year, thousands of African migrants to Israel (mostly male) were given a cash or jail choice to leave the country. And now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone one further – declaring that African migrants were “worse than terrorist” and a threat to the “Jewish and democratic state.”

The plight of people of African descent in Israel is well documented and many would think vitriol against them (official or otherwise) couldn’t get any worse – but yes it can and it has.

According to the Times of Israel – Prime Minister Netanyahu told a conference that Israel’s derided 200 kilometres fence built in 2014 on along its border with Egypt, for all other purposes, is also intended to hold back potential “floods” of illegal migrants from Africa whom he said were worse than terrorists.

“Without the fence, “we would be faced with … severe attacks by Sinai terrorists, and something much worse, a flood of illegal migrants from Africa,” the paper quoted the Israeli Premier to have told the a cheering crowd at the Negev Development Conference in the southern city of Dimona on Monday 19 March.

The paper reports further that Netanyahu said the only way in which Israel can ensure that it remains a Jewish, democratic state is to keep the migrants out.

“How could we assure a Jewish and democratic state with 50,000 and then 100,000 and 150,000 migrants a year. After a million, 1.5 million, one could close up shop,” Netanyahu said. “But we have not closed down. We built a fence …and at the same time, with concern for security needs,” he reportedly said to cheers of Bibi Bibi ( his nickname)

