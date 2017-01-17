The crisis deepens
While the findings in the much-awaited Public Protector’s report are not sufficient to trigger a presidential recall, they do set the stage for events that ... Read more
While the findings in the much-awaited Public Protector’s report are not sufficient to trigger a presidential recall, they do set the stage for events that ... Read more
For over 40 years, African countries have been haemorrhaging more money than they receive in aid and foreign investment. 80 per cent of these illicit ... Read more
Turkey’s decade-long economic boom has been accompanied by a renewed interest in Africa; trade with Africa has increased from $3bn in 2003 to $20bn – ... Read more
Over the past five years, protests and militant activity have shaken the Maghreb to its core. Algeria stands out as a striking anomaly. The regime ... Read more
After helping Leicester to an unexpected English title, Riyad Mahrez is expected to lead the Algerian renaissance at the Nations Cup, as Maher Mezahi, our …
In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, US security mandarins made a deal with the Algerian intelligence services, as they pursued Islamists across the region, …
More museums and sites dedicated to the memory of slavery are being created, but they’re igniting debate, as Alecia McKenzie and Claire Oberon Garcia report. …
#BestOf2016 Check out all New African Magazine covers from 2016. Click here to subscribe
Quantifying the size of Africa’s middle class – a defining characteristics of the “Africa Rising” narrative – is not an easy thing to do.
President Joseph Kabila’s 15-year rule was due to have ended on Monday at midnight, but has been extended to 2018. As tension now grows in …
In the shadow of the West’s imperial wars, propaganda is now re-fashioning itself. By Boubacar Boris Diop. In mid-June 2012, millions of people received an email …
Sub-Saharan Africa’s infrastructure lags far behind that of other regions, but a new dynamism is emerging. By Anver Versi. The development and growth of any modern …
Nigeria Monarchs introduces us to a way of life rarely glimpsed, with social roots as deep as any on the earth. These are some of …