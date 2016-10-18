Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2016

On 17th and 18th October 2016, the second edition of the Africa Islamic Finance Forum took place at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire. The forum is designed specifically for the benefit of local and international market players to explore development opportunities in Islamic finance in Africa – concentrating on building the market and exploring its exceptional potential through inward investment and international collaboration.

The two-day event features extensive discussions on investment opportunities in key African markets. The event commenced with welcome addresses from H.E the Minister of Planning and Development, IDB Governor in Cote D’Ivoire; the CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org); the director-general of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa; the governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO). The forum was inaugurated by Cote d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, H.E Daniel Kablan Duncan.

The first day of the intellectual discourse deliberate on Africa’s blueprint for Islamic finance development and the outlook for the industry in 2017. An exclusive roundtable then follow to discuss Africa’s value proposition, opportunistic ventures and prospects for sovereign Sukuk issuances, as well as touching on the region’s current regulatory environment and the changes needed that will allow Islamic finance to flourish. The next segment of the forum deliberates on the healthy pipeline of infrastructure projects in Africa and the role of Sukuk in financing such projects, before wrapping up the day with the subject of banking innovation and how financial technology could spur the growth of Islamic banking.

The second day of this prestigious event continues with a session that focuses on Cote d’Ivoire and the investment opportunities that the country has to offer to Islamic investors, as panelists discuss some of the promising sectors and asset classes in the West African nation. In addition, ICD and the Stock Exchange (BRVM) launched the first Sukuk listing in UEMOA market. The final session of the two-day forum then take a closer look at the current Sukuk issuances out of BCEAO member countries, and market challenges that are influencing the growth prospects of the Islamic debt instrument.

The Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2016 provided an unparalleled platform for networking opportunities as well as the centre stage to be at the very forefront of Africa’s flourishing Islamic finance sector.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

ICD (www.ICD-PS.org) is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Sharia’a. ICD also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated AA/F1+ by Fitch and Aa3/P1 by Moody’s. For more information, visit www.ICD-PS.org.