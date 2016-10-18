0 DOCTYPE html> Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2016 - New African Magazine
Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2016

Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2016

On 17th and 18th October 2016, the second edition of the Africa Islamic Finance Forum took place at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire. The forum is designed specifically for the benefit of local and international market players to explore development opportunities in Islamic finance in Africa – concentrating on building the market and exploring its exceptional potential through inward investment and international collaboration.

The two-day event features extensive discussions on investment opportunities in key African markets. The event commenced with welcome addresses from H.E the Minister of Planning and Development, IDB Governor in Cote D’Ivoire; the CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org); the director-general of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa; the governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO). The forum was inaugurated by Cote d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, H.E Daniel Kablan Duncan.

The first day of the intellectual discourse deliberate on Africa’s blueprint for Islamic finance development and the outlook for the industry in 2017. An exclusive roundtable then follow to discuss Africa’s value proposition, opportunistic ventures and prospects for sovereign Sukuk issuances, as well as touching on the region’s current regulatory environment and the changes needed that will allow Islamic finance to flourish. The next segment of the forum deliberates on the healthy pipeline of infrastructure projects in Africa and the role of Sukuk in financing such projects, before wrapping up the day with the subject of banking innovation and how financial technology could spur the growth of Islamic banking.

The second day of this prestigious event continues with a session that focuses on Cote d’Ivoire and the investment opportunities that the country has to offer to Islamic investors, as panelists discuss some of the promising sectors and asset classes in the West African nation. In addition, ICD and the Stock Exchange (BRVM) launched the first Sukuk listing in UEMOA market. The final session of the two-day forum then take a closer look at the current Sukuk issuances out of BCEAO member countries, and market challenges that are influencing the growth prospects of the Islamic debt instrument.

The Africa Islamic Finance Forum 2016 provided an unparalleled platform for networking opportunities as well as the centre stage to be at the very forefront of Africa’s flourishing Islamic finance sector. 

Distributed by APO on behalf of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):
ICD (www.ICD-PS.org) is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Sharia’a. ICD also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated AA/F1+ by Fitch and Aa3/P1 by Moody’s. For more information, visit  www.ICD-PS.org.


Written by Onyekachi Wambu

Onyekachi was educated at the University of Essex and completed his M.Phil in International Relations at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He worked extensively as a journalist and television documentary. He edited The Voice Newspaper at the end of the 1980s and has made documentaries and programmes for the BBC, Channel 4 and PBS.

  • South Sudan: Escalating food crisis in 2017, FAO warns

    An increasing number of South Sudanese will continue to face difficulty in meeting daily food needs in the coming months despite harvests, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has warned.  
    The end of the lean season and start of harvests in South Sudan are traditionally associated with a reduction in food insecurity due to more food stocks and lower food prices in the markets, bringing much needed relief. According to recent FAO assessments, the number of severely food insecure people at this time is 3.7 million people – 31 percent of the country’s estimated population and an increase of an overall 1 million people compared to the same period last year. 
    Though harvests have provided some reprieve, FAO experts warn that the benefits will be short lived as local stocks will deplete rapidly. Following seasonal patterns food insecurity levels in 2017 is destined to rapidly deteriorate to massive proportions. The risk of famine is increasingly real, especially for South Sudan’s most vulnerable communities.  
    “The renewed violence has had severe repercussions on agricultural production and stability needs to be restored to enable farmers to return to their fields. We are seeing an unprecedented number of food insecure people at harvest time and many more people at risk of starvation in the months to come as stocks run out. There is a need to act now to prevent a catastrophe,” warns Serge Tissot, FAO Representative. 
    The Equatoria region which is responsible for over half of the country’s net cereal production has been severely impacted by the recent violence. In active conflict areas, an estimated 50 percent of all harvests have been lost and even more farmers were unable to plant for the second season due to insecurity. The displacement of people from those areas is also due to have profound effects on agricultural production, FAO experts warn.  
    Moreover, of grave concern is the most fragile areas Northern Bahr el Ghazal where the structural drivers of food insecurity – including the protracted economic crisis, market failure and the loss or depletion of livelihood assets – have continued to escalate. FAO’s harvest assessments findings show that farmers in this area have produced less than last year, with some areas being hard-hit by flooding and dry spells, raising their vulnerability. The report highlights Aweil East where sorghum production almost halved, dropping from 0.9 to 0.5 tonnes.  
    Since the outbreak of fighting in South Sudan’s capital Juba and other parts of the country, cereal prices have increased by more than 500 percent compared to the same period last year. Trade has been crippled by rampant insecurity along the main trade routes and traders’ inability to access hard currency for imports forcing them to close-down their businesses.  
    “With the market collapsing and many families having little to no safety nets to cope, we must empower them with the means to produce their own food. With this we want to structurally strengthen their livelihoods and boost their resilience,” explains Tissot, FAO Representative.  
    During the forthcoming dry season campaign, FAO aims to target 1.2 million people with distributions of vegetable and fishing kits and provision of trainings to farmers on modern farming techniques to increase yields. At the same time, FAO is preparing to meet the country’s greatest needs for the main planting season; this includes the provision of much needed agricultural inputs so that the most vulnerable can produce their own food. For this to happen, the food agency requires US $ 28 million by the end of the year.  

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

  • U.S. Presidential Election Breakfast

    On Tuesday November 8, 2016, voters in the United States will cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election. To mark the occasion, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa will host an Election Breakfast reception on Wednesday, November 9, at the Sheraton Hotel.

    Ambassadors, high ranking government officials, representatives of international organizations, representatives of civic societies, members of the business communities & others will attend the Election Breakfast.

    Please note: The event begins at 7:00 am, but the doors open at 5:00 am. We encourage representatives of the media to arrive early to ensure there is time for security screening for all necessary equipment. 

    The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend the 2016 Presidential Election Breakfast.

    Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 7:00 am 
    Venue: Sheraton Hotel, Lalibela Ballroom

    Please RSVP to Ali Suleiman 0911 509 510 or Daniel Mesfin 0911 501 180 

    Distributed by APO on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

  • Minister Davies to speak at Western Cape Manufacturing Indaba

    Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Manufacturing Indaba Western Cape where the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies will deliver a keynote address:

    Date: Tuesday, 8 November 2016

    Time: 08:30

    Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

    The aim of the Western Cape Manufacturing Indaba is to bring together business owners, industry leaders, government officials, capital providers and professional experts to explore opportunities to grow their manufacturing operations.

    The conference will bring together the country’s industry movers and shakers with an intent of focussing on and boosting the growth potential of key industry sectors. The sectors include automotive, construction, metals, forestry, paper and packaging, chemicals, aerospace and defence, industry and products and services. The conference also will provide a platform for informative and interactive sessions with the prime movers of the nation’s manufacturing sector.

    The Western Cape leg will be the last of the three-province spanning roadshow that has already been hosted in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and will culminate with the hosting of the national Manufacturing Indaba in June 2017.

    RSVPs should be directed to Noko Mojela via telephone: (012) 394 3926 /071 595 0378 or e-mail: nmojela@thedti.gov.za

    Distributed by APO on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.

  • Language should not be barrier of innovation, experts say

    African innovators should not confine themselves to one language to develop innovations aimed at addressing local needs facing Africa.

    This emerged on the second day of the Senior Experts Dialogue (SED-2016) on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), under the theme “Cities as Innovation Hubs for Africa’s Transformation”.

    The three-day meeting is an initiative of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Union Commission (AUC) and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Planning and Coordinating Agency, supported by the Department of Science and Technology. The event attracted 21 African countries, including South African metros such as the Cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

    Speaking during a panel discussion on “Regional Integration and Cities as Hubs of Innovation”, Head of Telecommunications at Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Guichard Tsangou said innovators should not limit their innovations to the English language to crack ideals.

    Many innovative ideas and technologies originate from locals but gaps remain between innovative concepts and selling ideas in home languages. Many African countries have recognised the need to develop new cities focused on innovation and the knowledge economy.

    “There are thousands of languages spoken in Africa and confining our innovation to one language, English would delay Africa’s agenda to address societal needs through technologies and innovations,” said Mr. Tsangou.

    “Linking our innovation with language is misleading,” he said. “Let us develop our innovations to solve our problems in our different languages.”

    The meeting also called for regional integration to share innovation across the continent. Delegates believe that integrating African regions is an important component that could add impetus to the transforming of Africa’s cities into hubs of innovation.

    Gertrude Ngabirano, Executive Secretary of the East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO), highlighted the need to integrate regions to promote collaborations and partnerships on the continent.

    She said innovation in Africa is lagged behind due to boundaries created by previous regimes.

    “If we are integrated as a continent, it will assist us to share information and also learn from each other,” said Ms. Ngabirano.

    For instance, she said, many innovators still get resistance from their respective governments.

    “There are a lot of our innovators who are unable to commercialise innovation because they need licensing from their governments. As we integrate ourselves, we need to share information on how to get buy in for our politicians.”

    Talking about experiences elsewhere that Africa can learn from on cities as hubs of innovation, Professor Hamidou Boly, an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture, said; “All of us in Africa need to participate and invest in new trends of innovation as most of our cities’ largest population is youth. The future of our youth is worth investing on.” 

    Distributed by APO on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa ( UNECA ).

  • Government embarks on the Fifth National Imbizo Focus Week Programme

    Government’s fifth National Imbizo Focus Week will be held between 7 and 13 November 2016, under the theme Together we move South Africa forward: Our future – make it work. The National Imbizo Focus Week is in principle a heightened period of engagement between members of the executive and communities.

    The content focus for this Imbizo Week will be on the implementation of National Development Plan (NDP) vision 2030 with specific focus on some of the key areas of progress and achievement. The NDP is currently driven by 14 key Outcomes all of which are part of the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014 – 2019.

    The National Development Plan (NDP) is a long term vision and plan for the country and outlines the work that needs to be done to achieve a prosperous society in 20 years’ time. The core priorities of the NDP are to reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality currently facing many South Africans. This detracts from the pursuit of the rights and privileges which were of all South Africans enshrined in our Constitution. These are challenges at the core of many of the social, economic and political challenges South Africa is currently facing.

    The week will also coincide with the National Disability Rights Awareness Month. This is an annual event from 3 November to 3 December to promote human and socio-economic rights of persons with disabilities, as enshrined in the Bill of Rights. “Government encourages communities to participate in the activities this week and engage with government officials across the country, in addressing service delivery challenges in order to improve and provide a better life for all”, said the Acting Director-General of GCIS, Mr Donald Liphoko.

    The opening of the Imbizo Focus Week will see the Economic Sectors, Employment and Infrastructure Development Cluster led by the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mr Gugile Nkwinti visit an Agri-Park in Moretele Municipality in the North West Province on Monday, 07 November 2016. The Moretele Agri-Hub is an example of one of many government programmes that aim to create vibrant, equitable and sustainable rural communities.

    Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the Eastern Cape Premier, Mr Phumulo Masualle and Eastern Cape MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Mr Sakhumzi Somyo, will launch the first phase of the Komani Industrial Park revitalisation in Queenstown, Eastern Cape Province also on Monday, 7 November 2016. The revitalisation of industrial parks stimulates the local economy and creates decent employment for communities.

    Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will on Friday, 11 November 2016 launch the Global Entrepreneurship Week in Johannesburg. The Global Entrepreneurship Week, which takes place from 14 – 20 November 2016, is the largest gathering of innovators and entrepreneurs who launch start-ups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and stimulate socio-economic development.

    Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters, supported by her counterpart in Botswana, Minister of Transport and Communications Mr Onkokame K Mokaila will officially open the Swarkopfontein Bridge in the Swartkopfontein Border Post, North West Province on Monday, 07 November 2016. The bridge which has been constructed over the Notwane River which separates South Africa and Botswana now links the two countries. The shorter distances will stimulate the local economy as it enables local businesses and commuters to travel between the two countries.

    On 07 November 2016, the Governance and Administration Cluster led by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mr David van Rooyan will visit an Automative Supplier Park and Garankuwa Eco-Furniture Factory, and on 08 November 2016 visit the Kgora Bakery and Winterveldt Auto Hub, in the City of Tshwane, Gauteng. These Local Economic Development Projects stimulate local enterprise development, create jobs and promote a more inclusive economy.

    On Wednesday, 09 November 2016 – Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster will host a media tour to the Plattekloof Forensic Laboratory in Western Cape Province. The tour will be followed by community engagements to report back to the Philippi and Langa communities. This activity makes visible the work of the security cluster in partnership with all sectors of society to ensure that all people in South Africa are and feel safe.

    Over the following days the International Cooperation, Trade and Security Cluster will conduct Izimbizo activities around infrastructure and employment projects that supports international trade, tourism and investment efforts. The Minister of Tourism, Mr Derek Hanekom will hold an Imbizo following the Komjekejeke Heritage project launch on Saturday 12 November 2016 in Wallmansthal in the Gauteng Province. Also, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa will on Thursday 10 November attend the 2016 Graduation of Learners of the College for Tourism in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape Province followed by an Imbizo with the local community.

    Information on the Imbizo Focus Week will be updated and provided in the week, with activities led by the Social Protection, Community and Human Development Cluster.

    Government calls on community members to use this opportunity to engage with leaders about programmes to resolve the challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality in terms of the NDP, what it means for every South African and how we plan to achieve a better life for all. The NDP is our future, let’s make it work to build the South Africa we all want to live in.

    Follow @GovernmentZA on Twitter for updates, the official hashtag for the campaign is #ImbizoWeek. 

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.

  • The BRVM becomes the 1st Stock Market for Islamic Finance in Africa with Five Sukuk Listings amounting to 766 Billion FCFA (1.3 Billion USD)

    The first listing reflects the commitment of the BRVM (www.BRVM.org/) for the development of Islamic finance in the Regional Financial Market WAEMU. It will enhance the attractiveness and liquidity of its Islamic bonds, particularly for individual holders, while ensuring the success of future issuances by WAEMU States.

    Sukuks are innovative financing sources for the WAEMU economies. Besides the states, financial institutions and the private sector are invited to issue SUKUK to finance Union economies to accelerate its growth. For His Excellency Mr. Daniel Kablan Duncan, Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget of Côte d’Ivoire: “the development of Islamic finance is a major focus for the development of the Regional Financial Market to finance growth of Côte d’Ivoire and the entire WAEMU”.

    The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the private sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group, is the major player of the above transactions with the brokers and management companies of Mutual Funds of securitization. ICD confirms its commitment to support the development of Africa. Mr. Khaled AL Aboodi, the CEO of ICD, declared “this listing is one of the largest ever achieved worldwide and ICD is proud to be one of the actors.”

    NB: Please refer to the following link to see the sukuk listing:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usKE4QotYnc

    Distributed by APO on behalf of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

    About BRVM:
    The Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM) (www.BRVM.org/) is a fully integrated common electronic stock exchange for 8 countries in West Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Apart from equity investments (shares), the BRVM proposes the issuance and trading of debt securities (bonds). The BRVM offers to investors a world-class environment with stock quotation systems and settlement of transactions on the cutting edge of technology. The BRVM is a member of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA). It is now classified in the category of frontier markets.

    About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):
    ICD (www.ICD-PS.org) is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of Shari’a. ICD also provides advice to governments and private organizations to encourage the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. ICD is rated AA/F1+ by Fitch and Aa3/P1 by Moody’s. For more information, visit www.ICD-PS.org.

