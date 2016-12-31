Close
Africa: Sudan’s National Day

Press Statement 
John Kerry 
Secretary of State 
Washington, DC
January 1, 2017


On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the people of Sudan on 61 years of independence and send our best wishes for the year ahead.
I share your hopes for a Sudan at peace with itself and its neighbors. It is my fervent wish that the coming year brings sustainable peace, reconciliation, and development to Sudan.

Distributed by APO on behalf of U.S. Department of State.

U.S. Department of State
  • Africa: The United States Applauds DRC Agreement

    Press Statement 
    John Kirby 
    Assistant Secretary and Department Spokesperson, Bureau of Public Affairs 
    Washington, DC
    January 2, 2017

    The United States welcomes the December 31 signing of an inclusive political compromise agreement by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and opposition party leaders. By paving the way for peaceful, democratic elections in 2017, this agreement marks an important and historic step for the DRC and the region of Central Africa. We commend the willingness of President Kabila and opposition leaders to compromise on key issues, thereby laying the groundwork for the country’s first democratic transfer of power.‎

    We also commend the tireless mediating role played by the DRC’s Conference of Catholic Bishops leading to this agreement.

    We encourage the DRC government and opposition leaders to continue their cooperation as they work to implement this agreement and preserve the progress achieved on behalf of the Congolese people.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of U.S. Department of State.

    U.S. Department of State
  • Traffic growth and airline profitability were highlights of air transport in 2016

    Preliminary figures released today by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) indicated that the total number of passengers carried on scheduled services reached 3.7 billion in 2016, a 6.0 per cent increase over last year. The number of departures rose to approximately 35 million globally, and world passenger traffic, expressed in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometres (RPKs), posted an increase of 6.3 per cent, with approximately 7,015 billion RPKs performed. This growth is a slowdown from the 7.1 per cent achieved in 2015.

    Over half of the world’s tourists who travel across international borders each year were transported by air. Air transport carries some 35 per cent of world trade by value. More than 90 per cent of cross border Business to Consumer (B2C) e-commerce was carried by air transport.

    Growth helped by lower travel cost

    The forecast of world real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2016 is expected to be at around 2.4 percent, down from the 2.9 per cent pace projection at the beginning of the year. The revision is due to sluggish growth in advanced economies, stubbornly low commodity prices, weak global trade, and diminishing capital flows. Despite the weak economic conditions, global passenger traffic continued to grow helped by the lower air fares owing to the fall in oil prices.

    Passenger traffic

    International scheduled passenger traffic (RPK) growth in 2016

    International scheduled passenger traffic expressed in terms of RPKs grew by 6.3 per cent in 2016, down from the 7.0 per cent recorded in 2015. All regions, except for Africa and the Middle East, posted slower growth than last year. Europe accounted for the largest share of international RPKs with 36 per cent, and increased by 4.3 per cent. Asia/Pacific had the second largest share with 29 per cent, and grew by 8.0 per cent. The Middle East region carried 15 per cent RPK share and recorded a growth of 11.2 per cent compared to 2015. North America, with a 13 per cent share, experienced the lowest pace of growth among all regions at 3.5 per cent. Carriers in Latin America and the Caribbean managed 4 per cent of world international RPKs and recorded a growth of 6.5 per cent. Africa with a 3 per cent share saw an improvement from 2.3 per cent growth registered in 2015 to 5.7 per cent in 2016.

    In terms of domestic scheduled air services, overall markets grew by 6.2 per cent in 2016, down from the 7.3 per cent growth recorded in 2015. North America, the world’s largest domestic market with 43 per cent share of the world domestic scheduled traffic, grew by 4.9 per cent in 2016. Owing to the strong demand in India and China, the Asia/Pacific region, grew strongly by 10.0 per cent in 2016 and accounted for 40 per cent of world domestic scheduled traffic.

    Low-cost carrier activity

    The low-cost carriers accounted for approximately 28 per cent of the world total scheduled passengers in 2016 and passengers carried crossed the milestone of 1 billion passengers in 2016. LCCs in Europe represented 32 per cent of total passengers carried by LCCs, followed by Asia/Pacific and North America with 31 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. The increasing presence of low-cost carriers notably in emerging economies have contributed to the overall growth of passenger traffic.

    Load factors slipped

    Total capacity offered by the world’s airlines, expressed in available seat-kilometres, increased globally by around 6.4 per cent. As a result, overall load factor dropped slightly from 80.4 in 2015 to 80.3 this year. Load factor varies by region, ranging from 68.0 per cent for Africa to 83.3 per cent for North America. Load factor of the Middle East is under pressure with the continued strong capacity expansion outpacing the traffic growth. Load factor of the region is expected to decline from 76.3 per cent in 2015 to 74.7 per cent in 2016.

    Air cargo picked up but remained challenging

    World scheduled freight traffic, measured in freight tonne-kilometres (FTK), grew by 2.6 per cent in 2016, a slight improvement from the 1.7 per cent growth registered in 2015. The international segment of freight traffic, which represents nearly 87 per cent of total air freight, grew by around 2.5 per cent, up from the 1.8 per cent growth in 2015. The scheduled international freight load factor declined from around 47 per cent in 2015 to 46 per cent in 2016.

    Airline financial results

    Fuel accounted for nearly a fifth of the Industry’s operating costs in 2016, while it accounted for a third in 2015. Significant decrease in fuel costs helped airlines to maintain their operating profit at the same level as the previous year: the airline industry is expected to end 2016 with another record operating profit of around USD 60 billion and an operating margin of 8.0 per cent. This comes after an operating profit of USD 58 billion and an operating margin of 8.0 per cent in 2015. For a consecutive year, more than a third of the profits are expected to come from the carriers of North America, whose domestic market represents 66 per cent of their total operations.

    Improving economic conditions forecast by the World Bank will see traffic growth and air carrier profitability momentum continuing in 2017.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

    Final figures will be released in July 2017 in the Annual Report of ICAO Council.

    International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
  • Holmes Report and African Public Relations Association (APRA) Launch First Africa SABRE Competition

    The Holmes Group (www.HolmesReport.com) is partnering with the African Public Relations Association (www.AFPRA.org) to launch its first ever African SABRE Awards (http://APO.af/a0sTo). The competition is now open for entries, and the winners will be recognized at a gala dinner during the 2017 APRA conference, which will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, next May.

    The SABRE Awards, which recognize Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement, have a 25-year heritage, with separate competitions in North America, EMEA, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and South Asia. The winners from those regional competitions are eligible for the Global SABRE Awards, which recognize the best PR campaigns from more than 5,000 entries around the world.

    In addition, the winners from the African SABREs will be entered automatically into consideration for the EMEA awards, which will continue to include an African category—and to accept African entries in all categories.

    According to Paul Holmes, who chairs the SABRE judges: “We have seen some exceptional public relations work from Africa in our EMEA SABRE competition in recent years, proving that the best African campaigns are just as strategic, just as creative, and just as effective as work from Europe’s largest and most sophisticated markets. Now is the time for Africa to have its own competition so that we can see even more of that great work.”

    APRA president Yomi Badejo-Okusanya adds: “The African Public Relations Association is delighted to have partnered with The Holmes Report to launch the SABRE Awards Africa.  Recognition of the quality of work being produced across the continent is important, not only to industry players, but also to clients.  We are firm believers that recognition inspires continuous improvement and encourages a continued focus on skills development which is a main driver for APRA.”

    Our dedicated SABRE site (https://SabreAwards.HolmesReport.com/africa) is now open and accepting entries. The deadline is January 9 (http://apo.af/qAvX1i), although late entries will be accepted until February 6 with payment of an additional fee. A complete list of categories for the African competition can be found here (http://apo.af/N4kf10), with tips for successful entries here (http://apo.af/oGnKMp).

    APO (www.APO-opa.com) has been named the Official Newswire of the first African SABRE Awards and will be offering a discount to nominated and winning entrants on all press releases relating to the SABRE competition.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of The Holmes Group.

    Paul Holmes
    CEO
    The Holmes Report
    pholmes@holmesreport.com

    The Holmes Group
  • Democratic Republic of Congo : Didier Reynders satisfied with the announcement of the compromise

    On 31 December 2016, a compromise has been reached between different Congolese parties after a dialogue which was facilitated by the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO). Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders welcomes the announcement of this compromise facilitated by Congolese actors and congratulates the CENCO for its engagement.  The text is an important and positive step towards a swift and inclusive transition. 
     

    This will enable the organization of free elections in 2017, the reopening of the democratic space and the consensual management of the transition with respect for the Constitution. These essential measures are the key to an exit from the crisis, which was caused by not organizing presidential elections in 2016 provide for by the Constitution. 

    Belgium calls upon the negotiators to pursue their work in the same spirit so that the final details can be settled quickly. Belgium calls upon the Congolese institutions as well, to clarify and intensify the operations which will lead to these elections before the end of 2017.  Operational and financial transparence has to be increased significatively.  This will create the right conditions for good governance and external support, lacking for the moment. 

    Belgium will closely follow the implementation of the text, as well as the measures that will be taken to recreate a democratic space and the rights and freedoms. This will enable all opinions to thrive within the country. Thus, the elections will become an authentic reflection of the aspirations of the Congolese people.

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Kingdom of Belgium – Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

    Kingdom of Belgium - Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
  • UN Special Envoy congratulates the Congolese parties on the signing of the Political Compromise

    The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region, Mr. Said Djinnit, congratulates the Conférence Épiscopale Nationale du Congo (CENCO) and the concerned parties on the successful conclusion of the talks and the signing of the Political Compromise on 31 December 2016. He expresses his appreciation to the CENCO leadership for its tireless mediation efforts and commends the signatory parties for their readiness to make important compromises for the sake of peace and stability of their country. He calls on all parties to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement so as to pave the way for the holding of free and fair elections and a peaceful transition of power in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
     

    “This is a significant milestone in the promotion of reconciliation and democracy in the country which is consistent with the DRC national commitments under the February 2013 Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework Agreement for the DRC and the region (PSCF)”, he said. “It is my hope that the faithful implementation of the 31 December agreement will also create the basis for further progress in the implementation of the PSCF Agreement and thus contribute to greater stability and sustainable development throughout the Great Lakes region”, he noted. “I take the opportunity on this first day of 2017 to call on all leaders of the region to continue to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to end the cycles of conflict that continue to affect the region and ensure the social and economic progress their people so much yearn for.”

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region (OSESG-GL).

    Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region (OSESG-GL)
  • Statement by the Secretary-General on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

    The Secretary-General welcomes the signing today in Kinshasa, by the opposition and the Majorité présidentielle, of a political agreement on the holding of elections in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and transitional arrangements leading up to the polls.
     

    This long-awaited development builds on an initial agreement signed on 18 October between part of the opposition and the Majorité présidentielle. It represents a significant step towards a peacefully managed transition consistent with the democratic principles enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

    The Secretary-General commends all actors involved in this effort, including the leaders of the opposition and of the Majorité présidentielle, and the Conférence épiscopale nationale du Congo (CENCO) for leading the mediation. He calls on them to abide by the agreement just signed. He underscores the commitment of the United Nations to support its implementation, in line with resolution 2277 (2016).

    Concrete steps must now be taken to prepare the ground for the holding of elections without further delay. The update of the voter register must proceed in a timely fashion.  All political actors must work to ensure an environment conducive to free, fair, and credible elections, including by refraining from violence. The Secretary-General encourages the Government to redouble its efforts to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms, which are essential to a credible electoral process.

    On his final day at the helm of the United Nations, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wishes continued success to the people and the Government of the DRC in their efforts to achieve peace and stability.  

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

    United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
